2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

Here we go: A dozen poems (or more for some of you overachievers) in a dozen days! Let’s keep breaking those lines.
For today’s prompt, write a transformative poem. A poem in which someone or something transforms. Could be a physical transformation–emotional, mental, or metaphorical transformation. If you have some other idea, feel free to transform the prompt to your will. And when in doubt, write a poem about Transformers.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Transformative Poem:
“In December”
In December, I gave up soda pop,
because I had to make a change, and that
seemed like a simple place to start, or stop
after getting to the place where my fat
made it hard to read stories at bedtime
or climb the stairs without losing my breath,
feeling like an exhausted, wheezing mime
who wondered how close he had moved to death.
I started to run in January,
February, March, and April before
hurting myself and then thinking, “Poor me.”
May through August were an up and down chore;
Finally, I made it to November,
will run a marathon in December.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
Though it’s been an up and down, zigzagging journey, he’s physically transformed himself from this same time last year, losing more than 70 pounds, able to climb stairs and read bedtime stories without losing his breath, and even run races again. And yes, he is planning to run his first ever marathon in December (exactly 360 days after taking the first “step” by giving up soda pop).
*****
Continuing from Walt’s clever Triolet from yesterday…
Living Room Transformation
Your flat screen TV is easy to view,
but the Lake is at your backs.
You’re ignoring all that blue,
but your flat screen TV is easy to view.
I’ll tell you what you need to do –
turn the chairs around! Look at that!
Your flat screen TV is easy to view,
but the Lake is at your backs.
November
Age-darkened brick
lines the river,
the millstones
and machines
fallen still.
Clouds without color
loom over the town.
Bare trees stand
stoic, their grey
bones alone
under the sky.
Here I am,
in this new town
in this bleak season,
laying out the cards,
turning them over,
and there it is:
the flowering.
Love this!
Fingerprints
I’m covered in hidden fingerprints
the kind hot showers can’t wash off
although I still try after all these years
sometimes.
They lie in inky layers
beneath my skin like bruises,
each an entry in a database,
imprinted.
They are my shields in love and battle
but I would lay them down if only
I could spend just one day living and loving
my own skin.
Your notion of a “hidden” or invisible fingerprint is actually quite brilliant.
Google Translate
transforms that
pesky Portuguese
so I know what’s
being said about
my boy in Brazil.
Actually, Google Translate really works well, n’est-ce pas? (I don’t know Portuguese) I like this poem, the way it feels colloquial, and hip. Nice job.
CHANGES OF LIFE
Life is a wilderness, an unexplored place full of deeds and words.
And given the chance, I doubt if we would even change
it one iota. Until we reach our age quota, we cling; wrap
our arms around it like a drunkard to his bottle.
For the price we pay, it is indeed a bargain,
so go after life loaded for bear!
Wrestle life with your knurled hands, bare
and aching, breaking its will with the words
you choose. Use your whole being, seeing the bargain
on your showroom floor (you get more for your change).
Stuff despair’s genie back into its bottle
and slip both into the brown paper bag wrapping.
No matter how hard it comes rapping
on life’s door, there’s much more living to bear.
The elixir of youth is a myth; there is no bottle
to give you years of vigor, living is the trigger – a forward
step into that unexplored future to nurture change
and reap much more in the bargain.
No cost is too great to make your life a more fulfilling bargain.
Our time is short, and we waste it cavorting and snorting, trapping
our souls in a downward spiral gone viral. We need to change,
rearrange our ways and live our days with the bare
essentials. Faith in our purpose, hope in our future, love of the words
we offer to heal our wounds and soothe our souls. Do not bottle
everything inside, or hide your desires. The resulting bottle-
neck of emotion will sap your devotion, rendering life as no bargain.
In plain jargon, this place of deeds and words
will devour us if we do not see its worth; get wrapped
up in it. It lives in the depth of your soul: bare
it. It’s never too late to change.
Like many nickels and dimes, we line God’s pockets like loose change,
We wait to be poured out like fine wine from dusty bottles.
But, be aggressive in its pursuit. Bear
down and give your all, and if you fall, get back up again.
Be free to live unfettered, unwrapped.
Be willing to love fully in deed and word.
Words alone will not foster change.
Remove the wrap of deceit; pour from the bottle of truth.
It’s a safe bargain that living will be worth everything that you bear.
Ah, with years comes wisdom. Liked the bottle image.
Foreign objects
enter oysters
and make pearls.
How it is with my scars.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Well said.
<3
Wow! This is an amazing way to look at hardship. Wow!
Polynesian Culture Center
We were transformed
to a brightly-colored
walking flower patch
wearing red, blue, or
yellow plastic ponchos
padding in the rain
like a bunch of ducks
as we learned about
Polynesian culture.
We absorbed a lot
of facts, watched
many hula dancers,
tried poi and games,
but I remember
the rain the most,
good to the last drip.
…. and with this, you have transformed a rainy day into something quite lovely
Your poems have brought back lovely memories.
I especially like your last line. 🙂
There Are Days
Some days it doesn’t
take much
a smudge of very berry
lipstick and you are transformed
ready to go out and conquer
the crowed grocery isles
some jeans that fit
just right have you
twirling in front of
the mirror
but then there are days –
days you’d rather hide from
days you search for any
excuse to stay home
days when even some
Spanx and a little black dress
won’t convince you that
you are beautiful
Oh, I like this.
