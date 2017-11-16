2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

Day 16! It’s all down hill from here.
For today’s prompt, write a poem to the world. Maybe all of your poems are already directed at the world, but for me, this is a first person poem directed at a group of people–maybe everyone in the world, but maybe a certain group of people you know. However, even as I type this prompt, I just want to remind everyone–to please poem nicely (aka, avoid politics and name calling).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Poem to the World Poem:
“as the sun shines less each day”
as the sun shines less each day
i can’t help burning bright anyway
no one is going to slow me down
or turn my wide smile into a frown
i’m going to be happy right or wrong
& dance my dance & sing my song
in the growing darkness & bitter cold
no weeping or fretting in my soul
so if the world tells me i should cry
i’ll shout hallelujah & close my eyes
*****
*****
When did we….
I Corinthians 13: Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud…
Selfies,
Bigger, better everything,
Absorbed in what you have,
Bragging about me…
Is it not right
To be proud,
To proclaim who I am
And the wants that
I don’t have.
Stop and listen
To what you say
To how you are…
It is not about you…
It is about becoming we…
Love is not about loving yourself…
It is about
Those around you
And how you belong to them
And they to you.
The cashier at the grocery store
Has had a bad day,
Give a smile and thank her…
The neighbor who lives alone
Take time to speak to him,
Your friend you only have time to text,
Go visit and laugh with them.
The single mother standing
In line with three children
Paying for food with aid,
Don’t roll your eyes and think
She should have used birth control.
Your thoughts guide your actions, and
If it is only yourself in your thoughts
How can you see the need?
Look around and give your time
To someone other than you, and
Listen-
Be kind.
Do not demand your rights
As if it was only you that mattered…
When did ideas become
Your justification to bully, and
Some name calling become endorsed.
Listen to the other voices
The preacher who says things
You do not like,
The politician who lies
When they open their mouth,
The bigot whose words burn,
The man who tells dirty jokes, and
The abuser who rages…
Within them all
Is a broken soul…
Listen to the miles
They have walked
To get to where they are
None of us are born this way.
Listen-
Be patient.
We have become so self-absorbed.
I shake my head
And wonder
How much more
We can lose touch
With those we pass each day and
Ask a question that
I have found no answer…
When did we stop being kind,
When did we stop being patient-
When did we stop giving love?
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 16, 2017
A Poem to the Joyful People of this World
Serious thyself.
All these free floating germs of glee
Will only make your life a sublime virus,
Not to mention the highly contagious nature of this disease.
Think of others and do apply yourself to solemnity
For the sake of the humorless.
Dear World…
Dear World,
We are all in this together
the rich with the poor,
The strong with the sick,
the beautiful with the ugly
we all weather the same weather
breathe the same air
bear kindred care
that love inspires
By the grace of the Same God
we go, to and fro
giving and taking
making promises
we don’t always keep
we wake
we sleep
so much in common
so, come on
…let’s love one another instead of hate
for we are all kindred
sister and brother
and no one is greater than love
or its Creator
Dear World,
we are all in this together
so, let’s weather
whatever the weather
…with kindness
and patience
and love
Wonderful sentiment.
tjm
thank-you…some days easier to put into action than others:)
A Mended World
you wear peace like
a gauzy veil of
muted colors
and we make tiny
pinpricks of anger
and discord that threaten
to rend it to pieces
yet somehow you
manage to mend each hole
each troubled soul
weaving new colors
into the fabric of peace
so much word-beauty here today…this one shines!!
[writing mother saying mom]
before you know it, you’ll create time.
let now
give me hope
for the past
this is SO fantastic!! brilliant.
WORLD WAR WHAT?
Walter wonders why worlds war?
Why are wars widespread?
The war to end all world wars
won’t be waged. We’ll be engaged,
a world enraged while we
waste what wonders we want.
Were we to walk away and say
we will not wage war, only wait
for the world to wise up,
will we awaken to a new world?
We may wander and wail,
waver and find a way-out,
but I doubt we’ll win!
No one really does.
wow. wonderful word wizardry Walt! and so true.
Sending the World a Letter
The world is where I live
And probably will until I die
I have no idea if there is more
This world is enough
I don’t remember where I came from
I let these things take care of themselves
My thoughts are here
I ground myself each morning
Hold tight
So that I am not thrown into space
As the world spins
This is enough for me
Seeking the truth is what I do
I have been at it all my life
As I grow older
My world grows smaller
Have no need for a world of pretense
I prefer time in the studio
Sending my letter to the world
November 16, 2017
so sound, these words. love this…
As I grow older
My world grows smaller…yes.
When you throw away the shoulds,
cast down the goods,
ignore all falsehoods,
and stop blaming the woulds,
maybe you’ll find the coulds.
this is too brilliant for words! I’d like to print it to hang on my fridge, please?:)
DEAR WORLD
We won’t be here for long, so enjoy life while you can
but try hard to replace what has been taken by man
and leave things to be enjoyed by new generations,
keep good friends close, avoid conflict with other nations.
hear! Hear! well said!
Dear World:
“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” ~ Robin Williams
You know how they say, ‘Once it’s out there,
you can’t take it back.’ It’s true.
Be kind (if you can.) Be better than.
And remember it’s all up to you.
Your words have meaning, so use them well.
We all could use some vision.
Be better than. Be kind (if you can.)
Be the voice for good, not division.
Don’t be afraid your ideas.
You’re an original you.
Be kind (if you can.) Be better than.
Say, ‘Dear World, time for a rendezvous.’
And then, plow ahead. Your voice. Your mind.
Talk is not cheap when correct.
Be better than. Be kind (if you can.)
Take all your resources – and connect.
###
Wise advice, Randi. Thank you!
so, so good! Wise counsel:)
SENDING A WIRE TO THE WORLD
There is this moment in my travels
where a bright star appears
and leads me to a place
that is so peaceful and serene.
The reindeer and I hover
over this spot in reverence,
because it is my preference to do so.
In that precise moment,
all war ceases,
all children are protected,
homeless mothers and their families are safe,
and warm and well fed.
No crimes are committed,
and if you blink –
you would miss it.
If every day could hold just an hour of that,
this world would be a more special place.
If I could capture that moment, I would
send a wire to the world. A special gift
to lift all spirits through my favorite pause.
I give it because I am Santa Claus.
FOR THE WORLD
(Forth now go, and write.)
Write a poem to the world.
A poem to offer the world some light.
(Forth now go, and write.)
An affirmation to every nation would be right
for every nation’s banner yet unfurled.
(Forth now go, and write.)
Write a poem to the world.
A Pen-chant for Hope
Write a poem to the world
and maybe we can heal it.
If you want to strike a chord,
then write a poem to the world.
Pen is mightier than sword
and hope is rising – can you feel it?
Write a poem to the world
and maybe we can heal it.
thanks Robert:) perfect timing for this ‘pep rally’ Yes! let’s shout hallelujah into the dreary rain and move on!