2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

I know for poets in the States that we’re getting super close to turkey time; I hope everyone is able to keep poeming through the crazy holiday week. If not, be sure to catch up as you’re able.

For today’s prompt, write a “what I meant to say” poem. As someone who takes his time to consider what to say, I often find myself in this position of knowing what I meant to say…after the moment has passed. If you’ve ever been in that position, here’s your chance to write out what you meant to say.

Here’s my attempt at a What I Meant to Say Poem:

“after careful consideration”

after careful consideration
of everything i could possibly say
every defense i could roll out
& excuse that might be plausible

after careful consideration
of how you might react & how
i might react to your reaction
& where it might lead us

after careful consideration
of the profits & losses & whys
& wherefores & whatevers i’ve
decided the best response is

i’m sorry

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He often finds the best responses are variations of “Thank you” and “I’m sorry” and that it never hurts to say “Please.” Of course, there’s usually so much more to say, but he finds excess tends to complicate things.

16 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

  1. Pat Walsh

    what I meant to say
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    sometimes
    in quiet moments I wonder
    if the indistinct outline
    of what I meant to say
    lurks still

    in the darkened banquet hall
    of unintended consequences

    like a
    drunken waiter lurching
    from table to table
    frantically trying to explain
    why the soup is cold

  2. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Just a Second

    The sky is crisply blue,
    the sun tropically brilliant,
    on this we agree.
    But, when I say
    that we must wake from this nightmare,
    that it all must stop,
    I didn’t mean I quit.
    I meant the fight had just begun,
    that love is love,
    that we must keep dreaming,
    keep hoping,
    keep moving towards that time
    when each person equals the full sum
    of each other person,
    where the stores of wealth are no longer horded,
    but spread equally through time and space.
    I meant that we must move towards a new day,
    a new way, a new belief, a new law, a new regime,
    in which humans, creatures and Earth
    live harmoniously…
    forever.

  3. ReathaThomasOakley

    When I was sixteen
    I beamed when
    Mama’s friend said,
    your legs are pretty

    what she meant,
    but didn’t say,
    according to Mama,
    is that skirt of yours
    is way too short.

  4. Terry Jude Miller

    You Don’t Say
    by Terry Jude Miller

    she swears that’s what I said
    ………………………………………….which is to say
    she recalls what she heard
    through the filter of her anger
    …………………………………………which is to say
    she is searching the dusty attic
    of our relationship for an exit
    ………………………………………..which is to say
    she wants to break my neck
    without breaking her own
    ……………………………………….which is to say
    that the next thing to being innocent
    is to appear to be that way
    ……………………………………….which is to say
    it’s best to say nothing
    when she asks for my opinion

COMMENT