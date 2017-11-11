2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

For today’s prompt, write an unlucky poem. Whether you believe in luck or not, you can still write a poem about a situation that others might deem unlucky.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Unlucky Poem:

“& then they win”

the numbers that i usually play

week after week & day after day

always the lucky numbers i say

whether in november, march, or may

never daring to alter my stay

until a frightfully full friday

& then they win when i didn’t play

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s not really into the lottery, but he does believe in luck and hopes it is with him later this morning as he runs a 5K race (not so much to win, but to avoid injury). He also believes in simple rhymes from time to time (like in today’s poem).



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: