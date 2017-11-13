2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

What’s better than writing a dozen poems in November? How about writing a baker’s dozen? Yes, let’s go 13 for 13 today.
For today’s prompt, pick a city and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. The poem doesn’t have to be about the city…but it can be. You can pick a big city, small city, medium-sized city, city that exists today, city that existed in the past, city that only exists in fiction, city that you create.
Click here for a little inspiration if you’re struggling to get started.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a City Title Poem:
“Dayton”
I grew up in the shadow of bombers
and the Wright Flyer, the poetry of
Paul Laurence Dunbar and innovation,
whether cash registers, parachutes, or
step ladders. I grew up in the shadow
of Edwin C. Moses, Tonja Buford-
Bailey, and Roger Clemens; the shadow
of Dorothy Gish, Martin Sheen, and Rob
Lowe; and the shadow of the Ohio
Players, Guided By Voices, the Breeders,
and Brainiac. I grew up along two
Interstates–one connecting Florida
to Canada, the other Maryland
to Utah–in the heart of the heart of
it all. And I carry the city with
me always like the true gem that it is.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He spent the first 30 years of his life in Southwest Ohio–most of it in and around Dayton, also known as the Gem City. He’ll forever be grateful to grow up in such an inventive city filled with and surrounded by amazing parks, music, and airports.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Grammarcity Park
Grammarcity Park had two regions—
the rotten North Egg,
and the equally rotten South Egg—
hatched by two gangs known as
“The Pros” and “The Seven Cons”
(the latter also known as “The Fanboys”).
Though such activity was criminal
in this dark city—
overpopulated with commas,
nightly knifings with em dashes,
and unclean colons—
little was done to muck out
this den of corruption.
One night of Celtic Thunder,
the Fanboys decided the only way
to defeat the South Pros
was by appealing to the Chicago-style
gubbermint,
and, in the name of equality,
forcing them to become
gender-neutral,
thus stripping them of their
individuality—
the core of their identities.
And so, while the Pros were trying
to figure who was who
and what end was up,
“The Fanboys” band played on,
still making connections.