2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 6

New day, new city. We’ve made it to Austin–just in time to write a new poem.
For today’s prompt, write a poem about a sound. The poem could be about a small sound, a loud sound, a happy sound, or a creepy sound. And yes, music sounds count as well.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Sound:
“pulling to a stop”
pulling to a stop
because of hail
clunk clunk clunking
on the car’s hood
& windshield
i can’t help but
worry about what
the car behind
me will do &
wonder if the storm
has any surprise
twisters waiting
to strike out
*****
*****
IN THE DARK
Awakened
From what little I know
Of a sound sleep…
Listening to music had
Put me there until
Suddenly for the
First time ever
I truly heard
The lyrics…
Moved to tears
These were
From joy…
Words of love
And I couldn’t wait
To share them
With the one I love
© 2017 Robert Mihaly
Posted to:
https://artifiswordpresscom.wordpress.com/2017/04/23/in-the-dark/
LE SAXOPHONE
There’s an aura floating in the air
Fine tuned, a sound as smooth as silk
When it glides across your body
It delivers a sound of the finest tune.
My ear, fine tuned and trained
To recognize each note of precision
Will enjoy the height of perfection
When it delivers each tested tune.
Each note can stand alone
Although intertwined it brings out
Silk mixed with satin
True harmony
Le Saxophone.
LaSteph
Catching up on the few that I’ve missed.
Brandi
I live for it,
the lilt at the end,
the tonic lift,
when the music rises,
and your voice catches,
crafting what would be a sob,
if you were talking,
and not singing life
into me.
Maddening
The slow hum
Of silence
A visit
“Knock, knock,”
on my door.
“Who is it?”
“A visitor just
the neighbor’s boy?”
The key is stuck,
unexpected blow.
Listen to the owl
from the trees below.
“Sound Savvy”
Sounds can just make noise
klunk, bam, screech, bing, rat-a-tat
a nuisance to the ears.
Patterns of sound make music.
rat-a-tat, rat-a-tat, rolllllllllll, rat-a-tat
it is all about perspective.
Elevator Music
As much as I’ll make
the regular disparaging remarks
in a group as we suffer up
or down to tortured strains
I find a brief appreciation
when I’m rising
or falling alone
in time to my own private orchestra
Day 6 – a sound haiku
Chimes glisten. Move subtly.
Breeze invites their nature out –
Spring chimes blossoms in.
*
the Selah
the pause
the deafening quiet
the cold winds before
the sound before the clap
the sounding of the horn
metal, shell or rams horn
announcing the beginning
of another battle
expectations of winning
of a life with out the battles
of yesterday coming once more
The gates of Heaven close
With a loud thud
Are you inside or outside?
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
The Sounds of Silence
You used to
choose your words
carefully,
taking so
long to talk
I thought you’d
forgotten
to answer.
And now I
desperately
wait, hoping
you’ll take your
time choosing
your words so
they can come
out clearly
so I can
understand.
Sometimes you
just won’t try,
surrounding
me with your
silence that’s
just too loud.
Night Song
It begins
With a single piano.
A melody she knows by heart.
Then percussion
Steps in
Tapping a heartbeat.
Enter the guitars,
Riding high on
Their powerful chords.
And then…
His voice
Changes everything.
The lyrics
Speak to her,
Probing her secrets.
Drum, guitar, piano
Come together in crescendo,
He promises her the world.
Her heart soaring,
She falls in love
A little more each time.
The piano reclaims
The spotlight,
As the dream fades out.
In the quiet
Aftermath,
She smiles.
For though he
Isn’t there,
She feels him.
And he sings her
To sleep
Every night.
Quiet
is a sound without a name,
never the same,
but always, when it descends,
a tented sheet wafting down.
The air is still.
Even the ticking clock is muffled,
and my breath is a whisper
half asleep.
A crow flies overhead, the rustle
of its feathers as it wheels, faint.
A blue heron
motionless, stands sentinel. The mind,
too, is slow, the shush of atoms
in the ear
a nearness that needs no name.
It Sounds like Freedom
The sounds of resistance quietly moving across continents
calling out the ones who want life to go back in time
instead of forward
the sound of change no longer jangles of hope
coins don’t work here anymore
we are senseless
the sounds of resistance are quiet no longer
singing old songs written by weavers and union members
arms high signs held up
for the world to see
That the sound of resistance ain’t quiet no more.
