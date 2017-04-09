2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Well, I survived my 10K yesterday and did my final reads in Austin. Later this morning, Tammy and I will be hitting the road to drive back to Atlanta!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “So (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “So Cool,” “So Stupid,” “So Not What I Would’ve Done,” “So Sweet,” or so many other possibilities.

Here’s my attempt at a So Blank Poem:

“So long, Austin”

So long, Austin. I’ll miss
your poems & poets;

I’ll miss your barbecue
& taco stands. I’m a fan

of your big hearts & big
everything else. O, Austin,

I’ll miss your bats & your
parks & your music &

did I mention the poets?

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He will miss the non-stop poetry, but he’s looking forward to getting back home.

305 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

  1. Catherine Conley

    So Many Poems Left to Write

    First it’s a busy day,
    Then it’s a difficult prompt.
    Before you know it,
    There are too many holes
    In your Poem-a-Day challenge.
    And you begin to realize why
    You have felt so
    Off, so not yourself,
    Because for several days you
    Have merely lived.
    You have not reacted
    To the world around you
    To the world within you;
    You have not created
    The world through your words,
    And it has thrown you
    Off kilter, and
    Out of sync.
    And, it’s not just in April
    That there are poems waiting
    To be written.
    Every day is an opportunity
    To see the world anew,
    To be creative, to be you,
    To change the world.

    http://Www.crcreateaday.wordpress.com

