2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

What’s better than writing a dozen poems in November? How about writing a baker’s dozen? Yes, let’s go 13 for 13 today.
For today’s prompt, pick a city and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. The poem doesn’t have to be about the city…but it can be. You can pick a big city, small city, medium-sized city, city that exists today, city that existed in the past, city that only exists in fiction, city that you create.
Click here for a little inspiration if you’re struggling to get started.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a City Title Poem:
“Dayton”
I grew up in the shadow of bombers
and the Wright Flyer, the poetry of
Paul Laurence Dunbar and innovation,
whether cash registers, parachutes, or
step ladders. I grew up in the shadow
of Edwin C. Moses, Tonja Buford-
Bailey, and Roger Clemens; the shadow
of Dorothy Gish, Martin Sheen, and Rob
Lowe; and the shadow of the Ohio
Players, Guided By Voices, the Breeders,
and Brainiac. I grew up along two
Interstates–one connecting Florida
to Canada, the other Maryland
to Utah–in the heart of the heart of
it all. And I carry the city with
me always like the true gem that it is.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He spent the first 30 years of his life in Southwest Ohio–most of it in and around Dayton, also known as the Gem City. He’ll forever be grateful to grow up in such an inventive city filled with and surrounded by amazing parks, music, and airports.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Known as England’s Rose of the Shires,
a pretty county of spires and squires
with undulating hills, fields with crops,
sheep and cows seen over hedge tops,
cottages round their village green
with well kept gardens to be seen,
walks near rivers, canals or lakes
ending somewhere with tea and cakes,
fast roads to get from A-B
take you to towns where you can see
a wealth of history or art.
Being a country girl at heart
I don’t think that it’s a pity
Northamptonshire has no city.
Love images…reminds me of my visits to England.
It may be me, but what does the last line mean?
tjm
CRUZIN’ TO SANTA CRUZ
Mainly because you can
What is better than a tight mountainous road
Winding its way to a small beach community
Northern California coast
Artists and redwood trees everywhere
Ocean air
An amusement park
Bustling with families
In full out delight
Rich with enchantment
Boasting of thrills and chills
Hot dog smells
Nearby big wave swells
Watching surfers in between riding rides
Shooting water guns to win that stuffed bear
Cotton Candy and old-time themes
Reminding grandparents
Best times of their lives
Recreating again
Next generation at their side
Rock bands from long ago
Playing those old favorite tunes
As we sat transformed
On the sand every summer
University, high on a hill
Looking out at the sea
And fog
Beautiful, marvelous marine layer
Cooling off the mornings
Revealing the best surf
By the afternoon
Fifth generation in my family
I can still hear the clicking, clacking roller coaster
Heading down the first big hill
With my nine-year old hands
Stretching for the sky
Screaming sounds
I can’t duplicate anymore
I can still taste all the vivid memories, though
Of my colorful, playful, fun childhood
Missing still
Loving still, always will
My old hometown
Wonderful imagery.
tjm