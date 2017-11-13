2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

What’s better than writing a dozen poems in November? How about writing a baker’s dozen? Yes, let’s go 13 for 13 today.

For today’s prompt, pick a city and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. The poem doesn’t have to be about the city…but it can be. You can pick a big city, small city, medium-sized city, city that exists today, city that existed in the past, city that only exists in fiction, city that you create.

Here’s my attempt at a City Title Poem:

“Dayton”

I grew up in the shadow of bombers
and the Wright Flyer, the poetry of
Paul Laurence Dunbar and innovation,
whether cash registers, parachutes, or
step ladders. I grew up in the shadow
of Edwin C. Moses, Tonja Buford-
Bailey, and Roger Clemens; the shadow
of Dorothy Gish, Martin Sheen, and Rob
Lowe; and the shadow of the Ohio
Players, Guided By Voices, the Breeders,
and Brainiac. I grew up along two
Interstates–one connecting Florida
to Canada, the other Maryland
to Utah–in the heart of the heart of
it all. And I carry the city with
me always like the true gem that it is.

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He spent the first 30 years of his life in Southwest Ohio–most of it in and around Dayton, also known as the Gem City. He’ll forever be grateful to grow up in such an inventive city filled with and surrounded by amazing parks, music, and airports.

*****

4 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

  1. Jezzie

    NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

    Known as England’s Rose of the Shires,
    a pretty county of spires and squires
    with undulating hills, fields with crops,
    sheep and cows seen over hedge tops,
    cottages round their village green
    with well kept gardens to be seen,
    walks near rivers, canals or lakes
    ending somewhere with tea and cakes,
    fast roads to get from A-B
    take you to towns where you can see
    a wealth of history or art.
    Being a country girl at heart
    I don’t think that it’s a pity
    Northamptonshire has no city.

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    CRUZIN’ TO SANTA CRUZ

    Mainly because you can
    What is better than a tight mountainous road
    Winding its way to a small beach community
    Northern California coast
    Artists and redwood trees everywhere
    Ocean air
    An amusement park
    Bustling with families
    In full out delight
    Rich with enchantment
    Boasting of thrills and chills
    Hot dog smells
    Nearby big wave swells
    Watching surfers in between riding rides
    Shooting water guns to win that stuffed bear
    Cotton Candy and old-time themes
    Reminding grandparents
    Best times of their lives
    Recreating again
    Next generation at their side
    Rock bands from long ago
    Playing those old favorite tunes
    As we sat transformed
    On the sand every summer
    University, high on a hill
    Looking out at the sea
    And fog
    Beautiful, marvelous marine layer
    Cooling off the mornings
    Revealing the best surf
    By the afternoon
    Fifth generation in my family
    I can still hear the clicking, clacking roller coaster
    Heading down the first big hill
    With my nine-year old hands
    Stretching for the sky
    Screaming sounds
    I can’t duplicate anymore
    I can still taste all the vivid memories, though
    Of my colorful, playful, fun childhood
    Missing still
    Loving still, always will
    My old hometown

