2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

And just. Like. That. We’re on Day 10 of this challenge. One third of the way through and after today, a baseline of at least 10 poems. Let’s write.

For today’s prompt, write a going somewhere poem. Where is the poem going? And who is traveling along? Or what? And why? Don’t know; it’s up to you and your poem to enlighten us.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Going Somewhere Poem:

“Whether by boat or by train”

Whether by boat or by train,

she never leaves me alone.

Even though I’m always gone,

she echoes around my brain.

Whether by car or by plane,

I’m the one who’s never there–

always, I’m going somewhere–

and it can drive me insane,

because there’s nowhere to be

that’s better than in her arms.

Whether by boat or by train,

there’s nobody else to see

or who I would rather charm

than the ghost inside my brain.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s a bit of a homebody, but he prefers traveling by car when he does have to travel. Nothing against boats, planes, or trains, but he prefers to be behind the wheel, especially when driving down new roads.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: