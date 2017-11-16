2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

Day 16! It’s all down hill from here.

For today’s prompt, write a poem to the world. Maybe all of your poems are already directed at the world, but for me, this is a first person poem directed at a group of people–maybe everyone in the world, but maybe a certain group of people you know. However, even as I type this prompt, I just want to remind everyone–to please poem nicely (aka, avoid politics and name calling).

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem to the World Poem:

“as the sun shines less each day”

as the sun shines less each day

i can’t help burning bright anyway

no one is going to slow me down

or turn my wide smile into a frown

i’m going to be happy right or wrong

& dance my dance & sing my song

in the growing darkness & bitter cold

no weeping or fretting in my soul

so if the world tells me i should cry

i’ll shout hallelujah & close my eyes

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is, at heart, an optimist and person who looks for the best in people and situations.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: