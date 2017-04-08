2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

Wish me luck! I’m going to run a 10K later this morning in Austin, Texas (not affiliated with the Austin International Poetry Festival). If I go silent for Day 9, something went horribly wrong during the race.
For today’s prompt, write a panic poem. There are any number of things a person can panic about, including severe weather, military invasions, or what to wear to an event. And while some may be more life or death than others, that feeling of panic is just as real for a person who has to get up and speak in front of a crowd of smiling strangers as it is for a person hiding in the basement of their house as a tornado approaches.
Here’s my attempt at a Panic Poem:
“never slowing down”
she says slow down
& to quit running around
like a chicken with his head cut off
but i can’t help it
there are times when i feel
deep down in the depths of my soul
that i am in fact
a chicken with his head cut off
& it does no good to say
everything will turn out fine
because panic is personal
& this panic is mine
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has often been called a rock, someone who keeps his head, but he has his panic moments the same as all human beings.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Hasty Transaction
A credit card purchase
of expensive proportion
prompted a transfer
of funds from savings.
On account of an extra zero
in a hasty transaction,
panic ensued.
Neither internet buttons
nor customer service
could halt the displacement of cash.
To see reserve funds
positioned to be devoured
by incidental expenses
brought me to my knees,
had me begging
P l e a s e …
When finally one voice
that wasn’t prerecorded
understood my desperation,
and with a miraculous transformation
reversed my previous hasty transaction,
remedied the situation,
keyed my money
saved!
Adrenaline Flows
What is happening, she wonders –
heart banging like windows blown
open in a hurricane
Face flushed and sweat pouring
down as if she’d gone rounds in
the ring
Oh Lord, she wakes to her alarm
clanging and wonders how long
that racket has been going on
Damn! Earplugs work great…
Too great, she thinks – sound
sleep but no getting up on time
for work.
Sijo #8: Panic
The woodpecker on the snag rings anxiety over marshland—
an old-time wall phone. I dash to answer, sound thrashing my heart.
Why I prefer concrete magic: the waving lupine wands.
Day 8 – Panic
Little boy
White shirt with orange sleeves
Playing in the park.
And then
He’s gone.
Parents looking around in terror.
Searching
The face of every child.
Fearing the worst.
Suddenly…
A glimpse of orange sleeves.
Mother breaks into a run.
Scooping up
Her boy, holding him close,
Streaming tears of relief.
A little boy
Back where he belongs.
Panic subsides, for now.
“Stress”
So enclosed
Throat clutched
Can’t breathe
Stale air when
One is stolen
Too many trials
Too much at
One
Time
Cannot stop spinning
How can one work
When the chest
Is about to explode
Head caving in
Panic Attack
Sundown
Night creeps in
Stealing the light little by little
Til all that is left are weak beams
From more than 25 trillion miles away
From a sphere that may already be gone,
And the panic slips in beside it,
Changing you into someone else,
Someone you can neither recognize
Nor control as we wait for sunrise and
Your return.
No delivery
Packing words with swords
to deliver them to whom deserves,
to feel the sharpness of the verse.
You flatter yourself to be immersed.
Pull the floss trough the needle,
sew the tissue with surgical routine.
Don’t panic; stitches help the growing
skin, the best medicine is in the row.
Panic grabs you to the lowest point,
the mail is sent to the unknown.
Even then you got your chance
in the place with no address.
Bread and Cup
I sweat into the black sheets, hot from drying,
clutched, and crying for the ninth day straight
soaking skin and cloth and air
with wet chokes in wanting,
rolling bones through flesh,
underweight and waiting for spontaneous erection
that never comes anymore, on display
heavy, a trophy, this lowness hanging
over me, over me, over me
like the lamp cord swinging, pulled off,
and always dark in every room; better
to catch sight of any shimmer, however dim,
lighting the way out from even the loss of this,
my body, broken for you.
WAR WITHIN
by Paula M. Wanken
Don’t panic!
was her plea, to self.
A poem
cannot write
itself! her muse, retorted.
So the battle raged.
My panic poem
A button which you constantly forget,
A spot where you can’t reach when needed.
