2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

We’ve made it to the Bon Jovi Day of the challenge! That is, “we’re half way there.”
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Stranger (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Stranger Danger,” “Stranger Than Fiction,” or “Stranger Things.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Stranger Blank Poem:
“stranger lines”
a dolphin made friends with a unicorn
before turning into a terrifying dragon
the dragon lived in a giant rock cave
& watched television until one day
the unicorn came with a sparkly purse
& told the dragon she could get one
down by the ocean & so the dragon
went & turned back into a dolphin
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is often inspired by the drawings and stories created by his children, who look at the world from a completely different angle. Currently, there are a lot of pictures of unicorns, dragons, robots, and kaiju.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Stranger Than Ever
What’s up with this
unpredictable weather?
I never know whether
I will need to shed
my coat in an hour
or don rain boots in two-
Who knew
thunder would bellow
overhead
with thick snow to follow,
sending geese back north
the wrong way-
And what’s with those snails-
billions swarming out
of the ocean to meet
up on shore? I swear
its unnerving
knowing more strange
stuff’s in store
STRANGER THAN I USED TO BE
G. Smith (BMI)
~≈~≈~≈~≈~≈~
You always laughed at the things I did,
Back when I was a crazy kid,
I’m not wild now, and you can see,
I’m stranger than I used to be.
I used to dance at the drop of a hat,
How long has it been since I’ve done that?
And I always sang, but never on key,
Now I’m stranger than I used to be.
Stranger than I used to be,
Stranger than I used to be;
I love you, and you still love me,
Even if I’m,
Stranger than I used to be.
Mom was worried I’d never behave,
That I couldn’t, wouldn’t be saved,
Being normal now is not as free,
It’s stranger than I used to be.
Sometimes, though, I’ll let my hair down,
Though it’s more silver now than brown,
The same holds true for my goatee,
It’s stranger than I used to be.
Stranger than I used to be,
Stranger than I used to be;
I love you, and you still love me,
Even if I’m,
Stranger than I used to be;
Stranger than I used to be.
Love it! Aren’t we all?
This is perfect!
Spoiler alert: This one was inspired by the quote in this week’s acrostic puzzle in the New York Times Magazine (I use it as my epigraph).
Stranger Universe
Before the digital age, if you tuned your TV to somewhere between channels, it would show the faint hum of white noise or snow. One percent of that snow was actually made up of radiation left over by the Big Bang. – Zeeya Merali, A Big Bang in a Little Room
A stranger universe could not be made
by man. It blows our minds that TV sets
could catch the particles that never fade,
that beamed out from Creation, cosmic jets
of energy and matter blowing out,
but also that we breathe the oxygen
that dinosaurs inhaled, and how about
the rain that pelts our heads, to think that when
Li Po or Charlemagne walked out in storms,
the same rain soaked them too. And then it hits
us – everything’s a cycle, taking forms
from molecules and subatomic bits,
to supernovas – all of which surprise
and show us nothing ever really dies.
Excellent choice for this prompt, Bruce!
Ah, yes, how everything is connected. Well done!
Stranger Times
The time stamp on my poem
is an hour
into the future!
Stranger Gardens
I wanted to breathe
the lavender scent
but walking here,
I can’t breathe at all.
Flowers bite and roots
wind around my neck.
White chipmunks are
a mistake: so very visible.
Geese hover on the surface of our lake:
they seem to be standing on water
until I get closer and notice silt has risen
to give them a place to relax in the sun,
not swimming or flying: perhaps this year
they will head into another dimension.
This is hauntingly beautiful.
Scary stuff, Robin.