2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

We’ve made it to the Bon Jovi Day of the challenge! That is, “we’re half way there.”

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Stranger (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Stranger Danger,” “Stranger Than Fiction,” or “Stranger Things.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Stranger Blank Poem:

“stranger lines”

a dolphin made friends with a unicorn

before turning into a terrifying dragon

the dragon lived in a giant rock cave

& watched television until one day

the unicorn came with a sparkly purse

& told the dragon she could get one

down by the ocean & so the dragon

went & turned back into a dolphin

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is often inspired by the drawings and stories created by his children, who look at the world from a completely different angle. Currently, there are a lot of pictures of unicorns, dragons, robots, and kaiju.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

