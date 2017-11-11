2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

By: |

For today’s prompt, write an unlucky poem. Whether you believe in luck or not, you can still write a poem about a situation that others might deem unlucky.

Here’s my attempt at an Unlucky Poem:

“& then they win”

the numbers that i usually play
week after week & day after day
always the lucky numbers i say
whether in november, march, or may
never daring to alter my stay
until a frightfully full friday
& then they win when i didn’t play

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s not really into the lottery, but he does believe in luck and hopes it is with him later this morning as he runs a 5K race (not so much to win, but to avoid injury). He also believes in simple rhymes from time to time (like in today’s poem).

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Find more poetic goodies here:

147 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

  1. taylor graham

    HIS NAME IS WILLIAM

    He knows the luck of feral cats
    bereft of home and loving bowl
    of milk. Just strip-mall rats –
    he knows the luck of feral cats:
    the hunger, territory spats.
    What warms the lonely feline soul?
    He knows the luck of feral cats
    bereft of home and loving bowl.

  3. SarahLeaSales

    The No-Joy Bad Luck Club

    Every Friday,
    after another week at “the office,”
    clockwatching when not coffee-breaking,
    feeling the padded walls of their cubicles closing in on them,
    and just bitching about Mondays (or the boss) in general,
    they met at what they called The Chapel of Job—
    that same Job who’d been punished for his faithfulness
    for a bet God had struck with the devil.

    And so, it came to pass
    that when one of them played their lucky numbers,
    hitting the jack of all pots,
    the rest found themselves wishing
    that this person’s unlucky number was up.

  6. grcran

    fishing

    lost your bait unlucky
    get your plucky self back on
    ducky shrink from yucky
    skirt the mucky give a yawn
    gossip hens go clucky
    scratch a rainbow-colored dawn
    far beyond Kentucky
    find that fish before it’s gone

    gpr crane

