2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

By: |

I know for poets in the States that we’re getting super close to turkey time; I hope everyone is able to keep poeming through the crazy holiday week. If not, be sure to catch up as you’re able.

For today’s prompt, write a “what I meant to say” poem. As someone who takes his time to consider what to say, I often find myself in this position of knowing what I meant to say…after the moment has passed. If you’ve ever been in that position, here’s your chance to write out what you meant to say.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a What I Meant to Say Poem:

“after careful consideration”

after careful consideration
of everything i could possibly say
every defense i could roll out
& excuse that might be plausible

after careful consideration
of how you might react & how
i might react to your reaction
& where it might lead us

after careful consideration
of the profits & losses & whys
& wherefores & whatevers i’ve
decided the best response is

i’m sorry

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He often finds the best responses are variations of “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” and that it never hurts to say “Please.” Of course, there’s usually so much more to say, but he finds excess tends to complicate things.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

142 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

  1. candy

    Just a Whisper

    this poem never meant to say
    “I love you”
    or even
    “I really like you” or
    “call me”

    but the moonlight had
    smoothed out all
    it’s rough edges

    and the heart of this poem
    began beating a beat
    it had never beat before

    it looked in your trusting eyes
    finding the soul of a mate

    and this poem whispered
    “I love you”

  2. SarahLeaSales

    What I Meant to Say

    What I meant to say
    when I said I don’t like talking on the telephone
    was that I don’t like getting stuck in a conversation
    even Houdini couldn’t escape from.

    What I meant to say
    when I said I liked the color of your dress
    is that I hate the rest of it.

    What I meant to say
    when I read your work and praised your grammar
    is that your story sucked.

    What I meant to say
    when I said I’m allergic to something in your food
    is that your cooking makes me sick.

    What I meant to say
    when I said I have a headache
    is that I don’t feel like brushing my teeth right now
    (because I might want something sweet later–
    something that adds calories,
    not burns them.)

    This is the art of communications.

  3. robinamelia

    The Lady With The Downy Arms Speaks

    “That is not it at all,
    That is not what I meant, at all.”
    (From “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” T.S. Eliot).

    If, Alfred, you had just burst out and proclaimed
    yourself Lazarus risen from the dead, I am sure we would all
    have been thoroughly delighted! Truly, we had exhausted
    the topic of Michelangelo and would have welcomed
    the interruption. You do look a bit like that sketch
    he made of Lazarus, with the grave cloths just slipping off
    and swirling about. Oh, that’s not it either?
    Well, we can’t really discuss matters like the bodily
    resurrection at these little gatherings, now can we, dear?
    We’d all end up as melancholic as you are—oh, I’m sorry—
    it doesn’t show, I assure you, I was just referring to how I
    would feel if I dwelt on such topics. But let’s consider
    a nice evening get together for serious chats like these.
    We can contemplate just how those grave cloths came off.
    Did he tear them away quickly? What a moment
    that must have been, to wake up with those dreadful
    wrappings like a mummy all over one! I’d simply want to scream,
    wouldn’t you? No, probably not. You prefer silence. And so,
    likely, would Mr. Lazarus. I guess if you’d been dead
    for three days, oh, I mean, four, three was the other,
    four days you might not see the humor right away:
    at least not until after a cup of tea or two. Sherry?

  4. tripoet

    Free Speech

    Wouldn’t it be nice
    if we could say
    just what
    we meant to say

    not filter out,
    as if panning
    for gold,
    the nuggets

    of speech that will
    assure we keep
    our jobs but lose
    our souls?

  5. De Jackson

    It Comes Down to This

    This part
    -icular poem
    would like to take it all back,

    retract her former
    selves and songs, let down
    her hair a little longer, be

    -long to another moon. She
    swoons for sea, and salt, but
    all this clacking is giving her
    a bit of a headache.

    She’ll happily take
    a nap. Or a break. Or a breather
    somewhere where the sky
    is still blue. She’s

    feeling a little misunderstood,
    misconstrued and mis
    -quoted. Folks are doting
    on the wrong phrases.

    Her phases are sporadic
    at best, resting in pools
    of their own
    (blood, tears)
                    sweat,

    and yet, if she could just
    stir it all into some
    semblance of hope
    stew, she’d be
    the happiest poem
          around.

    You see, it seems
    the masses think
    she thinks she’s
    lost.

    And what she means
    to say:
                   she’s found.

    ::

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    MY GOD IS DEAD

    My god is dead.
    He used to be a good and loyal god,
    but he is dead and I feel forsaken.
    It has taken be quite a while
    before I thought I’d ever smile again.
    My heart is instead forlorn,
    I had sworn at my god too many times.
    I had walked with my god and found
    great comfort and joy. My god
    was always there for me.
    Where he had once blessed me,
    now him being dead has messed me up.
    I am apoplectic, a born again skeptic.
    And to top it all off, I am dyslexic.
    My god is dead!
    Hit by a car filled with nuns,
    I swear to Dog!

  7. Eileen S

    Thanksgiving

    Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
    It’s a day to eat turkey with all the trimmings and not a day to fast.
    We want all gathered to have a good time and no dismay.
    Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
    Let all at the table think carefully about the things we say.
    It is not a day to be dour or air the wrongs of the past.
    Let’s grateful for our blessings on this Thanksgiving Day.
    It’s a day to eat turkey with all the trimmings and not a day to fast.

  9. thunk2much

    Lost for words

    I remember when I found
    my voice just lying around
    untouched
    like it had always been there
    even though I’d looked
    a thousand times before,
    and daring, I picked it up
    staring in awe
    of the mother-of-pearl
    and the swirls of jewels,
    in sparkling pools
    before I opened wide and
    placed it inside where it fit
    like it had always been there
    even though I’d looked
    a thousand times before
    and it sounded like gold,
    if gold had a sound,
    I had found it again
    and forgot all the pain
    and cost of being lost
    for words.

