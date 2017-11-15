2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

We’ve made it to the Bon Jovi Day of the challenge! That is, “we’re half way there.”

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Stranger (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Stranger Danger,” “Stranger Than Fiction,” or “Stranger Things.”

Here’s my attempt at a Stranger Blank Poem:

“stranger lines”

a dolphin made friends with a unicorn
before turning into a terrifying dragon

the dragon lived in a giant rock cave
& watched television until one day

the unicorn came with a sparkly purse
& told the dragon she could get one

down by the ocean & so the dragon
went & turned back into a dolphin

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is often inspired by the drawings and stories created by his children, who look at the world from a completely different angle. Currently, there are a lot of pictures of unicorns, dragons, robots, and kaiju.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

20 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

  2. Sally Jadlow

    Stranger on My Street

    11/15/17

    She walks daily
    along the same path.
    Silent—never smiling.
    I wonder what burdens she carries,
    what secrets reside
    behind that face of stone.
    Perhaps one day she’ll learn to laugh
    and let others in.

  3. annell

    A Strange Thing

    what is strange after all
    strange, stranger, strangest
    is it just something that is not us

    or is it something never seen before
    and if never see before
    where would it come from
    and how would we know no one has ever seen it before
    perhaps that is not a good measure

    so maybe i should back up
    and say only
    that i have not seen it before
    so many things i have not seen
    the world is full of many strange things

    i keep my eyes open
    you never know when it will appear
    or perhaps i will create it
    or maybe it is another person
    i haven’t seen before
    and to another
    who has not seen me
    i will be the strange thing

    November 15, 2017

  4. tripoet

    Stranger Stories Get Told When Trying to Amuse My Great Grandchildren

    I remember like it was yesterday when it rained cats and dogs
    grateful cause coulda been worse, coulda been mice and hogs

    Put on my galoshes, Paddington Bear rain hat and jacket
    Like a giant fellow in yellow went out to examine the racket.

    Good neighbors lined up to help clean up the mess,
    They’d decided to adopt out the creatures, I guess

    While always much preferring to live all alone
    I figured my neighborly duty was to bring one or two home.

    So that’s my goofy story about how it came to be
    That Sparky and Spot, the dog and cat, ended up living with me.

  5. pipersfancy

    Stranger Realities

    In the grace of a quiet night
    as I stood beside my man
    I was brought down to my knees
    by the fist of his angry hand.

    There was fury in his eyes.
    There was screaming in the house
    and I could not make it stop
    ‘cause it came from my own mouth.

    I tried to crawl away…
    I tried to hide behind the furniture—
    but he wouldn’t give me half a chance,
    saw my children watching in a trance—
    God help me.

    In the grace of an empty house
    after daddy’s left the room
    and the children comfort me
    in the silence of this tomb.

    There was sobbing all around
    though it seemed so far away.
    Suddenly I felt resolved
    so we packed and left that place…

    I have to walk away.
    I have to run before he murders me—
    what about the kids if I am gone?
    Have to get away before the dawn—
    ‘cause he’ll return.

  6. Anthony94

    Stranger, as Good a Name as Any

    It is my second self this stranger
    who haunts slipping in and out
    of mind and memory cloying
    like too sweet frosting licked
    surreptitiously from just one
    finger. Some days we are at
    odds, the sun melting dark shapes
    into diaphanous wraiths that lift
    on warming wind to dance and
    entertain while on others we
    are too close to be called
    friends but acknowledge a
    certain kinship borne of years
    of knowing each other’s every
    move. This stranger is a shadow
    I cannot escape although
    I beat at the darkness, dig into
    my chest to prise out what
    seems to weigh me down.
    We’ve spent hours arguing
    over giving in or fighting on
    so far I’m winning.

  7. Kiri

    STRANGER CHEMISTRY

    I smell differently as she
    dangerously stranger
     authentically self as me
    in three seasons
    the dog has only
    leaped excited to her
    greeting me eyes
    but this morning surprised
    she leaned back time
    on her paws barking
    and growled us
    long con changing
     space invading
     suspicious she
    doesn’t even belong me
    at home anywhere
    anymore.

  8. Eileen S

    Stranger by the Lake

    An ominous black shrouded figure
    walks the barren banks of the lake.
    The nearby tourist town
    has been abandoned for months.
    The stranger walks slowly,
    surveying the bare ground and leafless trees.
    Soon the lake will be frozen, snow will fall
    and the stranger will disappear.

  9. dittman

    This worked out well as we were discussing Wordsworth in class yesterday!
    “Strange fits of passion have I known”

    At night, my father sat outside with me
    and pointed out constellations and
    once a year the Perseids shower:
    vast displays of light faster, hotter
    then gone to rest coolly upon the earth.