A WELCOMING CHIME
From the time I moved into my
very first place and on my own
I have heard a chime
I came to think of
that faint sound as
my welcome to the
new home each time
I moved
Always the same
sweet soft faint chime
It greets me at various times
Sometimes the very
first day moving in
Sometimes a few
days later when
I least expect it
when coming home
My welcome home chime
Always makes me
smile …
And …
Lets me know
I am HOME …
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
April brought us news
of your death.
A cousins voice on the phone
saying the words
we didn’t want to hear.
Months of trying to understand followed
months of trying to accept the unacceptable.
Months that could not erase years of habit.
On August 14th, as usual,
I dialed your number and sang
Happy Birthday to You, drowning
out the sound of the mechanical voice
informing me that the number
I had dialed was no longer in service.
We are attending to the passing of my mother-in-love this week. So I am writing from the droves of death. My internet blinks out in the middle of words. Thank you, to whoever made sure this text box keeps work.My poem:
Death Is Not Quiet
Even after the monitors are all shut off
There is the constant drip, drip, drip
Of the saline ride the dilantin is hitching
To fill your brain with the high of your life
Far away conversations confuse you
Without you hearing aids, all conversation is muffled
I dropped something, you didn’t wake up
But later you asked the nurse what it was
She didn’t know, I didn’t offer the information
Nurse, aid, social worker, doctor, rinse, repeat
Doctor after doctor confused by your alrightness with death, life is what they do, they seem unaware there is another viable option
Phone calls from far away people, saying goodbye
A wail from down the hall, mixes with laugher across the ward
You sigh, slurp water, go back to snoring
Wake up, suddenly wanting to brush your teeth and have some coffee, like it is any other day,
Then you fall back to sleep
And the I.V. drips, drips, drips
How moving. Hugs to you while you take each step forward.
Thank you. This one is working into more, but I wanted to get it out there.
She Laughs No More
Restless child
murmurs sleep,
grasping sheets
for something
to hang onto—
comfort, peace.
Screeches fill
the midnight sky,
abduct innocence,
pillage dreams
rumbling underneath
imaginary safety
of shuttered
eyelids.
Tiny fingers
slip
from the futile
grip
of adult guidance—
none found
in her world
as she takes
her final
gasp.
Off
in the distance,
a church bell
sways,
and clangs,
the only sound
left
in the rubble.
THE SOUND OF A HEARTACHE
The smell of my morning coffee
The ticking of the clock on the wall
The sound of my heart beating
waiting for his call
The pungent smell of the orange I had for breakfast
The words I keep repeating
He will call, he will call
The sound of the trash truck out in the street
and the drip of the faucet keeps time with the beat
of my heart that is racing and waiting
for his call, his call
I’m pacing and watching the clock on the wall
Counting the minutes, the ticking
The ticking of the clock on the wall
he will call, he will call
My heart beats like a drum
drowning out the the ticking of the clock on the wall
He will call, he will call
I can stand it no longer, I call him at home
I hear her voice, frantically I hang up the phone
And my heart keeps repeating
I should have known, I should have known
Her Keep
You can always tell by her cry
when a cat carries prey in her maw.
It’s only a toy, nothing live
and squirming against the certainty
of fanged play gone lethal.
A housecat can’t be bothered
to eat what she catches, better and more
awaits her, served up on a plate.
You smile and coo, entertained
by her winsome charade of slaughter.
Song of the Forest
I crave that stillness and peace
After chaos has ceased
And once again, I can breathe.
When I can hear bird-song in the trees,
Their calls floating in the breeze,
That is when my mind rests in ease
After my ears find the sweet release
Of a sanctuary of calm within the leaves.
Dancing on the Roof
Rainy drizzle, storm gains speed
Beats complex patterns on the roof
Clouds burst asunder, freely bleed
Rainy drizzle, storm gains speed
The child hears fairies dancing, freed
Laughs to hear every foot, each hoof
Rainy drizzle, storm gains speed
A dancing pattern on the roof
Haiku
the sound of sirens
still too far away to help…
cold hands grow colder
Haunting.
