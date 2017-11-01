2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Time to start the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Let’s get poeming!
For today’s prompt, write a new day poem. Often, I think of a new day meaning a positive move in a new direction. However, it could be the opposite. Or it could be free of positive or negative connotations; instead, just being different. Or a new day that’s completely the same, I suppose. Looking forward to where everyone takes their new days.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a New Day Poem:
“& suddenly”
i had no desire for sugar
or processed foods or
anything else that might
taste good but tries to kill me
& i went for a run & lifted
weights & even sit ups
were not impossible & i
thought this is amazing
that i’m becoming this
version of myself that i
always thought i could be
until around midnight
when i gave in & had a snack
that turned into a meal that
transformed into a slide
that i hope someday will end
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
This is his tenth year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
It’s Not
It’s not a life you can run away from,
but no one is forcing you to stay in this one.
It’s not like there is anywhere else to go,
if only your walls were mere barbed wire.
It’s not like there’s green grass you can graze in,
even the best fed horses eat their pound of dirt.
It’s not like you can’t make this life work,
you’ve come this far without coming to blows.
It’s not like you’ve got nothing to live for,
each new day brings hopes and dreams and so much more.
A New Day
She woke with a start
sounds swirling around
unfamiliar –
with a silence that screamed
This was a new day.
The first freedom day –
the genesis of life
lived in liberty.
Laying still
she let reality
wash away the nightmare
of past days froth with fear.
Today, she was born
into hopeful sunshine
where dreams were lived
in technicolor.
Today, life started anew –
fresh with possibility.
A new day, a new country
a new life.
______
Greetings fellow poets! So great to be writing once more in the PAD for November. This month I will be attempting to write poems dedicated to my immigrant and refugee students. The non-profit school, in which I teach, uses this month for their 30 Poems in November challenge – a way to support literacy and fundraise. Learn more at: http://cnam.org/civicrm/pcp/info?reset=1&id=93
3:59
In the undiluted darkness
I lie
misshapen, indistinguishable
orbital sockets playing host
to eyeballs that tumble over
and over
with my
thoughts
a dryer on high
daytime anxieties infiltrating
dreamland
when a panic over pizza
punches me awake
yet it feels like
I never slept
in the first place
A New Day
A fire kindles in the heavens
Birthing a race among reds and yellows
That arc across the sky like winged steeds
Carrying the standard for the day.
The trees around me sway
Waving in autumnal hue
Their own coronets a matching statement
Of beauty and pageantry.
And I, in my steamy halo
Of fresh brewed bliss
Allow the ripple of the wind to
Toy with my skin, my hair.
The beauty I behold reminds me of
My too small place in this world
Yet I accept the Dawn’s challenge
Emboldened by such enormity to make my mark.
A NEW DAY
“Today is the first day of the rest of my life”
is the phrase that I hold with me in times of strife.
Life is so very short and should be oh so sweet
so in times of trouble I always try to repeat:
“Today will be the first day of my brand new start”
and I face the challenge with a much lighter heart.