    At night, while my mother pecked out needlework
    rings of lakes and mountains, I dreamed tendrils
    of corn and tomato suckers trailing
    through my window and binding me tight
    to the bed, to that place, to the earth.

    But long legs birth opportunity and
    I become a spectacle, a feat
    of fleshy engineering advertised
    on the sides of canvas tents hung wetly
    night after night like sheets left damp
    as wrung out men sit transfixed I am
    a star so bright that I burn the naked eye.

    As my veils come down, the stars come up and
    I dance with eyes closed dreaming of
    being showered, bathed, renewed in their light.

    Men carry the scents of their lives.
    They breathe whiskey, silage, and scrap iron.
    They dribble tobacco down their chins;
    they stink of sweat and oil and fried foods.
    Like dirt under nails, their lives resist the most
    ruthless Saturday scrubbing. I sleep alone.

    In my chest, a gown of virgin white,
    for my burial clothes. I, who have loved
    stars too terribly, cannot fear that dark.

  10. Walter J Wojtanik

    STRANGERS WHEN WE MET

    I saw her from across the room,
    we, two shy people exchanging glances
    and shy awkward smiles.
    Cheeks flushed, and us
    wondering who would move first.

    It could have been worse,
    we could have ignored the other
    and walked away unfulfilled.
    But the thrill of her intoxicated,
    the one for whom I had always waited.

    Her eyes twinkled, and her hair
    sprinkled with the glitter of the season,
    I saw her gentle demeanor and how
    she genuinely cared for those around her.
    I hoped she wouldn’t be a stranger for long.

    It had been a long while since a smile
    would trigger such emotion,
    but my devotion to my work seemed
    to fulfill my dream of it not being a chore.
    What’s more, she seemed to inspire me

    from way over there. “Don’t stare.” I told myself.
    “DON’T STARE!” She saw my stare.
    I walked over, egg nog in hand and
    I came to stand where this North Pole cutie,
    shone with the beauty the Good Lord gave her.

    She shyly demurred, and my vision
    was obscured by her alone.
    I addressed her. “Pardon my stare,
    but I didn’t dare approach you too soon.
    I had no idea you would make me swoon.”

    Again her smile lit the room.
    “Hello, my name is Crystal.” she said with a wink.
    The name fit her so well, beautiful, fragile,
    the finest. “Crystal? That’s pretty!” I said with a pause.
    “It is wonderful to meet you. I am Santa Claus.”

  11. PowerUnit

    A Strange Purchase

    In a bizarre encounter
    under extraordinary circumstances
    a funny looking man
    wearing odd black and brown shoes
    an outlandish shirt
    of unusual hues
    an offbeat hat
    and peculiar pants
    pulled a rare gold coin
    from a newly sewn pocket
    to pay for more bizarre clothes
    from the astonished haberdasher.

    2. MET

      I have some distant cousins who are deaf… when they were a young married couple and I was about seven.. they came to stay with us for a visit… he was going on to teach in the deaf collage up around DC…I remember how she tried to struggle to tell not to be bad… and it stuck with me…because she was struggling so hard.. I stopped and listened…

  13. Walter J Wojtanik

    STRANGER THAN FICTION

    These triolets are tight little numbers
    from our hearts or wild imaginations.
    Even in our deepest slumbers,
    these triolets are tight little numbers.
    (Sometimes we go dumb and dumber)
    but those require explanations.
    These triolets are tight little numbers
    from our hearts or wild imaginations.

    1. De Jackson

      Stranger Songs

      From our hearts and wild imaginations
      we pull these crazy turns of phrase.
      Giving in to word fetish temptations,
      with help of hearts and wild imaginations,
      we find ourselves with ample inspiration
      to pen brilliance (and borderline clichés.)
      From our hearts and wild imaginations
      we pull these crazy turns of phrase.

  14. Walter J Wojtanik

    STRANGER REVISITED

    >blockquote>“We all have a face that we hide away forever,
    and we take them out and show ourselves when everyone has gone!”
    ~ Billy Joel – “The Stranger”

    Things aren’t always as they seem,
    we dream of being more than we are.
    Far from the truth and the years of our youth,
    we try to dress hipper, act younger,
    and fall for all the trappings of a somebody we are not.
    We’ve got to stop kidding ourselves,
    or we’ll become unrecognizable; we will be strangers
    to others. We’ll be strange to ourselves.
    Familiarity does not breed contempt.
    There is comfort in the who we are meant to be;
    who we’ve always been. It’s no sin to
    free yourself from any preconceived notion
    or devotion to vanity. For the sake of all humanity,
    be yourself. Choose not to be confusing,
    some cookie cutter fusion of someone’s conformity.
    Authenticity and originality will make you stand out;
    no need to shout your arrival. You survival
    depends on you and your friends being unique.
    Remove the mask and the task will free you.

    1. Walter J Wojtanik

