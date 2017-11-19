2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write an abundant poem. There are so many instances of abundance in the world: Abundant sunshine; abundant happiness; abundant evil; and in November, abundant poetry!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Abundant Poem:

“forgiveness”

& i try

because i feel

i may need it some day

abundant forgiveness

for the sins

i’ve done intentionally

& unintentionally

for the hurt that spreads

like a cancer

that will eat until

there’s nothing left

to blame

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He believes in forgiveness and moving forward.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

