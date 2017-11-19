2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

By: |

For today’s prompt, write an abundant poem. There are so many instances of abundance in the world: Abundant sunshine; abundant happiness; abundant evil; and in November, abundant poetry!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Abundant Poem:

“forgiveness”

& i try
because i feel
i may need it some day

abundant forgiveness
for the sins
i’ve done intentionally

& unintentionally
for the hurt that spreads
like a cancer

that will eat until
there’s nothing left
to blame

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He believes in forgiveness and moving forward.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

103 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

  1. Melanie

    He loves her
    Not meanly
    Not with small doses of affection
    Measured and cut
    Not frugally
    With emotion kept in check
    Weighed and balanced

    He loves her
    With extravagance
    Pouring his devotion
    Lavishly upon her
    With exuberance
    Holding nothing in reserve
    Spending himself willingly

    And she knows herself
    Gloriously loved

COMMENT