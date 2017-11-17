2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

I know for poets in the States that we’re getting super close to turkey time; I hope everyone is able to keep poeming through the crazy holiday week. If not, be sure to catch up as you’re able.
For today’s prompt, write a “what I meant to say” poem. As someone who takes his time to consider what to say, I often find myself in this position of knowing what I meant to say…after the moment has passed. If you’ve ever been in that position, here’s your chance to write out what you meant to say.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a What I Meant to Say Poem:
“after careful consideration”
after careful consideration
of everything i could possibly say
every defense i could roll out
& excuse that might be plausible
after careful consideration
of how you might react & how
i might react to your reaction
& where it might lead us
after careful consideration
of the profits & losses & whys
& wherefores & whatevers i’ve
decided the best response is
i’m sorry
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He often finds the best responses are variations of “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” and that it never hurts to say “Please.” Of course, there’s usually so much more to say, but he finds excess tends to complicate things.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
Just a Whisper
this poem never meant to say
“I love you”
or even
“I really like you” or
“call me”
but the moonlight had
smoothed out all
it’s rough edges
and the heart of this poem
began beating a beat
it had never beat before
it looked in your trusting eyes
finding the soul of a mate
and this poem whispered
“I love you”
What I Meant to Say
What I meant to say
when I said I don’t like talking on the telephone
was that I don’t like getting stuck in a conversation
even Houdini couldn’t escape from.
What I meant to say
when I said I liked the color of your dress
is that I hate the rest of it.
What I meant to say
when I read your work and praised your grammar
is that your story sucked.
What I meant to say
when I said I’m allergic to something in your food
is that your cooking makes me sick.
What I meant to say
when I said I have a headache
is that I don’t feel like brushing my teeth right now
(because I might want something sweet later–
something that adds calories,
not burns them.)
This is the art of communications.
The Lady With The Downy Arms Speaks
“That is not it at all,
That is not what I meant, at all.”
(From “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” T.S. Eliot).
If, Alfred, you had just burst out and proclaimed
yourself Lazarus risen from the dead, I am sure we would all
have been thoroughly delighted! Truly, we had exhausted
the topic of Michelangelo and would have welcomed
the interruption. You do look a bit like that sketch
he made of Lazarus, with the grave cloths just slipping off
and swirling about. Oh, that’s not it either?
Well, we can’t really discuss matters like the bodily
resurrection at these little gatherings, now can we, dear?
We’d all end up as melancholic as you are—oh, I’m sorry—
it doesn’t show, I assure you, I was just referring to how I
would feel if I dwelt on such topics. But let’s consider
a nice evening get together for serious chats like these.
We can contemplate just how those grave cloths came off.
Did he tear them away quickly? What a moment
that must have been, to wake up with those dreadful
wrappings like a mummy all over one! I’d simply want to scream,
wouldn’t you? No, probably not. You prefer silence. And so,
likely, would Mr. Lazarus. I guess if you’d been dead
for three days, oh, I mean, four, three was the other,
four days you might not see the humor right away:
at least not until after a cup of tea or two. Sherry?
Free Speech
Wouldn’t it be nice
if we could say
just what
we meant to say
not filter out,
as if panning
for gold,
the nuggets
of speech that will
assure we keep
our jobs but lose
our souls?
It Comes Down to This
This part
-icular poem
would like to take it all back,
retract her former
selves and songs, let down
her hair a little longer, be
-long to another moon. She
swoons for sea, and salt, but
all this clacking is giving her
a bit of a headache.
She’ll happily take
a nap. Or a break. Or a breather
somewhere where the sky
is still blue. She’s
feeling a little misunderstood,
misconstrued and mis
-quoted. Folks are doting
on the wrong phrases.
Her phases are sporadic
at best, resting in pools
of their own
(blood, tears)
sweat,
and yet, if she could just
stir it all into some
semblance of hope
stew, she’d be
the happiest poem
around.
You see, it seems
the masses think
she thinks she’s
lost.
And what she means
to say:
she’s found.
::
MY GOD IS DEAD
My god is dead.
He used to be a good and loyal god,
but he is dead and I feel forsaken.
It has taken be quite a while
before I thought I’d ever smile again.
My heart is instead forlorn,
I had sworn at my god too many times.
I had walked with my god and found
great comfort and joy. My god
was always there for me.
Where he had once blessed me,
now him being dead has messed me up.
I am apoplectic, a born again skeptic.
And to top it all off, I am dyslexic.
My god is dead!
Hit by a car filled with nuns,
I swear to Dog!
Ahahaha, born again skeptic, I love this one, I swear to Dog.
Thanksgiving
Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
It’s a day to eat turkey with all the trimmings and not a day to fast.
We want all gathered to have a good time and no dismay.
Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
Let all at the table think carefully about the things we say.
It is not a day to be dour or air the wrongs of the past.
Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
It’s a day to eat turkey with all the trimmings and not a day to fast.
It is sad
It isn’t that
I did not say
What I meant to say,
But
That you were
Never listening.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 17, 2017
True, Mary Elizabeth.
Lost for words
I remember when I found
my voice just lying around
untouched
like it had always been there
even though I’d looked
a thousand times before,
and daring, I picked it up
staring in awe
of the mother-of-pearl
and the swirls of jewels,
in sparkling pools
before I opened wide and
placed it inside where it fit
like it had always been there
even though I’d looked
a thousand times before
and it sounded like gold,
if gold had a sound,
I had found it again
and forgot all the pain
and cost of being lost
for words.
Lovely imagery.