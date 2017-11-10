2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

And just. Like. That. We’re on Day 10 of this challenge. One third of the way through and after today, a baseline of at least 10 poems. Let’s write.
For today’s prompt, write a going somewhere poem. Where is the poem going? And who is traveling along? Or what? And why? Don’t know; it’s up to you and your poem to enlighten us.
Here’s my attempt at a Going Somewhere Poem:
“Whether by boat or by train”
Whether by boat or by train,
she never leaves me alone.
Even though I’m always gone,
she echoes around my brain.
Whether by car or by plane,
I’m the one who’s never there–
always, I’m going somewhere–
and it can drive me insane,
because there’s nowhere to be
that’s better than in her arms.
Whether by boat or by train,
there’s nobody else to see
or who I would rather charm
than the ghost inside my brain.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He’s a bit of a homebody, but he prefers traveling by car when he does have to travel. Nothing against boats, planes, or trains, but he prefers to be behind the wheel, especially when driving down new roads.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
ONGOING EXPOSING
Traveling down any road
always leads us somewhere
The question is do we know where we are going
or better yet why
The current trend is an important one
What is coming up and out needs a re-balance
It is highlighting more and more inequality
The imbalance of what is wrong
Must come to light
Screaming to be made right
Allowing us all to grow
Currently, the old ways are effectively
Holding us all back
To old, stagnant, worn out pictures
Revealing the age old structure
The message of how things have been done
Yet no longer applicable, acceptable or true
The sooner we recognize it, seize it and correct it
The quicker this balancing act can right itself
Not just for one
For all of us
Isn’t that really the correct path for everyone
The true meaning of justice?
The realization that we are all here
We are all human
We are all here on purpose?
Go beyond our physical selves and differences
See and seize the bigger picture
Knowing a common truth
Embraces us all
This acknowledgement is in our own heart
This is somewhere
Most worthwhile to go
I think I saw you on the battlefield
I really think I did
you strolled through the smoke
as if it were a dawn mist
not choking
not hot and blistering
I watched you gently
shake the soul from
the broken body of a
man just died
you lifted him in your arms
and took him home
that day was hell
and I saw a glimpse of heaven
PEREGRINE
My home
transits visits;
I am so glad I came
but today I must be going
somewhere.
ELEGY FOR A LOST WAY
Another day,
another way to stray off course,
beating a dead horse never gets you there.
And yet you dare
to find the road less traveled
even if it takes you miles from where you meant to go.
It’s a no go, scenario,
rising from the barrio or borough,
not as some hero, but as a man who knows how to go.
But, you are sans maps
and your GPS is set to “random guess”
and you do your best to figure out your direct route.
It seems everyone is going somewhere,
so pack your sack, say a prayer and step out.
You know the very worst you can lose is your way.