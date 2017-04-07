2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

It doesn’t feel like it, but we’re already a week into this year’s challenge. Poem on.

For today’s prompt, write a discovery poem. This poem could be about making a discovery; it could be about something discovered (by someone or something else); or something you’d like to discover. I can’t wait to discover what new poems poets will create.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Discovery Poem:

“when i find one cookie”

when i find one cookie

i want another

& another like the

other that started

the whole escalating

cookie fiasco

because one cookie is

never the only

cookie but the start of

something much larger

especially if i

discover some milk

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes cookies and milk. Obviously.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