Noise
Your cacophony
is my urban symphony,
life in siren calls
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
https://carolinehutchinson.wordpress.com/2017/04/07/noise/
Elegy for My Father
(April 6, 1938 – December 4, 2009)
On the sandbars
north of Ocracoke
there isn’t sound
so much as music:
the roar of waves,
the whistle of wind
through sea oats,
the muted keens
of terns and gulls
as they tumble
through air.
A gentle hum,
the backbone
to the melody
of your fishing line
singing over water.
Beautiful and poignant.
Silence
My son sees ghosts in the trees.
They invite him to climb,
tattered foggy arms
beckon.
He climbs, scraping knuckles,
moving relentlessly
towards those waving wisps.
A voice calls,
“Come, come”;
my voice unheard.
The mockingbirds go silent,
wind still,
pine needles scentless
in the hush.
A rush of sound
only he can hear
draws him to the last
thin branch—
head tipped, listening,
the wind answers.
Ohhh . . . I love this.
UNHEARD SOUNDS
the peace after the wind stops
deep sleep of a child who cried
couple’s shy smile afterwards
once the rain stops
and the rainbow comes
once all the geese start to fly
when the fan has cooled the night
silence speaks
Sweet.
LEGACY GUITAR
Seasoned wood now dry and mellow.
Her guitar,
in cherry tones, streaked with yellow.
It’s what my sister left to me.
No surprise,
I could not play my legacy.
Fingers fumbling on a string,
my challenge-
wake this guitar and make it sing.
Sound out a G and then a D,
drop down through,
a bluesy riff ending at E.
Now, as I finger this guitar,
I feel her.
She’s listening from somewhere, not far.
For all I know, she’s here strumming.
Next to me,
her quiet voice gently humming
Her fingers dancing on the frets.
Listen close,
my memory hears one last duet.
Wow! Another beauty! So touching.
Fearless Dreams
Once the moon has risen
my pen put down to rest
the wee hours choose then to beckon
and would my slumber wrest
torn and tattered does it slip
from my shoulders to the ground
gossamer frail my dreams
surrender my body without a gown
as peaceful tread my feet
beneath distant stars above
I hum a tune now obsolete
and wonder about love
my little dog with me meanders
along dark streets that run in quiet still
no sparrow chirps nor squirrel sets scamper
no moonlit glow lights daffodil
as in nocturnal trance I roam
wrapped safe in bleary shroud
death’s sweet silence settles home
familiar yearning restless doubt
one night through calm pierced moaning
unearthly shrill and clear
it rose to heights exploring
how close to death we all draw near
quick arose a fulsome chorus
of shrieks and yaps and howls
up my spine they flew from forest
dense as thunder came their growls
my little dog smiled and pranced
ignored coyote danger thoroughly
I quickened to home for by chance
I remembered I needed to arise early
Sooo lovely!
McKenzie River Love Lullaby
I’m here to set the record straight:
Just out the window
between the throaty frogs
and the muddled light of a blue moon
the river is my mom
Not like my mom, but
actually her—suddenly alive!
in waders
and too deep water
laughing and ruling
the waterworld
salmon servants on her line
Everything is a symbol
of something I’ve avoided
for as long as I could
I feel comfortable
in my sagging skin
Confluence
here inside the familiar story
of everyone I’ve ever loved
genie(ing) into a Konakee
The bourbon is warm
and my giggle is hers
and eventually it’ll be summer again.
BRIE HULING
beautiful!
This one reads so warmly. Almost different poems from stanza to stanza and still so well intertwined.
Can You Hear Me Now?
Giggles, shrieks, pattering feet,
Piano pieces, drumming,
Slamming door, steady roar,
Refrigerator humming,
Songs, tunes, silly cartoons
All form my favorite sound –
The sound that livens up these rooms
When grandkids are around.
#timetogohome
#soundofsilence
#mysecondfavoritesound
cute!
Over Your Own Beats
Over your own beats,
I want to mic check you-
Out rap your battles—
click clack,
push your heart back:
make it thump one time,
thump two times.
Clap back at your spoken
and unspoken words
Let all my onomatopoeias
murder your subliminal messages.
Without humming them subliminally
or sending the whoop, whoop
to save you from your “lost boy” cry.
