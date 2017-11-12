2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

Here we go: A dozen poems (or more for some of you overachievers) in a dozen days! Let’s keep breaking those lines.

For today’s prompt, write a transformative poem. A poem in which someone or something transforms. Could be a physical transformation–emotional, mental, or metaphorical transformation. If you have some other idea, feel free to transform the prompt to your will. And when in doubt, write a poem about Transformers.

Here’s my attempt at a Transformative Poem:

“In December”

In December, I gave up soda pop,
because I had to make a change, and that
seemed like a simple place to start, or stop
after getting to the place where my fat
made it hard to read stories at bedtime
or climb the stairs without losing my breath,
feeling like an exhausted, wheezing mime
who wondered how close he had moved to death.
I started to run in January,
February, March, and April before
hurting myself and then thinking, “Poor me.”
May through August were an up and down chore;
Finally, I made it to November,
will run a marathon in December.

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

Though it’s been an up and down, zigzagging journey, he’s physically transformed himself from this same time last year, losing more than 70 pounds, able to climb stairs and read bedtime stories without losing his breath, and even run races again. And yes, he is planning to run his first ever marathon in December (exactly 360 days after taking the first “step” by giving up soda pop).

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

60 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

  1. De Jackson

    Continuing from Walt’s clever Triolet from yesterday…

    Living Room Transformation

    Your flat screen TV is easy to view,
    but the Lake is at your backs.
    You’re ignoring all that blue,
    but your flat screen TV is easy to view.
    I’ll tell you what you need to do –
    turn the chairs around! Look at that!
    Your flat screen TV is easy to view,
    but the Lake is at your backs.

  2. bmorrison9

    November

    Age-darkened brick
    lines the river,
    the millstones
    and machines
    fallen still.

    Clouds without color
    loom over the town.
    Bare trees stand
    stoic, their grey
    bones alone
    under the sky.

    Here I am,
    in this new town
    in this bleak season,
    laying out the cards,
    turning them over,
    and there it is:
    the flowering.

  3. thunk2much

    Fingerprints

    I’m covered in hidden fingerprints
    the kind hot showers can’t wash off
    although I still try after all these years
    sometimes.

    They lie in inky layers
    beneath my skin like bruises,
    each an entry in a database,
    imprinted.

    They are my shields in love and battle
    but I would lay them down if only
    I could spend just one day living and loving
    my own skin.

  5. Walter J Wojtanik

    CHANGES OF LIFE

    Life is a wilderness, an unexplored place full of deeds and words.
    And given the chance, I doubt if we would even change
    it one iota. Until we reach our age quota, we cling; wrap
    our arms around it like a drunkard to his bottle.
    For the price we pay, it is indeed a bargain,
    so go after life loaded for bear!

    Wrestle life with your knurled hands, bare
    and aching, breaking its will with the words
    you choose. Use your whole being, seeing the bargain
    on your showroom floor (you get more for your change).
    Stuff despair’s genie back into its bottle
    and slip both into the brown paper bag wrapping.

    No matter how hard it comes rapping
    on life’s door, there’s much more living to bear.
    The elixir of youth is a myth; there is no bottle
    to give you years of vigor, living is the trigger – a forward
    step into that unexplored future to nurture change
    and reap much more in the bargain.

    No cost is too great to make your life a more fulfilling bargain.
    Our time is short, and we waste it cavorting and snorting, trapping
    our souls in a downward spiral gone viral. We need to change,
    rearrange our ways and live our days with the bare
    essentials. Faith in our purpose, hope in our future, love of the words
    we offer to heal our wounds and soothe our souls. Do not bottle

    everything inside, or hide your desires. The resulting bottle-
    neck of emotion will sap your devotion, rendering life as no bargain.
    In plain jargon, this place of deeds and words
    will devour us if we do not see its worth; get wrapped
    up in it. It lives in the depth of your soul: bare
    it. It’s never too late to change.

    Like many nickels and dimes, we line God’s pockets like loose change,
    We wait to be poured out like fine wine from dusty bottles.
    But, be aggressive in its pursuit. Bear
    down and give your all, and if you fall, get back up again.
    Be free to live unfettered, unwrapped.
    Be willing to love fully in deed and word.

    Words alone will not foster change.
    Remove the wrap of deceit; pour from the bottle of truth.
    It’s a safe bargain that living will be worth everything that you bear.

  7. Connie Peters

    Polynesian Culture Center

    We were transformed
    to a brightly-colored
    walking flower patch
    wearing red, blue, or
    yellow plastic ponchos
    padding in the rain
    like a bunch of ducks
    as we learned about
    Polynesian culture.
    We absorbed a lot
    of facts, watched
    many hula dancers,
    tried poi and games,
    but I remember
    the rain the most,
    good to the last drip.

