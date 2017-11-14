2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

It’s time for our second Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a sonnet or other traditional form poem. I specifically mention the sonnet, because it’s day 14 and the sonnet traditionally has 14 lines. But any other traditional form (villanelle, triolet, sestina, etc.) would work as well.
- Write an anti-sonnet or other traditional form poem. If you’re anti-form, good news! You can vent about it in a poem–or just write a poem that attacks form and structure of any kind (even beyond poetics). Anarchy poems?
Go!
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Sonnet and/or Anti-Sonnet Poem:
“To Sonnet or Not to Sonnet”
To sonnet or not to sonnet, is that
really a question? In the heart of my
poetic heart is a foam yoga mat
waiting to collect both true and slant rhymes
as I stretch this way and that and break lines
with my fellow poets over sloppy
metaphors and similes, but it’s fine,
because it’s not about the first draft; we
have time to revise when the sun has set
on November and beyond December–
this truth is one we must all remember:
if it’s not perfect at first, don’t you fret.
To sonnet or not to sonnet? O, please,
I’ll write my sonnets with ecstatic ease.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves poetic forms and considers them fun challenges. His favorite forms offer rhymes and refrains–so yeah, he likes French forms a lot. That said, he has better luck publishing poems that are not traditional forms.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
The Form Prompt
The prompt for today was to write in form
We could sonnet or not or write both ways
For me a form is simply not the norm
But the prompt is the challenge for today
A sonnet it made up of fourteen lines
Each line is made up of ten syllables
There is a specific pattern of rhyme
Those are basic sonnet fundamentals
There are many other forms we could use
If we do not wish to write a sonnet
A haiku, tanka, quatern we could choose
Or have fun with a limerick or nonet
Whatever we decide, let’s have some fun
This is the fourteenth line, and now I’m done
Seventeen syllables
For twenty-seventeen
Is not a sonnet
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Becky
Becky brings my mug with a glowing smile
Number one hundred five etched on its back
sits high on a shelf, the wall is a stack
of glass beer steins, I could be here a while.
She slithers her hips through the tight isle
a tray in one hand she’s developed a knack
for quieting our team’s excessive yack
by sliding beers for me and Jack and Kyle.
Forget about Becky while mugs have beer
play our games, laugh at trivial mistakes
until our steins empty, and our thirst grows.
Tempers heat up and good friends become foes
then beer is delivered, anger it slakes.
Line up to pay Becky, settle our owes.
It Melted
Here lies Gino Spumoni Supreme,
whose wifey thought he’d eaten all the ice cream.
When she peered into the freezer twice,
finding it puddled behind the Italian ice,
she went off the beam with an ice cream scream.
Invaders
My mind today has
Been invaded by poems
That have line limits,
And rhymes and beats
Something that goes ta-Da, ta-Da…
It has been like kudzu
Has been planted in my brain, and
It is taking over.
How will I ever sleep!
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 14, 2017
For those not from the south… kudzu is very invasive… I actually suspect it has a brain…and can grow a foot a day… Imported from Japan in the 40s to control erosion…
MOURNING THE MORNING STAR
G. Smith
·–·–·
Mourning the morning star we watch the sun
Rise above the screeching gulls and sea-smoke.
The tide has turned, starting its shoreward run,
Washing across the sand, our blanket soaked.
And we laughed as we scurried up the beach,
Venus fading with the brightening day.
As the breaking waves tried and tried to reach
We decided to run away, run away,
Back over the dunes, back to the dry land,
Back to the world, back to the safety of
Solid earth under our feet, hand in hand,
Heart to heart, knowing no one else to love.
When you feel lost, you don’t have to go far,
Back to that beach mourning the morning star.
Sonnet 65
“…in black ink my love may still shine bright.” ~William Shakespeare
A ZaniLa is not a sonnet.
Shakespeare would’ve had a fit.
See, my love is bright when ‘ere I write,
so therefore, Dearest Bard, please permit
me to try and pen words in this form.
I will try to do you proud
when ‘ere I write. See, my love is bright
and as such, you should know I’m uncowed.
How to compare thee? That’s the question.
But, guess what? I haven’t a clue.
See, my love is bright when ‘ere I write:
Iambic pentameter, adieu.
This poetaster eschews scansion
(obviously) but means well
when ‘ere she writes. See, her love is bright,
and here you can see the parallel.
Your black ink’s like my computer screen:
You should live twice…in my rhyme,
See, my love is bright when ‘ere I write:
even ‘though there’s no sonnet, this time.
Be wise as thou art cruel; do not press
this sonnet poetic form.
When ‘ere I write, ‘though my love shines bright
I’m afraid that I just don’t conform.
###
Sonnet for ESL 141
Driving from the neighboring town,
exhaustion begins to slip under my skin.
At the halls of academia, I frown,
then purposely, I raise my chin.
You each have come from near and far
simply to learn rapid repartee.
Like a galaxy of brilliant stars,
you shine bright before me.
Linqua englais has enchanted
your hearts as well as your minds.
As New Year comes may you be granted
the dream you each hope to find –
Acceptance, friendship and liberty,
in this land of opportunity.
Who Am I to Complain?
The hour strikes an octave,
as the car pulls to a stop much like
an old mule laboring into the stall at the end
of a day filled with toil.
Reflecting back, as I sit sipping tea,
your faces rise before me like the moon
peeking through the skylight.
Your eyes sparkle with the joy of learning
but deeper into them I see fatigue that comes
from burning candles at both ends.
Knowing the trials you have endured,
I sit straighter in my chair, thinking –
“How can I lament the work I love to do,
when you can smile through burdens of sorrow,
to come to class radiant with the joy
of conquering this language of power
in order to become like the Velveteen Rabbit –
Real?”