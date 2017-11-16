2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

By: |

Day 16! It’s all down hill from here.

For today’s prompt, write a poem to the world. Maybe all of your poems are already directed at the world, but for me, this is a first person poem directed at a group of people–maybe everyone in the world, but maybe a certain group of people you know. However, even as I type this prompt, I just want to remind everyone–to please poem nicely (aka, avoid politics and name calling).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem to the World Poem:

“as the sun shines less each day”

as the sun shines less each day
i can’t help burning bright anyway

no one is going to slow me down
or turn my wide smile into a frown

i’m going to be happy right or wrong
& dance my dance & sing my song

in the growing darkness & bitter cold
no weeping or fretting in my soul

so if the world tells me i should cry
i’ll shout hallelujah & close my eyes

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is, at heart, an optimist and person who looks for the best in people and situations.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

115 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

  1. MET

    Look to the wonders….

    The sun, a star
    To those places far away,
    Resides glowing
    And powerful, but
    Only when it rains, or storms
    Or is too hot
    We notice and complain…

    The earth
    Travels around that sun, and
    As it does -whirls
    On an invisible axis…
    There are seas, deserts, forests and
    Prairies, tundra, ice caps, mountains,
    Rocks and plates that move, but
    We do not see.
    We vacation at some
    Of these places…
    Take a few pictures,
    May even get close, but
    Do we really know this earth
    That is our home?

    The moon which was placed
    To reflect that light
    Like a mirror to the sun…
    Its light born of the sun…
    It pulls the waves of the seas,
    And pulls the hearts and minds
    Of those who live on earth…
    We visited it a few times…
    I remember that first step…
    We were in awe for a moment, and
    Then it was oh I have seen that.
    Still the moonlight sonata plays
    And I am standing on a hill
    Watching the moon move
    Across the sky
    Romantic, and mystic, and
    The stuff that poets write.
    It seems to touch us more
    Than the earth or the sun.

    The play begins;
    The moon gets between
    The earth and sun;
    The light is blocked away.
    The primeval part of us
    Is drawn into the omen
    Indicating we are not in control, and
    People flocked in a migration
    Just to see the moon block the sun…
    The majesty of that slow progression
    To the coronation of the eclipse
    Held us for a few minutes
    Spellbound in an ancient
    Universe dance…

    I was alone in the forest,
    Deep within my woods…
    I saw the trees with their leaves
    Create the crescent shape
    Of the waning moon…
    The sounds of silence
    Invaded, and
    Not sound from a bug, bird,
    Or animal did I hear…
    As the light was blocked
    The leaves of the trees
    Did not just get darker
    For green will get bright in twilight…
    The leaves turned black as soot,
    And those that know how color works
    Know the meaning and miracle
    That is the spectacle of light.

    Then we returned
    To the days of not seeing,
    The days of blocking
    Out the gifts
    Around us…
    I want for you
    More
    And wish,
    That in quiet moments
    You will have small joys
    Of wonders you encounter,
    Amazed at
    (and I borrow part of a phrase)
    What a piece of work
    Is all that is surrounds us.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 16, 2017

  2. Valkyri

    each other our world

    share with each other
    your hopes and fears
    your failures and dreams
    your knowledge and wisdom
    this is what it
    means to be alive
    find truths in others –
    for in their reflections
    you will see yourself…

COMMENT