All you need is the lack of a reason
To recall
Or look for it.
Lost In Salinas
I found the way.
The map was clear.
Straight south, then left and left again,
and you were there.
No problem, in daylight, that is.
A snap.
But getting back
was not the same.
No right, then right, and turn to north.
One-way street, dead end there,
circle back to where I started from.
Twice.
No other way
was on my map.
Lost in darkness, stir in swirling fog and mists,
and brew to panicked tears.
Alone in a new universe.
Rudderless.
Police cars screaming by, to where?
Can’t stop in this neighborhood.
What may lurk in this unknown?
Consumed with fear I turn around,
just to get away from here.
Anywhere.
My compass says I’m going West.
That’s not right. Oh help!
Finally – a street I’ve seen,
leads me back to bright North Main.
Sweet safety puts her hand in mine.
At last.
Burning Panic
Twenty years ago a shed was burning.
Twenty years, four months, three days.
A boy, twelve years old, brown eyes,
brown hair. He loved the Chicago Bulls,
Michael Jordon, camping, horseback
riding, animals. I once sewed him a
superhero cape. He wore it everywhere.
Twenty years ago he ran into the burning shed
and scooped up the baby kittens and their
mother nursing them in her panic.
Yesterday, he told me The Great Gatsby
is the best novel ever written. But that is in
jest because the best novel ever written
will be written by him.
This is my prayer today
as he lay bloodied and unresponsive.
The ambulance driver tells me not to be
surprised if he’s in a coma.
Twenty years, four months, three days.
A boy, twelve years old, brown eyes,
brown hair saved the kittens from burning
death. This is all I am thinking.
Controlled Chaos
A ballooned slash straps
A buttoned mask straps
A slashed balloon masks
A buttoned strap masks
A slashed mask buttons
A strapped balloon buttons
A buttoned balloon slashes
A masked button slashes
A slashed strap balloons
A masked slash balloons
So slash a strapped balloon
or strap on a slashed mask
button a slash with a balloon
or strap a mask with a button
button on a ballooning mask
or strap on a slashed button
AGORAPHOBIA
There was a time not so long ago
when I panicked at every turn.
Five days a week …
I sucked-it-up and made
myself go to work
Yet …
would still panic when
my office phone rang
Spending my days counting
the hours … then minutes …
when I could escape to the
safety of my car for the
drive home
HOME …
My refuge …
Where I could control
everything …
Never answering a
ringing door bell or phone
HOME …
where I didn’t have to talk
to anyone for a blessed
eight hours before having
to make myself get up
and go to work again
the following day
HOME …
where the weekends were
my time to recharge and
tell myself …
You can do this one more
day … one more week
HOME …
where I could calm
my fears of people
and their intrusions
into my life …
For years …
this was my life
One of daily panic
Avoiding people at
all cost
But …
That was long ago …
by: Karen Wilson
Tires screech on asphalt
we are up and running
Hearts pounding!
Where are the kids?
Please, please, please
Let them be okay.
We round the corner
of the house
they have to be okay
dear god let them be okay.
There they are
an irate driver yelling
their kickball flattened,
who cares!
They are okay!
I hold them for as long as it takes
for my heartbeat to return to normal.
Fear for their safety lingers.
I work
To disarm
Memories
Forced upon me
At gunpoint
So Not…
At the risk of sounding petulant,
It’s so not right.
At the risk of sounding childish,
It’s so not fair.
At the risk of sounding pessimistic,
It’s so not good.
At the risk of being myself,
It’s so not me.
No Room for Panic
She sees his unease,
a disquietude rising,
sneaking, creeping in,
the twitch, tremble,
tremor of unsteady hands,
the wobbly, doddering gait.
He’s having another attack.
Consternation’s kicking up,
slipping into agitation. Soon,
there’ll be no reasoning with him
as all sense is lost to sensation.
Surely, something must be
Wrong.
He’s certain he’s dying,
a stroke, a heart attack –
take his temp, listen
to his pounding heart,
check his BP –
something real
something deadly.
There’s no source to cite,
no trigger to fault,
no rhyme or reason
and nowhere to run.
When pressed for wherefores
he can’t tell you why and
(no matter what you say)
you can convince him
why not.
