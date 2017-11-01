2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Time to start the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Let’s get poeming!

For today’s prompt, write a new day poem. Often, I think of a new day meaning a positive move in a new direction. However, it could be the opposite. Or it could be free of positive or negative connotations; instead, just being different. Or a new day that’s completely the same, I suppose. Looking forward to where everyone takes their new days.

Here’s my attempt at a New Day Poem:

“& suddenly”

i had no desire for sugar
or processed foods or
anything else that might
taste good but tries to kill me

& i went for a run & lifted
weights & even sit ups
were not impossible & i
thought this is amazing

that i’m becoming this
version of myself that i
always thought i could be
until around midnight

when i gave in & had a snack
that turned into a meal that
transformed into a slide
that i hope someday will end

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his tenth year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Find more poetic goodies here:

  2. Angie5804

    Wasn’t sure I’d ever see that light again
    I heard it in her voice today
    Like the curtains drawn back just a little
    The first faint rays on my skin
    The early morning bird song
    The hope of dark days
    The fleeting glimmer of now

  3. taylor graham

    SIJO OF THE PROMISED RAIN

    Wind is a soothsayer, whistling blue lines of sky between cloud,
    script no mailman delivers: news adventurous, benevolent,
    financial reports of the season: dividends of leaves.

    Leaves golden and falling, confetti under foot and tires.
    Headlights sparkle when it rains, dead leaves collect in a creekbed
    dry, waiting for rain, its maelstrom of the old year’s litter.

    Dead twigs and branches caught in stormwater above the culvert,
    everything the wind touches, every tiding it delivers –
    will it rain? – its infallible truth song: a new November day.

  4. robinamelia

    A new day: Close your eyes

    Did it always look this bleak?
    Though the trees hold leaves
    some still green like those ancient
    rebels in the hills out of patience
    ready to split, I’m not optimistic.
    My old man sits eating breakfast

    in the dark, training for the final
    lights out; then, I see a video of
    my cousin’s baby taking her first step,
    her mouth widening with success,
    the power of her little body.
    I think, maybe…But I fear for her.

    Madness replicates in variant forms
    through us all. We open our eyes
    and our screens infect our brains:
    cut yourself, drive your car into people.
    So I pray with open eyes fixed
    on a motionless icon, the antidote.

    I hope.

  5. De Jackson

    Putting on a Bright New Dress, in Darkness

    And you ask me what I want this year
    and I try to make this kind and clear,
    just the chance that maybe we’ll find better days.

                                                       – GooGoo Dolls

    Today,
    I wanted something more
    than all this sallow skin.
    Some semblance of silence
    and song. Some longing
    that something might
    actually fill.

    To day,
    I must move one slumpstep
    at a time, must time myself
    by only breath. Must step
    across a line or two
    to see the rising sun.

    Must walk.
    Then run.

    ::

  6. Connie Peters

    When the Wind Stops

    Finishing a huge project
    is like walking against the wind
    and when it stops, I fall over.

    Lord, help me stay standing
    now that it’s over. Help me
    begin this new day with enthusiasm
    in Your strength and guidance.

  7. Jilllyman

    Listening For a New Day

    Packing the car, the borrowed
    thimble-sized camper,
    we journeyed each new
    July to Ely Lake where anger
    was displaced, hacking limbs
    for the nightly bonfire
    and spreading too-hard
    butter on slices of Wonder
    Bread, too delicate
    for such realities not
    to tear.

    I followed
    the Blue Trail on my purple
    Spider bike, pedaling
    around the lake
    seven, eight times,
    hearing the voices
    of the pines.

    ~Jilly

  8. Nancy Posey

    New Start

    Her tires sling gravel as she spins out of the parking lot,
    leaving the job she hated, the job she needed, tears
    too insistent to fight back. It’s easier to find a job,
    everyone had advised, while you still have a job.
    Now the choice is out of her hands. Terminated,
    such a hateful word, so final. But now all she has
    is hope, that fighting spirit she’s pushed back
    for years, doing what had to be done, for a paycheck,
    benefits, no joy at all. She’d like to drive straight home,
    crawl into bed, and die. Yes, she’s said it out loud
    to no one but herself. But she won’t give them
    the satisfaction of peering into her casket, tutting,
    saying, “It was just a matter of time.” Today
    she’ll start again. Nothing holds her back, not even
    a job that she despised. With nothing else left,
    she will have to try trust. She’ll sit at rock bottom
    just long enough to find the way up. Her son
    will be watching, her daughter too. They need
    to see the lesson she’s always cast into words.
    This time she’ll live it out: We will survive.

  9. headintheclouds87

    New Day

    I live for the new day
    Where the worries of old
    Wither away for good
    In the fresh, freeing air
    Of a morning daring and bold
    With not a care in the world.

    So much stress and strain
    Saps away my frazzled brain
    Setting a course grey and plain,
    My creativity bound, chained
    In a cell where tedium reigns,
    An artist’s idea of true pain.

    But now I find the will to fight,
    Finally allowing me to reignite
    A fire thought lost from sight,
    And bring my true face to light
    At the dawn of mind’s respite
    From ennui’s decaying blight.

  10. Melanie

    my days are shaped
    by sea and sail
    by sun and salt
    and fish and scale

    my hours are full
    of weaving net
    of hurl and haul
    and hard-won sweat

    beneath the moon
    and star flecked sky
    across the sea
    my trade I ply

    He steps aboard
    And shifts my view
    I leave my boat
    Each day now new