Like the Caterpillar, I have Transformed
the caterpillar transforms from the little worm-like creature
crawling across the garden floor to the fantastic flying creature with beautiful wings
as a butterfly he dances and flits for all to see
settling on flowers drinking nectar like the caterpillar
i have transformed from the young woman i was
to become the woman i am
I open and close my wings for you I show my colors I can fly
i have proven to myself by doing it is not necessary
for you to speak for me i am in the studio each day creating
the first hour spent writing the rest of the day i am painting
i can say without hesitation is am an artist i know my worth
all day spent problem-solving finding answers expressing my truth
November 12, 2017
Sorry for the typo, it should not be, “is am an artist,” instead, “i am an artist.”
I like this, especially “it is not necessary / for you to speak for me.”
beautiful transformation affirmation
This is well worth rereading.
RITUAL
Of little things are Masses made:
the bread; the wine; the Latin phrase;
the tinkling bells; the priests’ parade.
Of little things are Masses made,
but all, together, are displayed
in mysteries that change all days.
Of little things are Masses made:
the bread; the wine; the Latin phrase.
Thanks for writing this.
Amen and amen
I have a friend who is a nun and I will send this poem to her. Thank you. 🙂
Perfect.
Watching the Vietnam War
Ken Burns produced a documentary
on the Vietnam War.
I watched all ten episodes.
The early episodes took place
before I was born or when I was child.
The middle episodes brought back
the memories and news clips
I saw on the nightly news as a school girl;
death tolls, protests in the streets and
the silently majority chanting “Stop the War.”
The last episodes in which President Nixon
declared an end to war were
when I was in high school and
was closely following current events.
Soldiers dying in Vietnam continued
during the Watergate scandal.
The final episode talked about the end
of the war and evacuating Vietnam and
the feelings of the survivors and their families.
The Vietnam War was a time of
transformation for the country.
By wars end, I became a young woman.
As I watched the documentary,
I realized that the Vietnam War era
was a coming of age story for me.
Hard to find glory in that war, but then, is there glory in any? Most old soldiers I know, say not.
we were alll transformed by that war in some way, I think
a very good poem…. I had two brothers in that war… one in the navy and one who was a navigator on the B-52 bombers who dropped the bombs on North Vietnam….my family lived that war in our home…my parents had strong debates over that war… Ma was a pacifist and Da a warrior… she usually won because his heart was kind… but they were heated debates with facts…But I remember each evening she listen to hear if any bombers were shot down that day… when there had been for a few days we waiting and dreaded what might news might come…A childhood friend was killed in that war…I found I could not watch Ken Burns documentary…I would watch a few moments and then thanks to my near photographic memory I was back there..
So far I haven’t watched, too close a topic. Thank you for this take.
Eileen, first, thank you for your comment on my brother. Very kind of you. Now to your poem…
Vietnam was such a “transformational” war and I think that your prompt selection was so appropriate.
You brought memories of the Vietnam War time that absolutely did transform our country and our children after paralyzing us at times that really do still affect us in so many significant ways today.
Thank you.
TRANSFORMATION
I once went out with a good looking man
who turned up late for our date in a skirt
I never had a flirt with him again
even when he wore his trousers and shirt.
This ex of mine found someone more his style.
I watched their relationship quickly bloom.
Very soon they were marching down the aisle,
he as the blushing bride, she as the groom.
It’s good that they found each other.
A bit of commentary in this one, methinks. Love it.
You always bring a smile.
The humorous tone holds a deeply moving truth. I like this poem!
My husband LIKES humorous poems and not my serious stuff so I read this to him.
Just as I thought; he loved it.
Nice job. 🙂
I scribbled down some lines from Lynda Barry’s cartooning in my idea journal that I was able to use today. I think that, as it stands, it works better as a stage poem rather than page poem, but I’m going with it for today.
The Beauty, from “Ernie Pook’s Comeek”
Did you hear the one about the toad who
was turned to a prince by the kiss of the
virgin Princess? That was supposed to have
a happy ending, but the part
everyone leaves out is the beauty of toads,
and how the Prince missed that beauty, and
how the Princess fumed when the Prince with
golden coin eyes snuck out and hopped around
the backyard on the first warm wet Spring night.
How she fussed and sobbed when he slept outside.
There is a monster of Spring. Haven’t you
heard the one about the toad who turns to
solid ice in the Winter instead of dying?
Winter comes in many ways. The prince
looked princess up and down with liquid gold
and told her about the monster of Spring.
Too bad, said Princess, I made you. If I
hadn’t kissed you, you’d still be a loathsome
toad. I made you a prince. Act like one.
And after happily ever after,
the Prince thought of the sticky black goodness
of mud and the flyingness of underwater
life and the beauty of toads. The monster
of Spring was thawing inside him while he
heard his brothers sing in the moonlight.
Should be read out loud.
I like this very much.
Ooooo – I like this version from the toad’s perspective
The story that needed to be told.
the business before we eat
a second to destroy
the picnic
i had so carefully prepared
you didn’t seem to mind
in fact, I realize now
this was your intention
long before where I
envisioned us breaking bread
you set your mind to breaking up.
Sad and yet true.
Ouch. I can feel this one.
Oh no, a picnic – transformed
Why does this so often happen over a meal?
Unexpected Death
by Terry Jude Miller
brother, the aftermath of storm surge
what is left after black sky and water
have had their way with us
surrounds us in every direction
your globus cruciger crushed
in the eroded beach front
and me, confused beachcomber,
sifting through silty water
that slips indiscriminately through my hands
to find an answer or two
I lost my brother unexpectedly 10 years ago. He taught in London. That is why I started writing “to find an answer or two”.
I think that you did a beautiful job in writing this poem. Well done.
tripoet…. I am sorry for your loss…
I hope writing this brings some healing.
Amen
a painful kind of transformation
lovely and powerful…
So powerful an image.
Good use of imagery to stand in for and expand the emotion of such a loss.