2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

Here we go: A dozen poems (or more for some of you overachievers) in a dozen days! Let’s keep breaking those lines.
For today’s prompt, write a transformative poem. A poem in which someone or something transforms. Could be a physical transformation–emotional, mental, or metaphorical transformation. If you have some other idea, feel free to transform the prompt to your will. And when in doubt, write a poem about Transformers.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Transformative Poem:
“In December”
In December, I gave up soda pop,
because I had to make a change, and that
seemed like a simple place to start, or stop
after getting to the place where my fat
made it hard to read stories at bedtime
or climb the stairs without losing my breath,
feeling like an exhausted, wheezing mime
who wondered how close he had moved to death.
I started to run in January,
February, March, and April before
hurting myself and then thinking, “Poor me.”
May through August were an up and down chore;
Finally, I made it to November,
will run a marathon in December.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
Though it’s been an up and down, zigzagging journey, he’s physically transformed himself from this same time last year, losing more than 70 pounds, able to climb stairs and read bedtime stories without losing his breath, and even run races again. And yes, he is planning to run his first ever marathon in December (exactly 360 days after taking the first “step” by giving up soda pop).
*****
the business before we eat
a second to destroy
the picnic
i had so carefully prepared
you didn’t seem to mind
in fact, I realize now
this was your intention
long before where I
envisioned us breaking bread
you set your mind to breaking up.
Unexpected Death
by Terry Jude Miller
brother, the aftermath of storm surge
what is left after black sky and water
have had their way with us
surrounds us in every direction
your globus cruciger crushed
in the eroded beach front
and me, confused beachcomber,
sifting through silty water
that slips indiscriminately through my hands
to find an answer or two
I lost my brother unexpectedly 10 years ago. He taught in London. That is why I started writing “to find an answer or two”.
I think that you did a beautiful job in writing this poem. Well done.