2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

By: |

For today’s prompt, write an abundant poem. There are so many instances of abundance in the world: Abundant sunshine; abundant happiness; abundant evil; and in November, abundant poetry!

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Abundant Poem:

“forgiveness”

& i try
because i feel
i may need it some day

abundant forgiveness
for the sins
i’ve done intentionally

& unintentionally
for the hurt that spreads
like a cancer

that will eat until
there’s nothing left
to blame

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He believes in forgiveness and moving forward.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

29 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

  6. Jezzie

    WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

    It is abundantly clear
    we have had our fair share here
    of heavy rainfall this year.
    But I really do not care
    that there’s water everywhere
    while I sit indoors and stare
    at my new garden with pride
    or at ducks that come to glide
    on the wildlife pond outside.

    Drier days I can have fun
    taking my dog for a run,
    enjoying sea breeze and sun,
    gazing at waves on the sea
    high up on cliffs in Newquay.
    I count myself as lucky:
    I’ve had the sense to retire
    and I’ll never, ever tire
    of the sea views I admire.

  7. annell

    Abundance
    my life is full
    my needs are small
    the weather is mild
    the sun shines almost everyday
    happiness is mine
    i am blessed

    as i approach
    the road’s end
    looking back
    it hasn’t been so bad
    of course, there have been bumps
    the way hasn’t always been easy

    on more than one occasion
    the bridge was out
    broke a wagon wheel once
    nothing that couldn’t be fixed
    my hope is the rest of the way
    will be no harder than the first

    i have a plan
    compass and a map
    i am confident
    i will reach the oasis
    before nightfall
    on this night
    i will make wishes on shooting stars
    give thanks for your presence

    November 19, 2017

    Note: Today many years ago, I was born on this day, the sun was shining, it rained all day, the weather mild, the snow fell into drifts, the angels slept in, I laughed and cried, so glad to be, my adventure began……

  10. Eileen S

    Abundance

    The dishes are passed around the festive table.
    We are fortunate that our loved ones can
    join us on this uniquely American holiday.
    There is a large platter of carved turkey
    in the center of the expanded table.
    As we chat and stuff ourselves,
    we thank the Lord for our abundance
    for there are those in the world
    and even in our own country
    who don’t have enough.

  11. candy

    let’s make it abundantly clear ….

    this poem is not endowed
    with an abundance of
    grace

    it sometimes trips
    over its own unrhymed
    feet

    it often speak its mind
    and ends up bold faced –
    underlined
    italicized

    this poem gets lost
    and scared
    and sheds tears in
    public

    but this poem is honest
    and true
    it is in love with the moon
    and stars and
    you

COMMENT