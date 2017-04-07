2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

By: |

It doesn’t feel like it, but we’re already a week into this year’s challenge. Poem on.

For today’s prompt, write a discovery poem. This poem could be about making a discovery; it could be about something discovered (by someone or something else); or something you’d like to discover. I can’t wait to discover what new poems poets will create.

*****

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Discovery Poem:

“when i find one cookie”

when i find one cookie
i want another

& another like the
other that started

the whole escalating
cookie fiasco

because one cookie is
never the only

cookie but the start of
something much larger

especially if i
discover some milk

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes cookies and milk. Obviously.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

488 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

  1. artifiswords

    UNBELIEVABLE

    Long ago we heard
    This Earth…our home
    Is getting warmer…
    And could/would become
    A hazard to our wellbeing
    If you knew there were ways
    To avoid the destruction
    Of your home…why would some
    Pretend the problem
    You can clearly see
    Is naught to worry about
    Not to be…
    We put locks on doors
    To keep out those
    Who would do us harm
    Why not a lock on all the mines
    To keep the harm inside?
    The danger…both real & here
    The problem we need fear
    Some refuse to open their eyes
    Do they just not care
    Or is there nothing living
    Under their hair?
    Either way…
    It’s unbelievable

    © 2017 Robert Mihaly

    Posted to:
    https://artifiswordpresscom.wordpress.com/2017/04/23/unbelievable/

  2. taylor graham

    ANGLING

    Electronic impulses hopscotch
    unseen through the cottage, grabbing
    data, connecting to the outside world now,
    more than to spider-webbing of grasses
    in the meadow. Down on the river,
    fishermen pursue their scintillating wait
    for a bite that hasn’t come, the lap
    of water against bank a platitude.
    But look, one dragonfly
    has somehow captured daylight,
    distilled a pure blue sky.

COMMENT