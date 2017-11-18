2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

Last night, I asked people on Facebook to share songs for writers, including songs about writing, that make literary references, etc. Not related to today’s prompt, but be sure to share with your poems below if you have a favorite or two.
For today’s prompt, write a good for nothing poem. The poem doesn’t have to be good for nothing, though it’s fine if it is. But maybe it’s about a good for nothing so-and-so, or a good for nothing situation. Or maybe the narrator of your poem has a dark outlook on the world in general.
Here’s my attempt at a Good for Nothing Poem:
“when you said he was good for nothing”
when you said he was good for nothing
did you mean he was good
for nothing or did you mean
nothing was good for him
or were you just frustrated?
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves music in general, so he has a lot of favorite songs for writers. Included in that mix are “Paperback Writer,” by the Beatles; “Army,” by Ben Folds Five; “Holding on to You,” by Terence Trent D’Arby; “The Engine Driver,” by the Decemberists; “Everyday I Write the Book,” by Elvis Costello; “Autobiography,” by Sloan; and “Box Full of Letters,” by Wilco. But there are so many more great songs for writers.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
The Catch-All Drawer
Once upon a time, I had items
that collected in my house
and I didn’t know what to do with.
I decided that maybe someday in the future,
that I may need them so I threw them in a drawer
next to the kitchen sink.
For a while the objects stayed
where I put them and lived happily.
One day, I realized that I needed space
in the drawer for more items,
so I threw all the items away because
I decided that they were good for nothing.
Then I noticed a small nail missing from
a kitchen cabinet and I looked in the wastebasket
and found just what I needed.
That nail saved the day!
The moral of this story is
never throw anything away.
the Wizard of Oz
didn’t believe he existed—the good
for nothing man
he helped the lion
find his courage
the scarecrow
a brain
the tin man
a heart
I’m sure he would have found
something good in the wicked witch
of the west
if Dorothy hadn’t
melted her
That Dorothy!
A GOOD FOR NOTHING POEM
There’s nothing good
about my poems
except that they rhyme.
Probably I
could improve them
if I’d enough time.
New thoughts fly out
of the open
window in my brain
when I go back
to look at my
old verses again.
So for now I’ll
just sit and pen
good for nothing odes
before my brain
fills up with more
info and explodes.
Witty!
tjm