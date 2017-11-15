2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

We’ve made it to the Bon Jovi Day of the challenge! That is, “we’re half way there.”

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Stranger (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Stranger Danger,” “Stranger Than Fiction,” or “Stranger Things.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Stranger Blank Poem:

“stranger lines”

a dolphin made friends with a unicorn
before turning into a terrifying dragon

the dragon lived in a giant rock cave
& watched television until one day

the unicorn came with a sparkly purse
& told the dragon she could get one

down by the ocean & so the dragon
went & turned back into a dolphin

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is often inspired by the drawings and stories created by his children, who look at the world from a completely different angle. Currently, there are a lot of pictures of unicorns, dragons, robots, and kaiju.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

181 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

  1. lsteadly

    Stranger Than Ever

    What’s up with this
    unpredictable weather?
    I never know whether
    I will need to shed
    my coat in an hour
    or don rain boots in two-
    Who knew
    thunder would bellow
    overhead
    with thick snow to follow,
    sending geese back north
    the wrong way-
    And what’s with those snails-
    billions swarming out
    of the ocean to meet
    up on shore? I swear
    its unnerving
    knowing more strange
    stuff’s in store

  2. tunesmiff

    STRANGER THAN I USED TO BE
    G. Smith (BMI)
    ~≈~≈~≈~≈~≈~
    You always laughed at the things I did,
    Back when I was a crazy kid,
    I’m not wild now, and you can see,
    I’m stranger than I used to be.

    I used to dance at the drop of a hat,
    How long has it been since I’ve done that?
    And I always sang, but never on key,
    Now I’m stranger than I used to be.

    Stranger than I used to be,
    Stranger than I used to be;
    I love you, and you still love me,
    Even if I’m,
    Stranger than I used to be.

    Mom was worried I’d never behave,
    That I couldn’t, wouldn’t be saved,
    Being normal now is not as free,
    It’s stranger than I used to be.

    Sometimes, though, I’ll let my hair down,
    Though it’s more silver now than brown,
    The same holds true for my goatee,
    It’s stranger than I used to be.

    Stranger than I used to be,
    Stranger than I used to be;
    I love you, and you still love me,
    Even if I’m,
    Stranger than I used to be;
    Stranger than I used to be.

  3. Bruce Niedt

    Spoiler alert: This one was inspired by the quote in this week’s acrostic puzzle in the New York Times Magazine (I use it as my epigraph).

    Stranger Universe

    Before the digital age, if you tuned your TV to somewhere between channels, it would show the faint hum of white noise or snow. One percent of that snow was actually made up of radiation left over by the Big Bang. – Zeeya Merali, A Big Bang in a Little Room

    A stranger universe could not be made
    by man. It blows our minds that TV sets
    could catch the particles that never fade,
    that beamed out from Creation, cosmic jets
    of energy and matter blowing out,
    but also that we breathe the oxygen
    that dinosaurs inhaled, and how about
    the rain that pelts our heads, to think that when
    Li Po or Charlemagne walked out in storms,
    the same rain soaked them too. And then it hits
    us – everything’s a cycle, taking forms
    from molecules and subatomic bits,
    to supernovas – all of which surprise
    and show us nothing ever really dies.

  5. robinamelia

    Stranger Gardens

    I wanted to breathe
    the lavender scent
    but walking here,
    I can’t breathe at all.
    Flowers bite and roots
    wind around my neck.
    White chipmunks are
    a mistake: so very visible.

    Geese hover on the surface of our lake:
    they seem to be standing on water
    until I get closer and notice silt has risen
    to give them a place to relax in the sun,
    not swimming or flying: perhaps this year
    they will head into another dimension.

