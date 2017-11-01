2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Time to start the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Let’s get poeming!

For today’s prompt, write a new day poem. Often, I think of a new day meaning a positive move in a new direction. However, it could be the opposite. Or it could be free of positive or negative connotations; instead, just being different. Or a new day that’s completely the same, I suppose. Looking forward to where everyone takes their new days.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a New Day Poem:

“& suddenly”

i had no desire for sugar

or processed foods or

anything else that might

taste good but tries to kill me

& i went for a run & lifted

weights & even sit ups

were not impossible & i

thought this is amazing

that i’m becoming this

version of myself that i

always thought i could be

until around midnight

when i gave in & had a snack

that turned into a meal that

transformed into a slide

that i hope someday will end

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his tenth year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

