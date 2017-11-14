2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

It’s time for our second Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a sonnet or other traditional form poem. I specifically mention the sonnet, because it’s day 14 and the sonnet traditionally has 14 lines. But any other traditional form (villanelle, triolet, sestina, etc.) would work as well. Write an anti-sonnet or other traditional form poem. If you’re anti-form, good news! You can vent about it in a poem–or just write a poem that attacks form and structure of any kind (even beyond poetics). Anarchy poems?

Go!

Here’s my attempt at a Sonnet and/or Anti-Sonnet Poem:

“To Sonnet or Not to Sonnet”

To sonnet or not to sonnet, is that

really a question? In the heart of my

poetic heart is a foam yoga mat

waiting to collect both true and slant rhymes

as I stretch this way and that and break lines

with my fellow poets over sloppy

metaphors and similes, but it’s fine,

because it’s not about the first draft; we

have time to revise when the sun has set

on November and beyond December–

this truth is one we must all remember:

if it’s not perfect at first, don’t you fret.

To sonnet or not to sonnet? O, please,

I’ll write my sonnets with ecstatic ease.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He loves poetic forms and considers them fun challenges. His favorite forms offer rhymes and refrains–so yeah, he likes French forms a lot. That said, he has better luck publishing poems that are not traditional forms.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