  8. candy

    There Are Days

    Some days it doesn’t
    take much
    a smudge of very berry
    lipstick and you are transformed
    ready to go out and conquer
    the crowed grocery isles

    some jeans that fit
    just right have you
    twirling in front of
    the mirror

    but then there are days –
    days you’d rather hide from
    days you search for any
    excuse to stay home

    days when even some
    Spanx and a little black dress
    won’t convince you that

    you are beautiful

  9. annell

    Like the Caterpillar, I have Transformed

    the caterpillar transforms     from the little worm-like     creature

    crawling across the garden floor    to the fantastic flying creature     with beautiful wings

    as a butterfly    he dances and flits     for all to see

    settling on flowers    drinking nectar     like the caterpillar

    i have transformed    from the young woman     i was

    to become     the woman      i am

    I open and close my wings for you     I show my colors    I can fly

    i have proven to myself    by doing      it is not necessary

    for you to speak for me    i am in the studio each day     creating

    the first hour spent writing     the rest of the day    i am painting

    i can say without hesitation    is am an artist    i know my worth

    all day spent problem-solving      finding answers      expressing my truth

    November 12, 2017

  10. PressOn

    RITUAL

    Of little things are Masses made:
    the bread; the wine; the Latin phrase;
    the tinkling bells; the priests’ parade.
    Of little things are Masses made,
    but all, together, are displayed
    in mysteries that change all days.
    Of little things are Masses made:
    the bread; the wine; the Latin phrase.

  11. Eileen S

    Watching the Vietnam War

    Ken Burns produced a documentary
    on the Vietnam War.
    I watched all ten episodes.
    The early episodes took place
    before I was born or when I was child.
    The middle episodes brought back
    the memories and news clips
    I saw on the nightly news as a school girl;
    death tolls, protests in the streets and
    the silently majority chanting “Stop the War.”
    The last episodes in which President Nixon
    declared an end to war were
    when I was in high school and
    was closely following current events.
    Soldiers dying in Vietnam continued
    during the Watergate scandal.
    The final episode talked about the end
    of the war and evacuating Vietnam and
    the feelings of the survivors and their families.
    The Vietnam War was a time of
    transformation for the country.
    By wars end, I became a young woman.
    As I watched the documentary,
    I realized that the Vietnam War era
    was a coming of age story for me.

    3. MET

      a very good poem…. I had two brothers in that war… one in the navy and one who was a navigator on the B-52 bombers who dropped the bombs on North Vietnam….my family lived that war in our home…my parents had strong debates over that war… Ma was a pacifist and Da a warrior… she usually won because his heart was kind… but they were heated debates with facts…But I remember each evening she listen to hear if any bombers were shot down that day… when there had been for a few days we waiting and dreaded what might news might come…A childhood friend was killed in that war…I found I could not watch Ken Burns documentary…I would watch a few moments and then thanks to my near photographic memory I was back there..

    5. tripoet

      Eileen, first, thank you for your comment on my brother. Very kind of you. Now to your poem…

      Vietnam was such a “transformational” war and I think that your prompt selection was so appropriate.
      You brought memories of the Vietnam War time that absolutely did transform our country and our children after paralyzing us at times that really do still affect us in so many significant ways today.
      Thank you.

  12. Jezzie

    TRANSFORMATION

    I once went out with a good looking man
    who turned up late for our date in a skirt
    I never had a flirt with him again
    even when he wore his trousers and shirt.

    This ex of mine found someone more his style.
    I watched their relationship quickly bloom.
    Very soon they were marching down the aisle,
    he as the blushing bride, she as the groom.

  13. dittman

    I scribbled down some lines from Lynda Barry’s cartooning in my idea journal that I was able to use today. I think that, as it stands, it works better as a stage poem rather than page poem, but I’m going with it for today.

    The Beauty, from “Ernie Pook’s Comeek”

    Did you hear the one about the toad who
    was turned to a prince by the kiss of the
    virgin Princess? That was supposed to have
    a happy ending, but the part
    everyone leaves out is the beauty of toads,
    and how the Prince missed that beauty, and
    how the Princess fumed when the Prince with
    golden coin eyes snuck out and hopped around
    the backyard on the first warm wet Spring night.
    How she fussed and sobbed when he slept outside.

    There is a monster of Spring. Haven’t you
    heard the one about the toad who turns to
    solid ice in the Winter instead of dying?
    Winter comes in many ways. The prince
    looked princess up and down with liquid gold
    and told her about the monster of Spring.

    Too bad, said Princess, I made you. If I
    hadn’t kissed you, you’d still be a loathsome
    toad. I made you a prince. Act like one.

    And after happily ever after,
    the Prince thought of the sticky black goodness
    of mud and the flyingness of underwater
    life and the beauty of toads. The monster
    of Spring was thawing inside him while he
    heard his brothers sing in the moonlight.

  14. tripoet

    the business before we eat

    a second to destroy
    the picnic
    i had so carefully prepared

    you didn’t seem to mind
    in fact, I realize now
    this was your intention

    long before where I
    envisioned us breaking bread
    you set your mind to breaking up.

  15. Terry Jude Miller

    Unexpected Death
    by Terry Jude Miller

    brother, the aftermath of storm surge
    what is left after black sky and water
    have had their way with us
    surrounds us in every direction
    your globus cruciger crushed
    in the eroded beach front

    and me, confused beachcomber,
    sifting through silty water
    that slips indiscriminately through my hands
    to find an answer or two

    1. tripoet

      I lost my brother unexpectedly 10 years ago. He taught in London. That is why I started writing “to find an answer or two”.

      I think that you did a beautiful job in writing this poem. Well done.

COMMENT