I want to snap you out of
your classically rhythm and blues,
Jingle poetry off my tongue
onto yours and splash you stanzas,
from the click between my thighs.
I want to doo-wop that thang with you.
Like BOOM! Ta-da!
Pop up and double blare you
to toot my horn as
I scratch words without a pen.
Rock and roll your world as
I pluck you until you plunk me punk
Or until you discover your acoustic soul—
I want to add ad-libs until you realize,
your beats ain’t oomph
without all my jazz.
—Danielle C. Robinson
sweet beat!
Hyperacute
Somehow, she picks up
the frequency of a catch
in my throat from the next
state over and calls
at just the right moment
to help me
release it.
Linda Voit
Summer Breeze
A breezy wisp of waited love,
a sigh heard behind a wistful smile.
Summer with its whoosh of life,
will flutter in on butterfly winds.
By Pamelap
intuitive also <3
GREAT one, LV…
Sunrise
Thunder at dawn, wind gusts
through new leaves,
riffles the pond where waves slap
and suckle the shore.
Hard day for birds to navigate.
Limbs dip and bow;
dead branches fall with a thump.
Wrens huddle along deck rails
and compete for song
for after all, the sun has come out,
the sky is blue,
and the feeder is full.
a symphony of sounds/images
MACON TIME
G. Smith (BMI)
—-/—-/—-/—-/—-
Everybody knows about Nashville,
New York and L.A.;
St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee,
If you wanna hear the music play;
Austin and Seattle,
Each has their own unique vibe,
But you can’t beat the music that came up,
Interstate Seventy-five.
Macon time,
Macon time,
Brothers and sisters,
Macon time.
Macon time,
Macon time,
Little Martha,
Macon time.
A midnight riding rambling man,
Tied to a whipping post;
Remembering Elizabeth Reid,
The one they loved the most.
Paired up drummers, two guitars,
A mighty Hammond B-3;
Two nights up in NYC,
Live at Fillmore East.
Chuck Leavell, Wet Willie,
Derek and the Dominos;
Always ready to come back home,
Motorcycles took their toll,
Macon time,
Macon time,
Eat a peach, boys,
Macon time.
Macon time,
Macon time,
Brothers and sisters
Macon time.
Yeah, everybody knows about Nashville,
New York and L.A.;
St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee,
If you wanna hear the music play;
Austin and Seattle,
Each has their own unique vibe,
But you can’t beat the music that came up,
Interstate Seventy-five.
Perfect!!! Macon & Ramblin’ Man and all of it!
“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Live) -Dead and Company”
Who were we then, when everyone was making tie-dye and spending their last pay check to drive to California to see the Grateful Dead?
We, of course, were tucked into the folds of our mothers’ bodies
Waiting to become students and give each other tattoos in dorm rooms
It is funny how music comes full circle as we grow to love, to radiate wakefulness and we listen to the sounds we heard through the womb as our fathers turned the radio on
Who are we now, when everyone has short hair and spends the weekend pressed together in the backseat of our cars?
We listen to the radio and wish that our parents were around to sing along the way they did before we were born
Ssh Ding!
Ssh ding! Ssh ding! What
is that constant noise
that destroys my peace?
Ssh ding! Ssh ding! How
can I eradicate a sound
bound to drive me crazy.
Ssh ding! Ssh ding! I pose
this question, knowing
there is no cure for tinnitus.
Windchimes
I made the decision one of my first nights
in the manicured plush of suburbia
that wind chimes must surely
be the passive aggression of people fleeing
the flurry of a city
as I lay in my privilege of memory foam and room sized closets
lumberjacks dined in my neighbor’s back yard
the metal on metal clank of a mess hall
kept me staring at the textured ceiling
wishing instead for heavy footfalls on wood floor through a shared wall
as nights became fortnights became a year
the tidy streets and sun filled parks
no longer felt foreign
those banging dishes that hung outside my window
now my snowstorm lullaby
I may buy one myself
with a gentle reverberating hum
I play with them in garden stores listening for the right
tender tinny tinkle
Have I assimilated
or is what I’m looking for an outlet
for my passive aggression?
So powerful! Thanks for this!
oh, the winds of change…
Awesome poem. I totally identify!
i enjoyed the self-deprecating humor in this!