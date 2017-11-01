2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

By: |

Time to start the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Let’s get poeming!

For today’s prompt, write a new day poem. Often, I think of a new day meaning a positive move in a new direction. However, it could be the opposite. Or it could be free of positive or negative connotations; instead, just being different. Or a new day that’s completely the same, I suppose. Looking forward to where everyone takes their new days.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a New Day Poem:

“& suddenly”

i had no desire for sugar
or processed foods or
anything else that might
taste good but tries to kill me

& i went for a run & lifted
weights & even sit ups
were not impossible & i
thought this is amazing

that i’m becoming this
version of myself that i
always thought i could be
until around midnight

when i gave in & had a snack
that turned into a meal that
transformed into a slide
that i hope someday will end

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his tenth year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

Save

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

5 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

  1. PowerUnit

    It’s Not

    It’s not a life you can run away from,
    but no one is forcing you to stay in this one.

    It’s not like there is anywhere else to go,
    if only your walls were mere barbed wire.

    It’s not like there’s green grass you can graze in,
    even the best fed horses eat their pound of dirt.

    It’s not like you can’t make this life work,
    you’ve come this far without coming to blows.

    It’s not like you’ve got nothing to live for,
    each new day brings hopes and dreams and so much more.

  2. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    A New Day

    She woke with a start
    sounds swirling around
    unfamiliar –
    with a silence that screamed

    This was a new day.
    The first freedom day –
    the genesis of life
    lived in liberty.

    Laying still
    she let reality
    wash away the nightmare
    of past days froth with fear.

    Today, she was born
    into hopeful sunshine
    where dreams were lived
    in technicolor.

    Today, life started anew –
    fresh with possibility.
    A new day, a new country
    a new life.

    ______

    Greetings fellow poets! So great to be writing once more in the PAD for November. This month I will be attempting to write poems dedicated to my immigrant and refugee students. The non-profit school, in which I teach, uses this month for their 30 Poems in November challenge – a way to support literacy and fundraise. Learn more at: http://cnam.org/civicrm/pcp/info?reset=1&id=93

  3. mschied

    3:59

    In the undiluted darkness
    I lie
    misshapen, indistinguishable
    orbital sockets playing host
    to eyeballs that tumble over
    and over
    with my
    thoughts
    a dryer on high
    daytime anxieties infiltrating
    dreamland
    when a panic over pizza
    punches me awake
    yet it feels like
    I never slept
    in the first place

  4. Bushkill

    A New Day
    A fire kindles in the heavens
    Birthing a race among reds and yellows
    That arc across the sky like winged steeds
    Carrying the standard for the day.

    The trees around me sway
    Waving in autumnal hue
    Their own coronets a matching statement
    Of beauty and pageantry.

    And I, in my steamy halo
    Of fresh brewed bliss
    Allow the ripple of the wind to
    Toy with my skin, my hair.

    The beauty I behold reminds me of
    My too small place in this world
    Yet I accept the Dawn’s challenge
    Emboldened by such enormity to make my mark.

  5. Jezzie

    A NEW DAY

    “Today is the first day of the rest of my life”
    is the phrase that I hold with me in times of strife.
    Life is so very short and should be oh so sweet
    so in times of trouble I always try to repeat:
    “Today will be the first day of my brand new start”
    and I face the challenge with a much lighter heart.

COMMENT