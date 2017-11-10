2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

By: |

And just. Like. That. We’re on Day 10 of this challenge. One third of the way through and after today, a baseline of at least 10 poems. Let’s write.

For today’s prompt, write a going somewhere poem. Where is the poem going? And who is traveling along? Or what? And why? Don’t know; it’s up to you and your poem to enlighten us.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Going Somewhere Poem:

“Whether by boat or by train”

Whether by boat or by train,
she never leaves me alone.
Even though I’m always gone,
she echoes around my brain.
Whether by car or by plane,
I’m the one who’s never there–
always, I’m going somewhere–
and it can drive me insane,
because there’s nowhere to be
that’s better than in her arms.
Whether by boat or by train,
there’s nobody else to see
or who I would rather charm
than the ghost inside my brain.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s a bit of a homebody, but he prefers traveling by car when he does have to travel. Nothing against boats, planes, or trains, but he prefers to be behind the wheel, especially when driving down new roads.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

144 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    ONGOING EXPOSING

    Traveling down any road
    always leads us somewhere
    The question is do we know where we are going
    or better yet why
    The current trend is an important one
    What is coming up and out needs a re-balance
    It is highlighting more and more inequality
    The imbalance of what is wrong
    Must come to light
    Screaming to be made right
    Allowing us all to grow
    Currently, the old ways are effectively
    Holding us all back
    To old, stagnant, worn out pictures
    Revealing the age old structure
    The message of how things have been done
    Yet no longer applicable, acceptable or true
    The sooner we recognize it, seize it and correct it
    The quicker this balancing act can right itself
    Not just for one
    For all of us
    Isn’t that really the correct path for everyone
    The true meaning of justice?
    The realization that we are all here
    We are all human
    We are all here on purpose?
    Go beyond our physical selves and differences
    See and seize the bigger picture
    Knowing a common truth
    Embraces us all
    This acknowledgement is in our own heart
    This is somewhere
    Most worthwhile to go

  2. Melanie

    I think I saw you on the battlefield
    I really think I did
    you strolled through the smoke
    as if it were a dawn mist
    not choking
    not hot and blistering
    I watched you gently
    shake the soul from
    the broken body of a
    man just died
    you lifted him in your arms
    and took him home
    that day was hell
    and I saw a glimpse of heaven

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    ELEGY FOR A LOST WAY

    Another day,
    another way to stray off course,
    beating a dead horse never gets you there.

    And yet you dare
    to find the road less traveled
    even if it takes you miles from where you meant to go.

    It’s a no go, scenario,
    rising from the barrio or borough,
    not as some hero, but as a man who knows how to go.

    But, you are sans maps
    and your GPS is set to “random guess”
    and you do your best to figure out your direct route.

    It seems everyone is going somewhere,
    so pack your sack, say a prayer and step out.
    You know the very worst you can lose is your way.