IN HURRICANE MATTHEW
On hi def screen the image is sharp
Clear-seeing eye focuses on my home on the rock
Do not panic, stay calm and prepare
Met Office warns, satellite view confirms a Cat Four
In the dark of night, the winds start wild
No electricity, no phone bars, I’m wide awake
Shutters lash out, door pushes open
Arthritic fingers grasp hard on handles long enough
House rattles, bed is damp, cannot sleep
At dawn, the wind shifts and rain flies horizontally
Plug the windows with any soft clothes
Leaks spring from floor to floor, we spiral up and down stairs
Two days later, the winds become still
Panic subsides at last and the aches begin anew
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
Panic Attack
It starts in the pit
of your stomach
the center of your being,
so physical, you know
it’s coming, can’t avoid
lightning shooting down
your legs and out your
arms to tremble your
fingers until your whole
body is a victim of some
merciless visitation.
You are familiar with these
manifestations so you try
to apply all the mantras,
breathe, drop your shoulders,
think positive thoughts that
will allow you to be healed.
In its sudden onset it is like
some slashing villain leaping
from the pages of a book that
appeared merely entertaining.
Little by little it makes its way
to the window and slips between
sill and sash, leaving you weak
in its wake. You are damaged
but will survive to fight again.
Limbs
Intrepid Limbs,
you’re a vision of grandeur
stretched out sturdy and wide
lopsided and composed;
but surely every now and again
you must break sweats
and hide your anxieties
beneath the bark
when friends depend on you
because Mama Bird settles
herself and her chicks
in the nest that she
built upon your
support and refuge;
and Little Gigglers
tap dance on top of you
almost slipping but never do…
they hang from you
to flip over and swing
and turn you into
tightropes and balance beams
and step across you
from earth to space
imaginatively;
and Buddy the Squirrel
scurries through your leaves,
scratches your bark,
and dangles upside down
like a buttonball;
he hugs you tightly
because you need one
then he slips inside
your hollow den
to sleep for the night.
DENIAL
The night and the judge
Cold.
The trial
Fixed.
The witnesses
False.
The verdict
Blasphemy.
The sentence
Death.
The fire and the onlookers
Warm.
“You are familiar!”
Panic.
“You’re one of them!”
Panic.
“You were with him!”
Panic.
The c o c k crows
Remorse.
Jesus looks:
Forgiveness.
Process of Elimination
DENIAL
The night and the judge
Cold.
The trial
Fixed.
The witnesses
False.
The verdict
Blasphemy.
The sentence
Death.
Everything is not
what it ever seemed, never
mind what do I want?
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
Modern motherhood
My worry comes
not from my kids’
school grades or goals
or proper clothes
(or lack) but from
the lines traced on
her inner arms
& thighs & the
Miller empties
ditched deep in his
bathroom trashcan
& the missing
bottle of aspirin
Public Restroom
The usual panic
experienced by all non binary people.
Will I be ejected because I don’t look right?
Because my voice is deep
or my biceps, strong enough to lift a car
are too masculine?
Do I threaten people with my queer politics,
my outspoken viewpoint,
my advocacy for gay, queers, blacks, muslims
(and, perversely, for christians
and pin-suited white men.)
This is the fear that transwomen feel,
and transmen,
and masculine-of-centre women
and feminine-of-centre men.
This is the fear felt by gay men
faced with homophobic staight folk,
by muslim women in white cities
by black men in white pubs.
“They prey on our children”
scream the daily rants
but the paedophiles and rapists;
the pushers of drugs and hate,
the agents of violence against strangers
are almost always straight white Christians
preaching hate in the name of their straight white god.
I be freaking out
aint never enough money
‘cept for scratch tickets
Parental Panic
Contents of bag spewed across the remaining two-thirds of the backseat of the mini-van you swore you would never drive, but now sing of the glory of the good sense you had to buy.
Two scratches from reaching between the highnesses royal carriage and the easy cleaning, plastic seat covers; you settled for practicality over appearance. One broken nail, that you would care about if the other nine looked any better.
