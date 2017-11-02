2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Yesterday was fun, but we’ve got plenty of poeming left to do this month!

For today’s prompt, write a disguise poem. In our neck of the woods, we just finished celebrating Halloween, which is all about wearing disguising (and begging for candy). But there are also spies, practical jokes, and other reasons to wear disguises. Plus, some people disguise their true selves on their online social media profiles–not to mention all the disguises used by plants, animals, and insects in the natural world.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Disguise Poem:

“if i say”

i never cared for you
would you believe me

or would you consider
it another hidden meaning

one word disguised as another
& if i say that i cared for you

but not your actions
would my words seem cloaked

or would you understand
i can feel two ways at once

*****

36 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

  3. JanetRuth

    To The Mister That Kissed Her With Years…

    The hardest part of you is me
    Grappling with awareness
    Of what will never be
    Again

    The gladdest part of me is you
    Whispering the kindness
    Of dreams not come true
    Yet

  4. Daniel Paicopulos

    Camouflage

    In his daily search
    for calm, peace, ease,
    even happiness,
    (though he knows that to be a false goal),
    he disguises himself as a poet,
    a spinner of yarns,
    a writer of maybe’s,
    a frail human with hopes.
    He’s been called charming,
    yet he knows anyone
    can seem like that
    for short public stretches.
    Some people think he’s witty,
    but he knows
    that just comes from good reading.
    A few friends know him as kind,
    and that one he accepts as true,
    failing sometimes in the attempt,
    but always trying.
    Forgetting the frequent façade,
    he simply does his daily work,
    lives his life,
    tries to give good to the world.
    Oh, and he keeps in touch.
    People know that’s keeping it a hundred.
    His friends like that.

  5. Walter J Wojtanik

    IS THIS LOVE?

    When you come disguised as love it seems
    I always fall for your deception.
    And it feels like I get lost in your dreams
    when you come disguised as love. It seems
    your pulse reaches me just like bright moon beams
    (at least that is my perception)
    When you come disguised as love it seems
    I always fall for your deception.

    Next up, the divine De Jackson!

  6. Shennon

    “Show yourself!”
    I shriek,
    shadowboxing
    desperately,
    determined
    to divine a shape.
    Shirking shade,
    desirous that Death
    shed his disguise,
    confront me face to face,
    instead of dancing
    as a shapeless devil,
    shamelessly
    displaying
    shenaigans
    designed to
    salvage my soul.

    –ShennonDoah

  7. JanetRuth

    Incognito…

    You’re a willow-whisper
    A cut to the quick
    Soft as a feather
    And hard as brick

    You stun us with wonder
    Though you never change
    The methodic manner
    Of all you estrange

    You are a padlock
    And a door ajar
    The ethereal bedrock
    Of right where we are

    You trick us with kisses
    And kick us with love
    Where your rite dismisses
    The flight you approve

    With your formless fathoms
    You press and relieve
    For, from you, my darling
    There is no reprieve

    You take while you’re giving
    And grant, breath by breath
    A gift to the living
    Its warranty, death

    You are fancy’s fodder
    Of poem and rhyme
    Yet keep law and order
    You are Father Time

    2. JanetRuth

      argh! as soon as I posted I changed my mind on a few words but I trust this family of word-ers understands:)
      last stanza is tweaked to this
      You are fancy’s fodder
      Of poem and rhyme
      Yet author all order
      You are Father Time

      And the title Author Incognito

  8. annell

    MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL

    mirror, mirror on the wall      the wicked stepmother     began each day>br>

    asking the mirror if she was the fairest    and today      i consult the mirror

    mirror, mirror who am i…    really    am i who i have always been

    are am i someone else    or am i a different me    tall and slim

    young not old    a woman     or still a girl

    who has walked through fire    broken and repaired     dying slowly

    living days     as if they were gifts    wrapped in colorful paper

    tied with a bow    that cannot be bought     a treasure given

    the mirror gestures…     chuckles    it is not a question of importance

    you are who you are    no questions asked    non answered

    do you think you can step out of you     become someone else     after all

    all the someone’s else are taken    you are perfectly you     your wishes granted

    November 2, 2017

  10. ReathaThomasOakley

    Guise du jour

    The apothecary buffet
    spread across
    the dressing table
    pots and potions
    elixirs and expectations
    await my decision.
    Who shall I be today.

  11. Eileen S

    1950s Dance

    I went the 1950s dance and wore the fashion of the day;
    a poodle skirt, a ship and shore blouse, a poodle scarf,
    the cat’s eye glasses and my saddle shoes.
    I even had the faux class ring that belonged to my boyfriend.
    Of course, my hair was styled in a ponytail.
    I enjoyed dancing to the music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis,
    Little Richard and all the bands of the day.
    I danced so well that people asked me if I lived in that era.
    The answer is yes but I never went to a sock-hop.
    Instead, I used to watch American Bandstand
    in my playpen and rock to the music in my 1950s onesie!
    No poodle skirt, no ship and shore blouse, no poodle scarf,
    no cat’s eye glasses, no saddle shoes, no ring, no ponytail.
    I do remember holding on to the playpen railing and wiggling
    my chubby toddler body to all the rock and roll greats.
    Little did Dick Clark know, he was my babysitter!

