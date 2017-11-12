2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

Here we go: A dozen poems (or more for some of you overachievers) in a dozen days! Let’s keep breaking those lines.
For today’s prompt, write a transformative poem. A poem in which someone or something transforms. Could be a physical transformation–emotional, mental, or metaphorical transformation. If you have some other idea, feel free to transform the prompt to your will. And when in doubt, write a poem about Transformers.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Transformative Poem:
“In December”
In December, I gave up soda pop,
because I had to make a change, and that
seemed like a simple place to start, or stop
after getting to the place where my fat
made it hard to read stories at bedtime
or climb the stairs without losing my breath,
feeling like an exhausted, wheezing mime
who wondered how close he had moved to death.
I started to run in January,
February, March, and April before
hurting myself and then thinking, “Poor me.”
May through August were an up and down chore;
Finally, I made it to November,
will run a marathon in December.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
Though it’s been an up and down, zigzagging journey, he’s physically transformed himself from this same time last year, losing more than 70 pounds, able to climb stairs and read bedtime stories without losing his breath, and even run races again. And yes, he is planning to run his first ever marathon in December (exactly 360 days after taking the first “step” by giving up soda pop).
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
THAT WHICH THEY KNEW NOTHING ABOUT
No-one wants to talk about it – not before
and not after. Before, when she was crazed
and doing things that were so bizarre,
even she knew she was going to be either
arrested or thrown in the psych unit post haste-
Friends and family – looked away, they looked
away as if everything was fine!
Finally, she ran into her doctor – literally-
She hit him with her car when she was trying
to park and jumped the curb – luckily, it was
a glancing blow – he got right up and when
she jumped out of her car, he recognized her,
talked quietly to her until she went with him
to his office and he had her admitted under
his care to the Psych ward for a course of
ECT – something he had always told her would
be her ticket to transformation.
He’d never been able to convince her to try it
but, with the possibility of going to jail
hanging over her head, suddenly his treatment
idea didn’t sound like such a bad one.
After all, it wasn’t like the Cuckoo’s Nest deal
any more, he told her – she’d be unconscious
when they zapped her; she wouldn’t feel a thing
and there would only be minimal memory loss.
So – other than the fact no-one wanted to talk
about it – so odd, she thought – this marvelous
treatment that had made a sane person out
of an incredibly crazy one – why wouldn’t
they want to discuss this? She didn’t get it.
Maybe she just couldn’t recall the reasons.
BETTER MAN
G. Smith (BMI)
==≠==≠==≠==
Way back in those long gone days,
I used to get around;
Worked hard every single hour,
Spent my nights out on the town.
I never had a reason,
To find myself at home;
No one to settle down with,
Always on my own.
Then when I least expected,
I looked up to find you;
Who’d’ve thought it possible,
The things that you would do.
You made me see the future,
Had a reason, had a plan;
And you’re the very reason,
I’ve become a better man.
Yes, I’m a better man because of you,
Than I’d have ever been;
A better husband, a better love,
A better father, a better friend.
I was on my way to nowhere,
And making decent time,
But you turned around and filled up,
That empty heart of mine.
So I look at where we’ve come from,
I can see where we are bound;
Heads up in the heavens,
Feet on solid ground;
I know without you I would be,
On the wrong side of the grass;
I give thanks with every single prayer,
For the changes in my past.
Yes, I’m a better man because of you,
Than I’d have ever been;
A better husband, a better love,
A better father, a better friend.
I was on my way to nowhere,
And making decent time,
But you turned around and filled up,
That empty heart of mine.
You turned around and filled up,
That old empty heart of mine.
Peace Earthlings
We’ve only stopped by
For a tuneup
You see, Mega Prime
Is accumulating rust
And his gaskets
Are dried and brittle
He needs a little
Oil for his joints
And polishing
Of his metals