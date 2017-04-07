2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

It doesn’t feel like it, but we’re already a week into this year’s challenge. Poem on.
For today’s prompt, write a discovery poem. This poem could be about making a discovery; it could be about something discovered (by someone or something else); or something you’d like to discover. I can’t wait to discover what new poems poets will create.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Discovery Poem:
“when i find one cookie”
when i find one cookie
i want another
& another like the
other that started
the whole escalating
cookie fiasco
because one cookie is
never the only
cookie but the start of
something much larger
especially if i
discover some milk
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes cookies and milk. Obviously.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
UNBELIEVABLE
Long ago we heard
This Earth…our home
Is getting warmer…
And could/would become
A hazard to our wellbeing
If you knew there were ways
To avoid the destruction
Of your home…why would some
Pretend the problem
You can clearly see
Is naught to worry about
Not to be…
We put locks on doors
To keep out those
Who would do us harm
Why not a lock on all the mines
To keep the harm inside?
The danger…both real & here
The problem we need fear
Some refuse to open their eyes
Do they just not care
Or is there nothing living
Under their hair?
Either way…
It’s unbelievable
© 2017 Robert Mihaly
Posted to:
https://artifiswordpresscom.wordpress.com/2017/04/23/unbelievable/
ANGLING
Electronic impulses hopscotch
unseen through the cottage, grabbing
data, connecting to the outside world now,
more than to spider-webbing of grasses
in the meadow. Down on the river,
fishermen pursue their scintillating wait
for a bite that hasn’t come, the lap
of water against bank a platitude.
But look, one dragonfly
has somehow captured daylight,
distilled a pure blue sky.
New World
She spoke in the music of glassy water and rivers untasted
flavors of blue-green clarity unforeseen, as off the edges of maps
here be monsters.