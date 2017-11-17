2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

I know for poets in the States that we’re getting super close to turkey time; I hope everyone is able to keep poeming through the crazy holiday week. If not, be sure to catch up as you’re able.
For today’s prompt, write a “what I meant to say” poem. As someone who takes his time to consider what to say, I often find myself in this position of knowing what I meant to say…after the moment has passed. If you’ve ever been in that position, here’s your chance to write out what you meant to say.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a What I Meant to Say Poem:
“after careful consideration”
after careful consideration
of everything i could possibly say
every defense i could roll out
& excuse that might be plausible
after careful consideration
of how you might react & how
i might react to your reaction
& where it might lead us
after careful consideration
of the profits & losses & whys
& wherefores & whatevers i’ve
decided the best response is
i’m sorry
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He often finds the best responses are variations of “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” and that it never hurts to say “Please.” Of course, there’s usually so much more to say, but he finds excess tends to complicate things.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
what I meant to say
by Patrick J. Walsh
sometimes
in quiet moments I wonder
if the indistinct outline
of what I meant to say
lurks still
in the darkened banquet hall
of unintended consequences
like a
drunken waiter lurching
from table to table
frantically trying to explain
why the soup is cold
Just a Second
The sky is crisply blue,
the sun tropically brilliant,
on this we agree.
But, when I say
that we must wake from this nightmare,
that it all must stop,
I didn’t mean I quit.
I meant the fight had just begun,
that love is love,
that we must keep dreaming,
keep hoping,
keep moving towards that time
when each person equals the full sum
of each other person,
where the stores of wealth are no longer horded,
but spread equally through time and space.
I meant that we must move towards a new day,
a new way, a new belief, a new law, a new regime,
in which humans, creatures and Earth
live harmoniously…
forever.
Wonderful. Haven’t had much time to read everything this month, but from what I have read, poets should be in charge of the earth.
I like the way this one turns on itself….the beginning of the poem kept me reading.
Well done.
tjm
When I was sixteen
I beamed when
Mama’s friend said,
your legs are pretty
what she meant,
but didn’t say,
according to Mama,
is that skirt of yours
is way too short.
Perfect!
Thank you, rereading after posting, I fear I’ve cited this incident before.
Oh, I know this person!! Great job!
Thank you, that’s when I learned about the secret language.
You must be from the South….where when we say “bless your heart” could mean “well, stupid!”
Wonderful poem…a slice of life.
tjm
Thank you. Yep, southern, living in Wyoming.
You Don’t Say
by Terry Jude Miller
she swears that’s what I said
………………………………………….which is to say
she recalls what she heard
through the filter of her anger
…………………………………………which is to say
she is searching the dusty attic
of our relationship for an exit
………………………………………..which is to say
she wants to break my neck
without breaking her own
……………………………………….which is to say
that the next thing to being innocent
is to appear to be that way
……………………………………….which is to say
it’s best to say nothing
when she asks for my opinion
An entire relationship right here, with the proper last lines. Thank you for your offer from yesterday.
Ditto! Great take on this prompt!
Thanks, Linda.
tjm
Thanks, Reatha. I’ll go and look at 16 again.
tjm