2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

We’ve made it to the Bon Jovi Day of the challenge! That is, “we’re half way there.”
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Stranger (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Stranger Danger,” “Stranger Than Fiction,” or “Stranger Things.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Stranger Blank Poem:
“stranger lines”
a dolphin made friends with a unicorn
before turning into a terrifying dragon
the dragon lived in a giant rock cave
& watched television until one day
the unicorn came with a sparkly purse
& told the dragon she could get one
down by the ocean & so the dragon
went & turned back into a dolphin
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is often inspired by the drawings and stories created by his children, who look at the world from a completely different angle. Currently, there are a lot of pictures of unicorns, dragons, robots, and kaiju.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Stranger Realities
In the grace of a quiet night
as I stood beside my man
I was brought down to my knees
by the fist of his angry hand.
There was fury in his eyes.
There was screaming in the house
and I could not make it stop
‘cause it came from my own mouth.
I tried to crawl away…
I tried to hide behind the furniture—
but he wouldn’t give me half a chance,
saw my children watching in a trance—
God help me.
In the grace of an empty house
after daddy’s left the room
and the children comfort me
in the silence of this tomb.
There was sobbing all around
though it seemed so far away.
Suddenly I felt resolved
so we packed and left that place…
I have to walk away.
I have to run before he murders me—
what about the kids if I am gone?
Have to get away before the dawn—
‘cause he’ll return.
Stranger, as Good a Name as Any
It is my second self this stranger
who haunts slipping in and out
of mind and memory cloying
like too sweet frosting licked
surreptitiously from just one
finger. Some days we are at
odds, the sun melting dark shapes
into diaphanous wraiths that lift
on warming wind to dance and
entertain while on others we
are too close to be called
friends but acknowledge a
certain kinship borne of years
of knowing each other’s every
move. This stranger is a shadow
I cannot escape although
I beat at the darkness, dig into
my chest to prise out what
seems to weigh me down.
We’ve spent hours arguing
over giving in or fighting on
so far I’m winning.
STRANGER CHEMISTRY
I smell differently as she
dangerously stranger
authentically self as me
in three seasons
the dog has only
leaped excited to her
greeting me eyes
but this morning surprised
she leaned back time
on her paws barking
and growled us
long con changing
space invading
suspicious she
doesn’t even belong me
at home anywhere
anymore.
Stranger by the Lake
An ominous black shrouded figure
walks the barren banks of the lake.
The nearby tourist town
has been abandoned for months.
The stranger walks slowly,
surveying the bare ground and leafless trees.
Soon the lake will be frozen, snow will fall
and the stranger will disappear.
This worked out well as we were discussing Wordsworth in class yesterday!
“Strange fits of passion have I known”
At night, my father sat outside with me
and pointed out constellations and
once a year the Perseids shower:
vast displays of light faster, hotter
then gone to rest coolly upon the earth.
At night, while my mother pecked out needlework
rings of lakes and mountains, I dreamed tendrils
of corn and tomato suckers trailing
through my window and binding me tight
to the bed, to that place, to the earth.
But long legs birth opportunity and
I become a spectacle, a feat
of fleshy engineering advertised
on the sides of canvas tents hung wetly
night after night like sheets left damp
as wrung out men sit transfixed I am
a star so bright that I burn the naked eye.
As my veils come down, the stars come up and
I dance with eyes closed dreaming of
being showered, bathed, renewed in their light.
Men carry the scents of their lives.
They breathe whiskey, silage, and scrap iron.
They dribble tobacco down their chins;
they stink of sweat and oil and fried foods.
Like dirt under nails, their lives resist the most
ruthless Saturday scrubbing. I sleep alone.
In my chest, a gown of virgin white,
for my burial clothes. I, who have loved
stars too terribly, cannot fear that dark.
STRANGERS WHEN WE MET
I saw her from across the room,
we, two shy people exchanging glances
and shy awkward smiles.
Cheeks flushed, and us
wondering who would move first.
It could have been worse,
we could have ignored the other
and walked away unfulfilled.
But the thrill of her intoxicated,
the one for whom I had always waited.
Her eyes twinkled, and her hair
sprinkled with the glitter of the season,
I saw her gentle demeanor and how
she genuinely cared for those around her.
I hoped she wouldn’t be a stranger for long.
It had been a long while since a smile
would trigger such emotion,
but my devotion to my work seemed
to fulfill my dream of it not being a chore.
What’s more, she seemed to inspire me
from way over there. “Don’t stare.” I told myself.
“DON’T STARE!” She saw my stare.
I walked over, egg nog in hand and
I came to stand where this North Pole cutie,
shone with the beauty the Good Lord gave her.
She shyly demurred, and my vision
was obscured by her alone.
I addressed her. “Pardon my stare,
but I didn’t dare approach you too soon.
I had no idea you would make me swoon.”
Again her smile lit the room.
“Hello, my name is Crystal.” she said with a wink.
The name fit her so well, beautiful, fragile,
the finest. “Crystal? That’s pretty!” I said with a pause.
“It is wonderful to meet you. I am Santa Claus.”
Title of a good Kim Novak movie
A Strange Purchase
In a bizarre encounter
under extraordinary circumstances
a funny looking man
wearing odd black and brown shoes
an outlandish shirt
of unusual hues
an offbeat hat
and peculiar pants
pulled a rare gold coin
from a newly sewn pocket
to pay for more bizarre clothes
from the astonished haberdasher.
Strangers No More
Get to know someone
who doesn’t speak your language.
You’ll both teach, and learn.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#literallyandfiguratively
One of the very best things about traveling abroad… the people you meet who expand your world view! Nicely writ!
I have some distant cousins who are deaf… when they were a young married couple and I was about seven.. they came to stay with us for a visit… he was going on to teach in the deaf collage up around DC…I remember how she tried to struggle to tell not to be bad… and it stuck with me…because she was struggling so hard.. I stopped and listened…
STRANGER THAN FICTION
These triolets are tight little numbers
from our hearts or wild imaginations.
Even in our deepest slumbers,
these triolets are tight little numbers.
(Sometimes we go dumb and dumber)
but those require explanations.
These triolets are tight little numbers
from our hearts or wild imaginations.
STRANGER REVISITED
>blockquote>“We all have a face that we hide away forever,
and we take them out and show ourselves when everyone has gone!”
~ Billy Joel – “The Stranger”
Things aren’t always as they seem,
we dream of being more than we are.
Far from the truth and the years of our youth,
we try to dress hipper, act younger,
and fall for all the trappings of a somebody we are not.
We’ve got to stop kidding ourselves,
or we’ll become unrecognizable; we will be strangers
to others. We’ll be strange to ourselves.
Familiarity does not breed contempt.
There is comfort in the who we are meant to be;
who we’ve always been. It’s no sin to
free yourself from any preconceived notion
or devotion to vanity. For the sake of all humanity,
be yourself. Choose not to be confusing,
some cookie cutter fusion of someone’s conformity.
Authenticity and originality will make you stand out;
no need to shout your arrival. You survival
depends on you and your friends being unique.
Remove the mask and the task will free you.
So much wisdom here! Love this, Walt. <3