2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

It’s time for our second Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a sonnet or other traditional form poem. I specifically mention the sonnet, because it’s day 14 and the sonnet traditionally has 14 lines. But any other traditional form (villanelle, triolet, sestina, etc.) would work as well.
- Write an anti-sonnet or other traditional form poem. If you’re anti-form, good news! You can vent about it in a poem–or just write a poem that attacks form and structure of any kind (even beyond poetics). Anarchy poems?
Go!
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Sonnet and/or Anti-Sonnet Poem:
“To Sonnet or Not to Sonnet”
To sonnet or not to sonnet, is that
really a question? In the heart of my
poetic heart is a foam yoga mat
waiting to collect both true and slant rhymes
as I stretch this way and that and break lines
with my fellow poets over sloppy
metaphors and similes, but it’s fine,
because it’s not about the first draft; we
have time to revise when the sun has set
on November and beyond December–
this truth is one we must all remember:
if it’s not perfect at first, don’t you fret.
To sonnet or not to sonnet? O, please,
I’ll write my sonnets with ecstatic ease.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves poetic forms and considers them fun challenges. His favorite forms offer rhymes and refrains–so yeah, he likes French forms a lot. That said, he has better luck publishing poems that are not traditional forms.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
His and hers: a crime in two parts
I.
It’s not that hard to fit inside a box
Pretend, my dear, you’re playing hide-and-seek
(Though silly games are mainly for the weak)
Give in to rules, to schedules and to clocks
Obey the form and always sort my socks
You must behave, I like my women meek
No anarchy or other forms of cheek
Remember, please, what happened to Guy Fawkes
What are you doing with that dagger dear?
Did you think to cut my wisdom from your life?
You’re cute but let me help you understand
You’re clearly not as strong as you appear
You belong to me, my property, my wife
Oh! I am stabbed, this isn’t what I planned!
II.
Watching your bitter smug
slip away
with your blood
into the gutter,
I remember the beatings,
the belittling, all the little
stings and strings
you used to hold me
tightly,
too tightly.
I imagine Guy Fawkes
believed in himself
at least once before he died,
neck broken
like his plans, and I know
they’ll come for me, I know
I’ll hang, but at least “my dear”
I’ll finally swing
free.
I couldn’t post mine because of language, so here’s the edited version. I hate that I couldn’t use the right word where it belonged.
THE ARTIST AT WORK
Skritch and muck, swish and lucky strokes rush
across the canvas warp in abstract caper
entropic maelstrom beauty born of exigent hush
running empty into that fury of apocalyptic wallpaper
hanging over her like furniture-matching rectangles
of immutable futility and anonymous self-belief
that ephemera is eternity if it strikes the right angles
and can rebuke incredulity with existential relief.
She is bones and brush, mechanical, and stain
washing colors onto ceremony and her small, sacred heart
beating out the devil’s details with pigmented pain,
ritual wrist flicking forms onto flatness like small, sacred darts.
There is no target but truce, and pushing the maelstrom back
running full into that fury between the white and the black.
The Hawk and the Owl
The trees grey trunks barren leafless limbs wait
In the winter’s grey days, chirping birds are silent,
But high on the ancient oak’s crown orates
The hawk in shrieks echoes its reign as tyrant.
Final call to the dying cold day, she makes.
The sun spreads red beams thru sleeping grey trees.
The hawk to sleep she makes, while the owl wakes,
Monarch of the wintry dark with eyes sees
Silent shifts of night creatures attempt to flee
Safely into their homes burrowed within deep banks.
Hapless prey’s path, the owl spies from its aerie.
Silent wings carry and swiftly outflank
The prey, small mouse, lost to an ancient rune.
The owl content watches under the moon.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 14, 2017
I hope I got that right
Let’s celebrate this brisk November day
Let’s celebrate this brisk November day.
Vibrant red- orange leaves are a lovely sight.
Take a walk outside, meditate or play.
Shivering birds seek shelter and fly away.
Look up at the railing where a blue jay alights.
Let’s celebrate this brisk November day.
Vultures lurk in trees hoping to find prey.
The gray autumn sky casts an ominous light.
Take a walk outside, meditate or play.
Nickel colored speckles reflect on the bay.
Trees hold tight their leaves with all their might.
Let’s celebrate this brisk November day.
Ground that was grassy is now dark clay.
While fierce frozen winds instill a chilling fright.
Take a walk outside, meditate or play.
The farmers have harvested their crops and hay.
Forecasting winter season and early night.
Let’s celebrate this brisk November day.
Take a walk outside, meditate or play.
AN AUTUMN VISIT TO A CREEK
The yellow leaves are flowing down the stream
and taking with them warming memories.
Here and there they display a verdant frieze
along the edge, a bit of summer’s gleam
to stay the coming cold. Above, a steam
of swirling flies belies the season’s squeeze
on light and heat, but then they catch a breeze
and go, pacing the leaves. They bid me dream
of long ago, when first we saw this place:
the time was spring, and purple petals rode
the water then, racing the runoff’s flow.
Here we met love, and came to love the grace
that covered us with green in this abode.
I kiss your stone, then hug the stream and go.
Nice seasonal poem.
No way to sonnet
(nohow) in just seventeen
stingy syllables.
Ha…totally agree.
tjm 🙂
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD
There’s a town for a breakfast extravaganza,
it is a place in which they take a lot of pride.
You can’t be sad there even if you wear organza,
there in the town for a breakfast extravaganza.
(The lunch menu would be in the next stanza)
But, in Ohio the folks are always up Sunnyside!
There’s a town for a breakfast extravaganza,
it is a place in which they take a lot of pride.
One Last City Triolet Because the Name’s Too Cool Not To: Accident (MD)
It is a place in which they take a lot of pride,
at least that’s what we’re often told.
Worthy of triolet or villanelle stride,
it is a place in which they take a lot of pride.
So good even a sestina cannot be denied.
(Ooops, I Accidently also wrote an ode.)
It is a place in which they take a lot of pride,
at least that’s what we’re often told.
GOOD, BETTER AND BEST
The least that we’re often told is this,
“better be good for goodness sake.”
That’s the way to achieve some holiday bliss.
The least that we’re often told is this.
But, if there’s mistletoe, be prepared to kiss,
don’t walk away and make that sad mistake..
The least that we’re often told is this,
“better be good for goodness sake.”
Claus Triolet
Better be good for goodness sake,
cuz he sees you when you’re sleeping.
He also knows when you’re awake,
so better be good for goodness sake.
Not as creepy as it sounds; it’s his job at stake.
Your behavior list’s for his safe keeping.
Better be good for goodness sake
cuz he sees you when you’re sleeping.
I’m surprised your haven’t written a poem about North Pole, Alaska.
y’ all amaze me…
Did he say triolet?
yes…
Why, I believe he did. 😉
And yes De, I believe we were working off of the same list of cities! It was no Accident you also had Accident.
🙂
This is for Day 13’s prompt, a city, poem, too. Here’s my take on a sonnet for the town I’ve lived in for almost a decade.
Space City
I never wanted to live in Houston.
Same as me, most people move here for work
or love’s inexorable pull. Once here,
the gravity is inescapable.
An ugly sprawl accentuated by
tollways and impassable loops, this place
bulges over belts because expansion
is the mission. Infamous for traffic,
storms, and floods of Biblical proportions,
living here can be a crucible and
a blessing; this place makes people, native
or alien, space or oil, neighborly.
Practical, we stick together, y’all, choose
here for the loving grit and gracious gumption
that baptizes all who call H-town home.
Courtney O’Banion Smith
@cobanionsmith
nature organized
into purposeful chaos
thunder clouds approach