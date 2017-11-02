2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Yesterday was fun, but we’ve got plenty of poeming left to do this month!
For today’s prompt, write a disguise poem. In our neck of the woods, we just finished celebrating Halloween, which is all about wearing disguising (and begging for candy). But there are also spies, practical jokes, and other reasons to wear disguises. Plus, some people disguise their true selves on their online social media profiles–not to mention all the disguises used by plants, animals, and insects in the natural world.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Disguise Poem:
“if i say”
i never cared for you
would you believe me
or would you consider
it another hidden meaning
one word disguised as another
& if i say that i cared for you
but not your actions
would my words seem cloaked
or would you understand
i can feel two ways at once
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
He’s not sure if he disguises his words, but they do often have multiple personalities, which may be the same thing. Completely unrelated, he dressed as Bob Wiley from the early 90s film “What About Bob” for Halloween this year.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Day Two 17
If it were possible
for Brussels sprouts to smell
as good as bacon…
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Mrs C Knows
I watch you
spread cheer the year through,
disguised as
a Poet
Laureate of the Street. Yes,
indeed: Mr C.
To The Mister That Kissed Her With Years…
The hardest part of you is me
Grappling with awareness
Of what will never be
Again
The gladdest part of me is you
Whispering the kindness
Of dreams not come true
Yet
Camouflage
In his daily search
for calm, peace, ease,
even happiness,
(though he knows that to be a false goal),
he disguises himself as a poet,
a spinner of yarns,
a writer of maybe’s,
a frail human with hopes.
He’s been called charming,
yet he knows anyone
can seem like that
for short public stretches.
Some people think he’s witty,
but he knows
that just comes from good reading.
A few friends know him as kind,
and that one he accepts as true,
failing sometimes in the attempt,
but always trying.
Forgetting the frequent façade,
he simply does his daily work,
lives his life,
tries to give good to the world.
Oh, and he keeps in touch.
People know that’s keeping it a hundred.
His friends like that.
IS THIS LOVE?
When you come disguised as love it seems
I always fall for your deception.
And it feels like I get lost in your dreams
when you come disguised as love. It seems
your pulse reaches me just like bright moon beams
(at least that is my perception)
When you come disguised as love it seems
I always fall for your deception.
Next up, the divine De Jackson!
“Show yourself!”
I shriek,
shadowboxing
desperately,
determined
to divine a shape.
Shirking shade,
desirous that Death
shed his disguise,
confront me face to face,
instead of dancing
as a shapeless devil,
shamelessly
displaying
shenaigans
designed to
salvage my soul.
–ShennonDoah
Incognito…
You’re a willow-whisper
A cut to the quick
Soft as a feather
And hard as brick
You stun us with wonder
Though you never change
The methodic manner
Of all you estrange
You are a padlock
And a door ajar
The ethereal bedrock
Of right where we are
You trick us with kisses
And kick us with love
Where your rite dismisses
The flight you approve
With your formless fathoms
You press and relieve
For, from you, my darling
There is no reprieve
You take while you’re giving
And grant, breath by breath
A gift to the living
Its warranty, death
You are fancy’s fodder
Of poem and rhyme
Yet keep law and order
You are Father Time
Oh my goodness this is BRILLIANT. You are one of my favorite poets, and have been from the start. Such a lovely poetic heart!
thank-you:)
argh! as soon as I posted I changed my mind on a few words but I trust this family of word-ers understands:)
last stanza is tweaked to this
You are fancy’s fodder
Of poem and rhyme
Yet author all order
You are Father Time
And the title Author Incognito
MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL
mirror, mirror on the wall the wicked stepmother began each day>br>
asking the mirror if she was the fairest and today i consult the mirror
mirror, mirror who am i… really am i who i have always been
are am i someone else or am i a different me tall and slim
young not old a woman or still a girl
who has walked through fire broken and repaired dying slowly
living days as if they were gifts wrapped in colorful paper
tied with a bow that cannot be bought a treasure given
the mirror gestures… chuckles it is not a question of importance
you are who you are no questions asked non answered
do you think you can step out of you become someone else after all
all the someone’s else are taken you are perfectly you your wishes granted
November 2, 2017
VEIL NEBULA
Unveil the beauty
Bared of breach. Born of break.
Search afar. Search within.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
and you unveil beauty with word! Marvelous wordplay:)
Guise du jour
The apothecary buffet
spread across
the dressing table
pots and potions
elixirs and expectations
await my decision.
Who shall I be today.
Well thought out and penned response.
1950s Dance
I went the 1950s dance and wore the fashion of the day;
a poodle skirt, a ship and shore blouse, a poodle scarf,
the cat’s eye glasses and my saddle shoes.
I even had the faux class ring that belonged to my boyfriend.
Of course, my hair was styled in a ponytail.
I enjoyed dancing to the music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis,
Little Richard and all the bands of the day.
I danced so well that people asked me if I lived in that era.
The answer is yes but I never went to a sock-hop.
Instead, I used to watch American Bandstand
in my playpen and rock to the music in my 1950s onesie!
