2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

Day 16! It’s all down hill from here.

For today’s prompt, write a poem to the world. Maybe all of your poems are already directed at the world, but for me, this is a first person poem directed at a group of people–maybe everyone in the world, but maybe a certain group of people you know. However, even as I type this prompt, I just want to remind everyone–to please poem nicely (aka, avoid politics and name calling).

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem to the World Poem:

“as the sun shines less each day”

as the sun shines less each day
i can’t help burning bright anyway

no one is going to slow me down
or turn my wide smile into a frown

i’m going to be happy right or wrong
& dance my dance & sing my song

in the growing darkness & bitter cold
no weeping or fretting in my soul

so if the world tells me i should cry
i’ll shout hallelujah & close my eyes

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is, at heart, an optimist and person who looks for the best in people and situations.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

24 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

  1. MET

    When did we….
    I Corinthians 13: Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud…

    Selfies,
    Bigger, better everything,
    Absorbed in what you have,
    Bragging about me…
    Is it not right
    To be proud,
    To proclaim who I am
    And the wants that
    I don’t have.

    Stop and listen
    To what you say
    To how you are…
    It is not about you…
    It is about becoming we…
    Love is not about loving yourself…
    It is about
    Those around you
    And how you belong to them
    And they to you.

    The cashier at the grocery store
    Has had a bad day,
    Give a smile and thank her…
    The neighbor who lives alone
    Take time to speak to him,
    Your friend you only have time to text,
    Go visit and laugh with them.
    The single mother standing
    In line with three children
    Paying for food with aid,
    Don’t roll your eyes and think
    She should have used birth control.
    Your thoughts guide your actions, and
    If it is only yourself in your thoughts
    How can you see the need?
    Look around and give your time
    To someone other than you, and
    Listen-
    Be kind.

    Do not demand your rights
    As if it was only you that mattered…
    When did ideas become
    Your justification to bully, and
    Some name calling become endorsed.
    Listen to the other voices
    The preacher who says things
    You do not like,
    The politician who lies
    When they open their mouth,
    The bigot whose words burn,
    The man who tells dirty jokes, and
    The abuser who rages…
    Within them all
    Is a broken soul…
    Listen to the miles
    They have walked
    To get to where they are
    None of us are born this way.
    Listen-
    Be patient.

    We have become so self-absorbed.
    I shake my head
    And wonder
    How much more
    We can lose touch
    With those we pass each day and
    Ask a question that
    I have found no answer…
    When did we stop being kind,
    When did we stop being patient-
    When did we stop giving love?

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 16, 2017

  2. Jilllyman

    A Poem to the Joyful People of this World

    Serious thyself.
    All these free floating germs of glee
    Will only make your life a sublime virus,
    Not to mention the highly contagious nature of this disease.
    Think of others and do apply yourself to solemnity
    For the sake of the humorless.

  3. JanetRuth

    Dear World…

    Dear World,
    We are all in this together
    the rich with the poor,
    The strong with the sick,
    the beautiful with the ugly
    we all weather the same weather
    breathe the same air
    bear kindred care
    that love inspires

    By the grace of the Same God
    we go, to and fro
    giving and taking
    making promises
    we don’t always keep
    we wake
    we sleep
    so much in common
    so, come on

    …let’s love one another instead of hate
    for we are all kindred
    sister and brother
    and no one is greater than love
    or its Creator
    Dear World,
    we are all in this together
    so, let’s weather
    whatever the weather
    …with kindness
    and patience
    and love

  4. candy

    A Mended World

    you wear peace like
    a gauzy veil of
    muted colors
    and we make tiny
    pinpricks of anger
    and discord that threaten
    to rend it to pieces
    yet somehow you
    manage to mend each hole
    each troubled soul
    weaving new colors
    into the fabric of peace

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    WORLD WAR WHAT?

    Walter wonders why worlds war?
    Why are wars widespread?
    The war to end all world wars
    won’t be waged. We’ll be engaged,
    a world enraged while we
    waste what wonders we want.
    Were we to walk away and say
    we will not wage war, only wait
    for the world to wise up,
    will we awaken to a new world?
    We may wander and wail,
    waver and find a way-out,
    but I doubt we’ll win!
    No one really does.

  7. annell

    Sending the World a Letter

    The world is where I live
    And probably will until I die
    I have no idea if there is more
    This world is enough
    I don’t remember where I came from
    I let these things take care of themselves

    My thoughts are here
    I ground myself each morning
    Hold tight
    So that I am not thrown into space
    As the world spins
    This is enough for me

    Seeking the truth is what I do
    I have been at it all my life
    As I grow older
    My world grows smaller
    Have no need for a world of pretense
    I prefer time in the studio
    Sending my letter to the world

    November 16, 2017

  9. Jezzie

    DEAR WORLD

    We won’t be here for long, so enjoy life while you can
    but try hard to replace what has been taken by man
    and leave things to be enjoyed by new generations,
    keep good friends close, avoid conflict with other nations.

  10. RJ Clarken

    Dear World:

    “No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” ~ Robin Williams

    You know how they say, ‘Once it’s out there,
    you can’t take it back.’ It’s true.
    Be kind (if you can.) Be better than.
    And remember it’s all up to you.

    Your words have meaning, so use them well.
    We all could use some vision.
    Be better than. Be kind (if you can.)
    Be the voice for good, not division.

    Don’t be afraid your ideas.
    You’re an original you.
    Be kind (if you can.) Be better than.
    Say, ‘Dear World, time for a rendezvous.’

    And then, plow ahead. Your voice. Your mind.
    Talk is not cheap when correct.
    Be better than. Be kind (if you can.)
    Take all your resources – and connect.

    ###

  11. Walter J Wojtanik

    SENDING A WIRE TO THE WORLD

    There is this moment in my travels
    where a bright star appears
    and leads me to a place
    that is so peaceful and serene.

    The reindeer and I hover
    over this spot in reverence,
    because it is my preference to do so.
    In that precise moment,

    all war ceases,
    all children are protected,
    homeless mothers and their families are safe,
    and warm and well fed.
    No crimes are committed,
    and if you blink –
    you would miss it.

    If every day could hold just an hour of that,
    this world would be a more special place.
    If I could capture that moment, I would
    send a wire to the world. A special gift

    to lift all spirits through my favorite pause.
    I give it because I am Santa Claus.

  12. Walter J Wojtanik

    FOR THE WORLD

    (Forth now go, and write.)
    Write a poem to the world.
    A poem to offer the world some light.
    (Forth now go, and write.)
    An affirmation to every nation would be right
    for every nation’s banner yet unfurled.
    (Forth now go, and write.)
    Write a poem to the world.

    1. De Jackson

      A Pen-chant for Hope

      Write a poem to the world
      and maybe we can heal it.
      If you want to strike a chord,
      then write a poem to the world.
      Pen is mightier than sword
      and hope is rising – can you feel it?
      Write a poem to the world
      and maybe we can heal it.

COMMENT