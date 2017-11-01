2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Time to start the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Let’s get poeming!
For today’s prompt, write a new day poem. Often, I think of a new day meaning a positive move in a new direction. However, it could be the opposite. Or it could be free of positive or negative connotations; instead, just being different. Or a new day that’s completely the same, I suppose. Looking forward to where everyone takes their new days.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a New Day Poem:
“& suddenly”
i had no desire for sugar
or processed foods or
anything else that might
taste good but tries to kill me
& i went for a run & lifted
weights & even sit ups
were not impossible & i
thought this is amazing
that i’m becoming this
version of myself that i
always thought i could be
until around midnight
when i gave in & had a snack
that turned into a meal that
transformed into a slide
that i hope someday will end
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
This is his tenth year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
I.
morning traffic
snarls the road
pink clouds float by
II.
after you
morning light
feels cold
Wasn’t sure I’d ever see that light again
I heard it in her voice today
Like the curtains drawn back just a little
The first faint rays on my skin
The early morning bird song
The hope of dark days
The fleeting glimmer of now
SIJO OF THE PROMISED RAIN
Wind is a soothsayer, whistling blue lines of sky between cloud,
script no mailman delivers: news adventurous, benevolent,
financial reports of the season: dividends of leaves.
Leaves golden and falling, confetti under foot and tires.
Headlights sparkle when it rains, dead leaves collect in a creekbed
dry, waiting for rain, its maelstrom of the old year’s litter.
Dead twigs and branches caught in stormwater above the culvert,
everything the wind touches, every tiding it delivers –
will it rain? – its infallible truth song: a new November day.
I was going to pick my favorite line…too many:) love it.
A new day: Close your eyes
Did it always look this bleak?
Though the trees hold leaves
some still green like those ancient
rebels in the hills out of patience
ready to split, I’m not optimistic.
My old man sits eating breakfast
in the dark, training for the final
lights out; then, I see a video of
my cousin’s baby taking her first step,
her mouth widening with success,
the power of her little body.
I think, maybe…But I fear for her.
Madness replicates in variant forms
through us all. We open our eyes
and our screens infect our brains:
cut yourself, drive your car into people.
So I pray with open eyes fixed
on a motionless icon, the antidote.
I hope.
Putting on a Bright New Dress, in Darkness
And you ask me what I want this year
and I try to make this kind and clear,
just the chance that maybe we’ll find better days.
– GooGoo Dolls
Today,
I wanted something more
than all this sallow skin.
Some semblance of silence
and song. Some longing
that something might
actually fill.
To day,
I must move one slumpstep
at a time, must time myself
by only breath. Must step
across a line or two
to see the rising sun.
Must walk.
Then run.
::
Interested if you are 😉 ! In need of getting these synapses firing again.
When the Wind Stops
Finishing a huge project
is like walking against the wind
and when it stops, I fall over.
Lord, help me stay standing
now that it’s over. Help me
begin this new day with enthusiasm
in Your strength and guidance.
Listening For a New Day
Packing the car, the borrowed
thimble-sized camper,
we journeyed each new
July to Ely Lake where anger
was displaced, hacking limbs
for the nightly bonfire
and spreading too-hard
butter on slices of Wonder
Bread, too delicate
for such realities not
to tear.
I followed
the Blue Trail on my purple
Spider bike, pedaling
around the lake
seven, eight times,
hearing the voices
of the pines.
~Jilly
New Start
Her tires sling gravel as she spins out of the parking lot,
leaving the job she hated, the job she needed, tears
too insistent to fight back. It’s easier to find a job,
everyone had advised, while you still have a job.
Now the choice is out of her hands. Terminated,
such a hateful word, so final. But now all she has
is hope, that fighting spirit she’s pushed back
for years, doing what had to be done, for a paycheck,
benefits, no joy at all. She’d like to drive straight home,
crawl into bed, and die. Yes, she’s said it out loud
to no one but herself. But she won’t give them
the satisfaction of peering into her casket, tutting,
saying, “It was just a matter of time.” Today
she’ll start again. Nothing holds her back, not even
a job that she despised. With nothing else left,
she will have to try trust. She’ll sit at rock bottom
just long enough to find the way up. Her son
will be watching, her daughter too. They need
to see the lesson she’s always cast into words.
This time she’ll live it out: We will survive.
New Day
I live for the new day
Where the worries of old
Wither away for good
In the fresh, freeing air
Of a morning daring and bold
With not a care in the world.
So much stress and strain
Saps away my frazzled brain
Setting a course grey and plain,
My creativity bound, chained
In a cell where tedium reigns,
An artist’s idea of true pain.
But now I find the will to fight,
Finally allowing me to reignite
A fire thought lost from sight,
And bring my true face to light
At the dawn of mind’s respite
From ennui’s decaying blight.
my days are shaped
by sea and sail
by sun and salt
and fish and scale
my hours are full
of weaving net
of hurl and haul
and hard-won sweat
beneath the moon
and star flecked sky
across the sea
my trade I ply
He steps aboard
And shifts my view
I leave my boat
Each day now new
love, love, love!!