2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 6

New day, new city. We’ve made it to Austin–just in time to write a new poem.

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a sound. The poem could be about a small sound, a loud sound, a happy sound, or a creepy sound. And yes, music sounds count as well.

Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Sound:

“pulling to a stop”

pulling to a stop

because of hail

clunk clunk clunking

on the car’s hood

& windshield

i can’t help but

worry about what

the car behind

me will do &

wonder if the storm

has any surprise

twisters waiting

to strike out

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has driven through hail a few times, and it’s always loud and scary.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

