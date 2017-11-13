2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

What’s better than writing a dozen poems in November? How about writing a baker’s dozen? Yes, let’s go 13 for 13 today.

For today’s prompt, pick a city and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. The poem doesn’t have to be about the city…but it can be. You can pick a big city, small city, medium-sized city, city that exists today, city that existed in the past, city that only exists in fiction, city that you create.

Here’s my attempt at a City Title Poem:

“Dayton”

I grew up in the shadow of bombers

and the Wright Flyer, the poetry of

Paul Laurence Dunbar and innovation,

whether cash registers, parachutes, or

step ladders. I grew up in the shadow

of Edwin C. Moses, Tonja Buford-

Bailey, and Roger Clemens; the shadow

of Dorothy Gish, Martin Sheen, and Rob

Lowe; and the shadow of the Ohio

Players, Guided By Voices, the Breeders,

and Brainiac. I grew up along two

Interstates–one connecting Florida

to Canada, the other Maryland

to Utah–in the heart of the heart of

it all. And I carry the city with

me always like the true gem that it is.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He spent the first 30 years of his life in Southwest Ohio–most of it in and around Dayton, also known as the Gem City. He’ll forever be grateful to grow up in such an inventive city filled with and surrounded by amazing parks, music, and airports.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

