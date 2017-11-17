2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

I know for poets in the States that we’re getting super close to turkey time; I hope everyone is able to keep poeming through the crazy holiday week. If not, be sure to catch up as you’re able.

For today’s prompt, write a “what I meant to say” poem. As someone who takes his time to consider what to say, I often find myself in this position of knowing what I meant to say…after the moment has passed. If you’ve ever been in that position, here’s your chance to write out what you meant to say.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a What I Meant to Say Poem:

“after careful consideration”

after careful consideration

of everything i could possibly say

every defense i could roll out

& excuse that might be plausible

after careful consideration

of how you might react & how

i might react to your reaction

& where it might lead us

after careful consideration

of the profits & losses & whys

& wherefores & whatevers i’ve

decided the best response is

i’m sorry

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He often finds the best responses are variations of “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” and that it never hurts to say “Please.” Of course, there’s usually so much more to say, but he finds excess tends to complicate things.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