“It’s not here!” you scream over and over. “What time does that store close?” Ugh, you should have listened to your mother, never started this business to begin with.
Contourting your body into spaces it no longer fits,
reaching into the unspeakable depths of dropped cereal pieces, something slimy, and junk mail; you hope it’s all junk mail.
How will you get through this night? Shrills climb your spine like a trapeze artist ascending a ladder to swing from your last nerve.
Panic feeds frantic frenzied frustration.
“I FOUND IT!” songs of triumph fill the air like a mighty chorus.
“Where,” you need to know what you had missed, “Where was it?”
To the victor goes the spoils of smugness, “It was under the baby.”
Sliding the binky into the wailing orifice, you resolve it doesn’t matter what the cost of peace is, so long as it comes.
All are pacified.
my little dog barks
the doe’s ears twitch leaves scatter
spring grass beneath trees
grabbing f E-pen and phone for possible 911 call
all this attention from a bee drinking from the community pool water
they can smell the fear she fears anyway
they should not be able to fly if you looked at the aero- dynamics
but they can and I am
worried about a sting
can put and end to an allergic mother
she and I enjoy honey if not thinking
of the killer bee thing
The Panic of Non-Action
Perhaps you’ll plant
something lovely
in your life today
instead of going about
useless routines
like tracing Orion’s Belt
in those dot-to-dot
age spots
on the back of your hand.
Perhaps instead of wondering
what life had been like
if you’d been born
someone else,
you’ll trundle out your door,
say hello to a stranger,
pluck a leaf from desert
scrub oak, be amazed
how anything
can stay alive in Death
Valley.
Perhaps instead of scratching out
each day you have left,
you’ll spend tomorrow
in awe, marveling
at things like the forked tail
and the rapid wing
beats of Lucifer’s
Hummingbird, decide
if this is your end,
it isn’t so bad.
Still, perhaps you’ll stay grafted
to your seat, rock your life
using only those two
dog-eared feet, panic
at all the things
you didn’t have the nerve
to get up and do.
a little bit closer to lightening
Finally…
married in an UFO
this is it
the sounds pots and pans
and all the humiliations of your life
stickered and glued into a diorama
hammerheads and stubbed toes
antennas electric on everything
who cares
What does it mean?
A silky chicken
A bottle-fed lamb
The darker the yolk… the???
I am yours
you are mine
forever & ever
The comma in the wrong place ,,,,,
might make all the difference?
The way you can love someone
with a paper heart and moon-rock blood
and how those things behind
closed eyelids transform
into the silent movie of your mind
tubes of sunlight
an aerial view– we are super-glued
I do
I do.
Brie Huling
Drama
Oh no, please, I’m not absurd,
I know you won’t believe a word
I swear the world is falling down
around our heads, I’ve ripped my gown,
but don’t panic, don’t you fret,
my tortured needs will soon be met.
What I put up with, you won’t believe
how much I bear, oh please don’t grieve
to hear the trials of my life
I so despise dramatic strife,
but I’ll bear with it, this I vow,
I know I’ll last if saints allow
If only you could feel the pain
I suffer, it is such a drain.
But don’t be sorry for me, please,
forgive my aching back and knees,
they’re so painful, I must go
and life’s so hectic, don’t you know,
so, see you soon, must say adeiu,
next time we’ll talk all about you.
Panic: A Bystander’s Perspective
Her powerful kick
Sent the soccer ball
Far downfield;
Sent her onto her back.
In breaking the fall
She broke her arm
And lay there calmly
Waiting for help –
Coaches first
(a brief assessment)
Then Mom…
“Oh my God! Somebody Help!
Find a doctor! Call an ambulance!
Help us! Help us!”
Rarely does panic
Improve a situation.
This was no exception.
Hysterical crying,
screaming,
Hyperventilating
Erupted from the once calm girl.
But a doctor was found,
One who reassured
And appeased
The panicked ones
(Mother, daughter),
Now intent on absorbing
Her instructions.
Then came the ambulance
That whisked them away
Without any more ado.
A collective sigh and
A tighter hug than usual
For our own little soccer players.
Panic Room
Try not to panic and get myself distraught;
hyperventilating to think I can’t slow down, realize and stop.
