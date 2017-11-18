2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

By:

Last night, I asked people on Facebook to share songs for writers, including songs about writing, that make literary references, etc. Not related to today’s prompt, but be sure to share with your poems below if you have a favorite or two.

For today’s prompt, write a good for nothing poem. The poem doesn’t have to be good for nothing, though it’s fine if it is. But maybe it’s about a good for nothing so-and-so, or a good for nothing situation. Or maybe the narrator of your poem has a dark outlook on the world in general.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Good for Nothing Poem:

“when you said he was good for nothing”

when you said he was good for nothing
did you mean he was good
for nothing or did you mean
nothing was good for him

or were you just frustrated?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He loves music in general, so he has a lot of favorite songs for writers. Included in that mix are “Paperback Writer,” by the Beatles; “Army,” by Ben Folds Five; “Holding on to You,” by Terence Trent D’Arby; “The Engine Driver,” by the Decemberists; “Everyday I Write the Book,” by Elvis Costello; “Autobiography,” by Sloan; and “Box Full of Letters,” by Wilco. But there are so many more great songs for writers.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

5 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

  1. Eileen S

    The Catch-All Drawer

    Once upon a time, I had items
    that collected in my house
    and I didn’t know what to do with.
    I decided that maybe someday in the future,
    that I may need them so I threw them in a drawer
    next to the kitchen sink.
    For a while the objects stayed
    where I put them and lived happily.
    One day, I realized that I needed space
    in the drawer for more items,
    so I threw all the items away because
    I decided that they were good for nothing.
    Then I noticed a small nail missing from
    a kitchen cabinet and I looked in the wastebasket
    and found just what I needed.
    That nail saved the day!
    The moral of this story is
    never throw anything away.

  2. Terry Jude Miller

    the Wizard of Oz
    didn’t believe he existed—the good
    for nothing man

    he helped the lion
    find his courage

    the scarecrow
    a brain

    the tin man
    a heart

    I’m sure he would have found
    something good in the wicked witch
    of the west

    if Dorothy hadn’t
    melted her

  3. Jezzie

    A GOOD FOR NOTHING POEM

    There’s nothing good
    about my poems
    except that they rhyme.

    Probably I
    could improve them
    if I’d enough time.

    New thoughts fly out
    of the open
    window in my brain

    when I go back
    to look at my
    old verses again.

    So for now I’ll
    just sit and pen
    good for nothing odes

    before my brain
    fills up with more
    info and explodes.

