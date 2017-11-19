2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write an abundant poem. There are so many instances of abundance in the world: Abundant sunshine; abundant happiness; abundant evil; and in November, abundant poetry!
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Abundant Poem:
“forgiveness”
& i try
because i feel
i may need it some day
abundant forgiveness
for the sins
i’ve done intentionally
& unintentionally
for the hurt that spreads
like a cancer
that will eat until
there’s nothing left
to blame
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He believes in forgiveness and moving forward.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
The chance I get sick?
Directly proportional
To how lush the kiss.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
abundance is bi-polar
bouncing between nirvana
and disaster
so rarely do we endure
existence without an abundance
of both happiness
and sorrow
but, for the rare few
for which the binary
does not exist
there is a name
bored
Ha! Yep.
You Decide
by rmp
Happiness is defined differently
but always as an abundance of love
whether that be for power & wealth
or family & friends is up to each.
Absolutely
When Humility Better Serves
How we teach our sons
thinks it’s no big deal to steal
abundance of arrogance
Good poem topic.
tjm
Indeed.
Blessed with abundance
fancy words and sweet rhymes spill
but she lacks a heart
So sad!
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
It is abundantly clear
we have had our fair share here
of heavy rainfall this year.
But I really do not care
that there’s water everywhere
while I sit indoors and stare
at my new garden with pride
or at ducks that come to glide
on the wildlife pond outside.
Drier days I can have fun
taking my dog for a run,
enjoying sea breeze and sun,
gazing at waves on the sea
high up on cliffs in Newquay.
I count myself as lucky:
I’ve had the sense to retire
and I’ll never, ever tire
of the sea views I admire.
Abundance
my life is full
my needs are small
the weather is mild
the sun shines almost everyday
happiness is mine
i am blessed
as i approach
the road’s end
looking back
it hasn’t been so bad
of course, there have been bumps
the way hasn’t always been easy
on more than one occasion
the bridge was out
broke a wagon wheel once
nothing that couldn’t be fixed
my hope is the rest of the way
will be no harder than the first
i have a plan
compass and a map
i am confident
i will reach the oasis
before nightfall
on this night
i will make wishes on shooting stars
give thanks for your presence
November 19, 2017
Note: Today many years ago, I was born on this day, the sun was shining, it rained all day, the weather mild, the snow fell into drifts, the angels slept in, I laughed and cried, so glad to be, my adventure began……
First Snow
Yesterday’s raindrops
have become frozen crystals
that blanket this world
in an abundance
of snowflakes.
Lorraine Caramanna
LOVELY!
Great for prompt!
Eden
Is it possible
gardens of rich abundance
breed discontentment?
So good!
Good philosophical haiku.
Abundance
The dishes are passed around the festive table.
We are fortunate that our loved ones can
join us on this uniquely American holiday.
There is a large platter of carved turkey
in the center of the expanded table.
As we chat and stuff ourselves,
we thank the Lord for our abundance
for there are those in the world
and even in our own country
who don’t have enough.
Amen.
Yes!
Lovely image.
tjm
let’s make it abundantly clear ….
this poem is not endowed
with an abundance of
grace
it sometimes trips
over its own unrhymed
feet
it often speak its mind
and ends up bold faced –
underlined
italicized
this poem gets lost
and scared
and sheds tears in
public
but this poem is honest
and true
it is in love with the moon
and stars and
you
A sweet start to the day!
A gem, this!
Oh my word, I love everything about this! The end is delicious. ☺️
Your poem is perfect!
Especially love your offering today, Robert.
agreed! also, really enjoying the prompts this month! Thank-you.