2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Well, I survived my 10K yesterday and did my final reads in Austin. Later this morning, Tammy and I will be hitting the road to drive back to Atlanta!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “So (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “So Cool,” “So Stupid,” “So Not What I Would’ve Done,” “So Sweet,” or so many other possibilities.
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
Here’s my attempt at a So Blank Poem:
“So long, Austin”
So long, Austin. I’ll miss
your poems & poets;
I’ll miss your barbecue
& taco stands. I’m a fan
of your big hearts & big
everything else. O, Austin,
I’ll miss your bats & your
parks & your music &
did I mention the poets?
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He will miss the non-stop poetry, but he’s looking forward to getting back home.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
So Many Poems Left to Write
First it’s a busy day,
Then it’s a difficult prompt.
Before you know it,
There are too many holes
In your Poem-a-Day challenge.
And you begin to realize why
You have felt so
Off, so not yourself,
Because for several days you
Have merely lived.
You have not reacted
To the world around you
To the world within you;
You have not created
The world through your words,
And it has thrown you
Off kilter, and
Out of sync.
And, it’s not just in April
That there are poems waiting
To be written.
Every day is an opportunity
To see the world anew,
To be creative, to be you,
To change the world.
