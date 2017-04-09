2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Well, I survived my 10K yesterday and did my final reads in Austin. Later this morning, Tammy and I will be hitting the road to drive back to Atlanta!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “So (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “So Cool,” “So Stupid,” “So Not What I Would’ve Done,” “So Sweet,” or so many other possibilities.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a So Blank Poem:

“So long, Austin”

So long, Austin. I’ll miss

your poems & poets;

I’ll miss your barbecue

& taco stands. I’m a fan

of your big hearts & big

everything else. O, Austin,

I’ll miss your bats & your

parks & your music &

did I mention the poets?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He will miss the non-stop poetry, but he’s looking forward to getting back home.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: