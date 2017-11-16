2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

Day 16! It’s all down hill from here.
For today’s prompt, write a poem to the world. Maybe all of your poems are already directed at the world, but for me, this is a first person poem directed at a group of people–maybe everyone in the world, but maybe a certain group of people you know. However, even as I type this prompt, I just want to remind everyone–to please poem nicely (aka, avoid politics and name calling).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Poem to the World Poem:
“as the sun shines less each day”
as the sun shines less each day
i can’t help burning bright anyway
no one is going to slow me down
or turn my wide smile into a frown
i’m going to be happy right or wrong
& dance my dance & sing my song
in the growing darkness & bitter cold
no weeping or fretting in my soul
so if the world tells me i should cry
i’ll shout hallelujah & close my eyes
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is, at heart, an optimist and person who looks for the best in people and situations.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Look to the wonders….
The sun, a star
To those places far away,
Resides glowing
And powerful, but
Only when it rains, or storms
Or is too hot
We notice and complain…
The earth
Travels around that sun, and
As it does -whirls
On an invisible axis…
There are seas, deserts, forests and
Prairies, tundra, ice caps, mountains,
Rocks and plates that move, but
We do not see.
We vacation at some
Of these places…
Take a few pictures,
May even get close, but
Do we really know this earth
That is our home?
The moon which was placed
To reflect that light
Like a mirror to the sun…
Its light born of the sun…
It pulls the waves of the seas,
And pulls the hearts and minds
Of those who live on earth…
We visited it a few times…
I remember that first step…
We were in awe for a moment, and
Then it was oh I have seen that.
Still the moonlight sonata plays
And I am standing on a hill
Watching the moon move
Across the sky
Romantic, and mystic, and
The stuff that poets write.
It seems to touch us more
Than the earth or the sun.
The play begins;
The moon gets between
The earth and sun;
The light is blocked away.
The primeval part of us
Is drawn into the omen
Indicating we are not in control, and
People flocked in a migration
Just to see the moon block the sun…
The majesty of that slow progression
To the coronation of the eclipse
Held us for a few minutes
Spellbound in an ancient
Universe dance…
I was alone in the forest,
Deep within my woods…
I saw the trees with their leaves
Create the crescent shape
Of the waning moon…
The sounds of silence
Invaded, and
Not sound from a bug, bird,
Or animal did I hear…
As the light was blocked
The leaves of the trees
Did not just get darker
For green will get bright in twilight…
The leaves turned black as soot,
And those that know how color works
Know the meaning and miracle
That is the spectacle of light.
Then we returned
To the days of not seeing,
The days of blocking
Out the gifts
Around us…
I want for you
More
And wish,
That in quiet moments
You will have small joys
Of wonders you encounter,
Amazed at
(and I borrow part of a phrase)
What a piece of work
Is all that is surrounds us.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 16, 2017
each other our world
share with each other
your hopes and fears
your failures and dreams
your knowledge and wisdom
this is what it
means to be alive
find truths in others –
for in their reflections
you will see yourself…