To discover that I am good enough, unique, and beautifully designed.
Enlightened smile, melted chocolate brown skin, and angel sweet voice to calm the panic room in my head.
By Pamelap
My love, let’s go, take a stroll in the woods
It’s perfectly safe, there’s a trail
Many people enjoy the fresh air for a walk
There really doesn’t need to be a reason
My dear, no need to panic
But for protection, I’ll bring this axe.
You never know when you’ll need an axe
Although there are many trees in the woods
A fallen tree’s no cause for panic
Even if it completely cuts off the trail
Turning back won’t be a reason
We won’t have to terminate our walk.
I can tell I’m going to enjoy this walk
Despite the weight of this heavy axe
Even though it may be the reason
I walk more slowly through these woods
Yes, love, keep following the trail
If we stray, we’ll have reason to panic.
I don’t understand your panic
Over a common thing like a walk
You’re scared because there’s a fork in the trail?
Or are you more afraid of my axe?
Yes, my dear, we are deep in the woods
There most certainly is a reason.
You’ll soon understand my reason
There is a chance you’ll panic
I’ve never been to this part of the woods
We’ve come a long way on our walk
I recently sharpened my axe
My dear, why do you trail?
I warned you, don’t step off the trail!
You could run, but there’s no reason
What’s this? You’ve hidden your own axe?
I just felt momentary panic
So much for our delightful walk
Dark deeds are done in the woods.
In the dark woods at the end of a trail
Began a long walk, for each partner, a reason
One succumbed to utter panic before receiving the blade of an axe.
–ShennonDoah
Panic
So when the house alarm began to beep
because I forgot I had set it when I left, and
I fed in the wrong code, twice, and the security
person called and I couldn’t remember the safe word
or my password because my brain was exploding and
she said they were sending the police and I knew
what that would cost for the false alarm not to mention
the embarrassment when the blue and red flashing lights
lit up my house (and the neighbors’) and then,
scrambling around in my memory, thinking of all the possible
combinations of words and numbers, I remembered and
she was finally satisfied that I was just a brainless fool, not a thief,
when she said “anything else we can do for you?” I said “please
call off the police” and she said “ok, we can do that” kindness
in her voice, as though she wasn’t going to until I could
pull myself together enough to ask.
Me? Panic? Pshaw!
Panic is for amateurs.
Prior to the possible point of panic,
I prepare.
First, I attain awareness
of an imminent (or unrealistic) predicament.
I purposely ponder it for a prolonged period.
Next comes concern.
Concern quickly converts to trepidation,
which trips disquiet. I dwell in disquiet
indefinitely.
It’s a gift.
Now when it comes to worry
(and it ALWAYS comes to worry),
well, I will willfully wallow unwaveringly in worry,
wonderfully warding off
panic,
professionally.
© Marie Elena Good, 2017
AFTERSHOCKS
The ground rocks
the night terrifies me
Tremors rise
from beneath the floor
into the walls
straight to my soul
my hands are clammy
my heart thunder within
every sound I hear is
the ground caving in
every shadow I see
is a crumbling wall
piling on me
lying on my bed
abandoned by sleep
to wait
for a morning
that
I
may
not
have
Looking Out from the Fishbowl We Tried to Avoid
Metal cookie cutters
cut out the walls of my house
and yours
and the ones down the street
and the cookies we had baked for
my first kid’s first birthday party
and your kid’s
and the ones down the street
Of course, my walls are gray
and your cookies brown
and the ones down the street
are a healthy mix of both
Our goal is not to match
per se
You’ll be a lovely complement
I’m sure
Moving Frenzy
We will never be ready to move,
a task that is overwhelming.
Which things are a must to take?
Which things should we donate?
Are all closets cleaned
out? Boxes taped?
There’s the truck!
Where are
dogs?
Pan
-Icarus falls from sky on
waxen wings, and we wonder
just how close we can get to fire,
to the
(boogie)
(goat)
man with the flute,
to the pixie dust
c*ck-a-doodle-do
of Never
land
-ing.
The funniest thing is that I did try posting it without the word “boogie,” not even thinking the other word would be an issue, in that form.