No poodle skirt, no ship and shore blouse, no poodle scarf,
no cat’s eye glasses, no saddle shoes, no ring, no ponytail.
I do remember holding on to the playpen railing and wiggling
my chubby toddler body to all the rock and roll greats.
Little did Dick Clark know, he was my babysitter!
Eileen, this is adorable! 😀
MOLT
My old veil is failing
my flat chest exhaling breast
tissue beneath my softened skin
visible every day more than the last;
thirty-six years passed by without
dancing because the body wasn’t mine
to move, or enjoy, my long boyhood
suffered ardently, willing myself to be normal
and brutish, war-fueled and male.
The mask is cracking, too, going smoother
and hairless, subcutaneously shifting layers
to cheekbones and eyes, wider
and wilder blue, the sadness hiding there
having been plundered by my second puberty,
the one I should have had
if my body and my brain had hit it off better
when they met, instead of adversarily,
barely agreeing on the particulars of form.
This piece speaks. Well expressed!
An Anti-Ode to the Raisin
When the worried little grape
was chewed out of its chocolate shell,
it realized how much it was loathed
for masquerading as a chocolate chip.
Though it was not spat upon,
it was spat out,
often buried, picked out
of mounds of peanuts and M&M’s,
and tossed in the trash.
So, it used chocolate coating
as its collagen,
but no one with any taste
could be fooled.
It was still a damn grape.
WOW. As I read each line, I went from smiling at the cuteness and creative take, to seeing the deeper, darker, sadder picture. Not only did you describe this “disguise” creatively, but the very poem itself begins well disguised, turning on itself. Just, WOW. A “wish I’d written it.”
Granddaughter
We both saw in your pure steady gaze
The understanding
Of an ancient soul
Disguised by your
Two-year-old body
gpr crane
[soft facts]
dream is a boy dressed as his abuser sizing aquariums for the hand of a spider
This is a hard poem. A good poem.
Trap
if my prose
speaks in tongues,
are my words
disguised, and
is a trap
a trap
when sprung
without a mouse, or
a teacup when it’s
filled with coffee, or
a clock without
two hands, and
is it dawn
if you can’t sleep,
and is it fear
without a fright.
and is your disguise
real, or not.
TRYING TO DISGUISE MY SIZE
Fashion is not my main priority:
comfortable clothes mean much more to me.
I wear smart outfits that are nice and loose.
Skin tight trousers or skirts are just no use.
Most of my life I have tried to disguise
the fact that I’m nearly twice my right size.
I cannot lose weight – boy, how I have tried.
I walk everywhere, hardly ever ride.
I’ve given up wine and everything nice,
I eat small portions of pasta or rice,
I eat fish with just a couple of chips,
sweets and cream cakes don’t pass my lips.
I eat lots of veg and have fruit for pud
and only have foods that I know I should.
I’ve even reduced the size of my plate.
What else can I do to reduce my weight?
Vacation Disguise
Here I am
Standing in my floppy hat and sunglasses
Planted in black sand
Far away from my life
But discovering who I am
In Maui
I like!
The Great Escape
Even with convincing clothes
perfectly forged alter-egos
language training from natives
and hand-drawn maps of routes
most of the participants
never stood a chance.
The sandy tunnels, sapped
no watchers’ fingers rapped
their bodies mere shadows
of the men they used to be
slid from the cage at night
the only way they could fight.
Rounded up and dragged
for burlap body bags
cooled on bread and water
their escape had been permitted
to give the Gestapo the right
long before that fateful night.
FROG IN THE MOP
A small masked frog in search of pond –
a sudden leap before my eyes,
from wet mop – like a vagabond
in search of water. Improvise
he must, in drought. Contrariwise,
a small masked frog in search of pond
is loose in kitchen, exercise
that’s futile; hopping for a frond
of water-life he knew, beyond:
some bulrushes, some mud, some flies.
A small masked frog in search of pond
has left the pasture where it lies
dead-brown. How can we exorcise
his drought? where is the magic wand
for prince of wetlands in disguise –
a small masked frog in search of pond?
Nov. The Second
If you come in second,
people forget.
So close, so frustrating!
You might feel upset.
Your greatness comes out,
You disguise your sad face.
Be happy for others,
Now YOU”RE in first place!
What I’m Really Thinking
“Speech was given to man to disguise his thoughts.” ~Charles Maurice de Tallyrand
What I say is not what I’m thinking,
because I’m far too polite.
You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
but maybe I shouldn’t, in hindsight.
I want to say what is on my mind.
I would love to be candid.
I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
The result is, I just feel stranded.
So I speak in quiet, placid tones.
Don’t want to upset the cart.
You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
but deep inside, I take it to heart
and each discussion ends the same way.
I feel like I don’t have a choice.
I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
Maybe it’s time that I find my voice.
###
Nice rhyme. Repetition flows well. Strong ending with a positive message. Well done.
Well done.
The Face in the Mirror
helps me
see
where I’m
headed.
Reminds me
how far
I’ve come,
how long
it has taken.
Lost
I’ve hidden
myself
so well.
I can’t see
through my own
disguise.