  12. _Kirk_

    MOLT

    My old veil is failing
    my flat chest exhaling breast
    tissue beneath my softened skin

    visible every day more than the last;
    thirty-six years passed by without
    dancing because the body wasn’t mine

    to move, or enjoy, my long boyhood
    suffered ardently, willing myself to be normal
    and brutish, war-fueled and male.

    The mask is cracking, too, going smoother
    and hairless, subcutaneously shifting layers
    to cheekbones and eyes, wider

    and wilder blue, the sadness hiding there
    having been plundered by my second puberty,
    the one I should have had

    if my body and my brain had hit it off better
    when they met, instead of adversarily,
    barely agreeing on the particulars of form.

  13. SarahLeaSales

    An Anti-Ode to the Raisin

    When the worried little grape
    was chewed out of its chocolate shell,
    it realized how much it was loathed
    for masquerading as a chocolate chip.
    Though it was not spat upon,
    it was spat out,
    often buried, picked out
    of mounds of peanuts and M&M’s,
    and tossed in the trash.
    So, it used chocolate coating
    as its collagen,
    but no one with any taste
    could be fooled.

    It was still a damn grape.

    1. Marie Elena

      WOW. As I read each line, I went from smiling at the cuteness and creative take, to seeing the deeper, darker, sadder picture. Not only did you describe this “disguise” creatively, but the very poem itself begins well disguised, turning on itself. Just, WOW. A “wish I’d written it.”

  16. Misky

    Trap

    if my prose
    speaks in tongues,
    are my words
    disguised, and

    is a trap
    a trap
    when sprung
    without a mouse, or

    a teacup when it’s
    filled with coffee, or
    a clock without
    two hands, and

    is it dawn
    if you can’t sleep,
    and is it fear
    without a fright.

    and is your disguise
    real, or not.

  17. Jezzie

    TRYING TO DISGUISE MY SIZE

    Fashion is not my main priority:
    comfortable clothes mean much more to me.
    I wear smart outfits that are nice and loose.
    Skin tight trousers or skirts are just no use.

    Most of my life I have tried to disguise
    the fact that I’m nearly twice my right size.
    I cannot lose weight – boy, how I have tried.
    I walk everywhere, hardly ever ride.

    I’ve given up wine and everything nice,
    I eat small portions of pasta or rice,
    I eat fish with just a couple of chips,
    sweets and cream cakes don’t pass my lips.

    I eat lots of veg and have fruit for pud
    and only have foods that I know I should.
    I’ve even reduced the size of my plate.
    What else can I do to reduce my weight?

  19. PowerUnit

    The Great Escape

    Even with convincing clothes
    perfectly forged alter-egos
    language training from natives
    and hand-drawn maps of routes
    most of the participants
    never stood a chance.

    The sandy tunnels, sapped
    no watchers’ fingers rapped
    their bodies mere shadows
    of the men they used to be
    slid from the cage at night
    the only way they could fight.

    Rounded up and dragged
    for burlap body bags
    cooled on bread and water
    their escape had been permitted
    to give the Gestapo the right
    long before that fateful night.

  20. taylor graham

    FROG IN THE MOP

    A small masked frog in search of pond –
    a sudden leap before my eyes,
    from wet mop – like a vagabond
    in search of water. Improvise

    he must, in drought. Contrariwise,
    a small masked frog in search of pond
    is loose in kitchen, exercise
    that’s futile; hopping for a frond

    of water-life he knew, beyond:
    some bulrushes, some mud, some flies.
    A small masked frog in search of pond
    has left the pasture where it lies

    dead-brown. How can we exorcise
    his drought? where is the magic wand
    for prince of wetlands in disguise –
    a small masked frog in search of pond?

  21. rlk67

    Nov. The Second

    If you come in second,
    people forget.
    So close, so frustrating!
    You might feel upset.

    Your greatness comes out,
    You disguise your sad face.
    Be happy for others,
    Now YOU”RE in first place!

  22. RJ Clarken

    What I’m Really Thinking

    “Speech was given to man to disguise his thoughts.” ~Charles Maurice de Tallyrand

    What I say is not what I’m thinking,
    because I’m far too polite.
    You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
    but maybe I shouldn’t, in hindsight.

    I want to say what is on my mind.
    I would love to be candid.
    I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
    The result is, I just feel stranded.

    So I speak in quiet, placid tones.
    Don’t want to upset the cart.
    You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
    but deep inside, I take it to heart

    and each discussion ends the same way.
    I feel like I don’t have a choice.
    I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
    Maybe it’s time that I find my voice.

    ###

