2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

For today’s prompt, write an unlucky poem. Whether you believe in luck or not, you can still write a poem about a situation that others might deem unlucky.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Unlucky Poem:
“& then they win”
the numbers that i usually play
week after week & day after day
always the lucky numbers i say
whether in november, march, or may
never daring to alter my stay
until a frightfully full friday
& then they win when i didn’t play
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He’s not really into the lottery, but he does believe in luck and hopes it is with him later this morning as he runs a 5K race (not so much to win, but to avoid injury). He also believes in simple rhymes from time to time (like in today’s poem).
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
HIS NAME IS WILLIAM
He knows the luck of feral cats
bereft of home and loving bowl
of milk. Just strip-mall rats –
he knows the luck of feral cats:
the hunger, territory spats.
What warms the lonely feline soul?
He knows the luck of feral cats
bereft of home and loving bowl.
None of the
pennies
that I ever
picked up
brought me luck.
–ShennonDoah
The No-Joy Bad Luck Club
Every Friday,
after another week at “the office,”
clockwatching when not coffee-breaking,
feeling the padded walls of their cubicles closing in on them,
and just bitching about Mondays (or the boss) in general,
they met at what they called The Chapel of Job—
that same Job who’d been punished for his faithfulness
for a bet God had struck with the devil.
And so, it came to pass
that when one of them played their lucky numbers,
hitting the jack of all pots,
the rest found themselves wishing
that this person’s unlucky number was up.
[pretend me home]
the bridge
the broken arm
of god.
the ventriloquist, her immortal canary…
birth the jackpot
hit
by grief. a wiseman
mourning
his third
son.
I.
fig trees
lush in spring green
morning frost
II.
lottery tickets
stacked by the phone
all losers
III.
late for work
a broken shoelace
makes it worse
fishing
lost your bait unlucky
get your plucky self back on
ducky shrink from yucky
skirt the mucky give a yawn
gossip hens go clucky
scratch a rainbow-colored dawn
far beyond Kentucky
find that fish before it’s gone
gpr crane