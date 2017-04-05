2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

This is the 10th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge. During the first one, Tammy and I had to hunt down (and pay for) Internet access in a “cyber cafe” (located in an arcade) to post the prompt and poem. Now, we’re in New Orleans (on our way to Austin for the Austin International Poetry Festival), and we have free wifi. We’ve come a long way since 2008. Now, let’s poem!
For today’s prompt, pick an element (like from the periodic table), make it the title of your poem (or part of the title), and then, write the poem. Anything goes from hydrogen to oganesson.
Here’s my attempt at an Element Poem:
“oxygen”
you could say oxygen is great
& there’s no way i would argue
for instance its number is 8
which means that oxygen is great
& there’s very little debate
by anyone who’s not a fool
you could say oxygen is great
& there’s no way i would argue
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Hydrogen Hook-Up
Twenty-two hydrogen atoms
hook up
with twelve carbon atoms
on the left
and eleven oxygen atoms
on the right
to produce
C12H22O11.
Chemistry has never been so
Sweet.
Sijo #5: Element from the Periodic Chart: Fe
Prospectors seek our Northwoods ore—they wish it cheap for strong steel.
Children break from school, drift their laughter up stubby Mount Whitlesey.
We don’t need strangers to tell us how powerful our slopes are.
THE TROUBLE WITH CARBON
It’s only six
But it mates
Indiscriminately
And that’s the problem
It matches up with many
A veritable elemental slut
Breaking up with one form
To jump in bed with another
That’s the way the planet goes
As it circles the drain…
Do we get global climate change
Or oceans full of acid rain?
Can we teach carbon some manners
Before it’s too late…will we realize
She’s only doing what comes naturally?
The problem’s on OUR plate!
© 2017 Robert Mihaly
Posted also to:
https://artifiswordpresscom.wordpress.com/2017/04/23/the-trouble-with-carbon/
Hail Caesium
Reactive? Pyrophoric? Guess
this sounds like ticked-off folks, and yes
they both burn blue and hot – a link?
I made a metaphor, I think.
This stuff’s non-metal. So are bands
which eschew most electric brands
in favor of a natural sound.
O Caesium, I sound profound!
Thus, philosophical, I’ll wax
describing lack of all syntax
you show when you are blowing up.
We look, and then we say, “Whassup?”
Or not. Perhaps I’ve got it wrong.
Atomic clocks can’t write a song
despite their isotope-y mien.
Non-sequitur…I am your queen.
So here’s back-story I’ll present:
The boiling point has low intent
like Caesar’s enemies. Upshot?
Beware the Ides. What else? Forgot
to mention, yellow is the shade
from which this element is made:
not really blue (see note above.)
This poem’s symptomatic of
attempts to seem quite erudite;
it just meanders on, in spite
of my best efforts to define
this Caesium. So asinine.
Complexes, compounds, halides too.
It is in all. So, in review:
It’s science! That’s the takeaway.
It ends with this: “Et tu, Brute.”
Periodic Chart
Earth, wind, fire
Science
Wasn’t my strong suit
But I do know
You & Me
Chemistry.
Carbon Copy
Duplicated constantly
found in random places
carbon copies, twins, duplicates
essentially all the same
Tungsten
All my poems left when you did
and the ring shines reminder
that I had them.
Helium Dreams
The thin float
Of ideas
Wavers
In thought bubbles
We reach up
Prick pinholes
Inhale the gas
Hear our voices
Lilt unnatural
Giggle hysterically
FERRUM
The ancient days of construction,
lead to new ways of destruction.
Stil, the tools empower, building
the bridges, cities, and towers.
If they collapse for a reason,
steel can’t support their mission.
One thing is sure, at least we won’t
expire for seeking the elixir of the file.
Lithium
A quiet stranger
at a cafe table
both young and very old
holding a silvery sheen under that black tarnish.
Alkaline eyes behind a wool coat
and suede shoes as you take the train
from the suburbs after work.
An odd birth and an absent father
don’t manage to disolve you
as you simmer a bit
floating in a pool of oil
Wolverine had his
adamantium
coated skeleton,
not to mention his
fast healing factor.
Then there’s the Captain
whose shield was made of
vibranium, an
“anti-metal,”
to protect him.
Yet neither of these
could have prevented
my heart from being
bruised, broken by you.
You’re my kryptonite.
“Neon”
Some dreams are made of neon,
Burning through the dark
Places.
Light so bright it guides you,
Calling you toward a longed-for future
Of success,
Of happiness,
Of love.
It bends and twists, taking you
Along until you’re not sure
Where it leads.
But beware your neon dream,
Because the light you follow
Is just a gas
That could one day leave you
In the dark.
Hassium
Traceries of the Silk Road
could not be
less imaginable than you,
heavy metal.
How you must have traveled
through ghosted villages,
in Kazakhstan, your fractional half-
life too short
to measure, too brief for story,
your decay,
too, your signal trace unregistered.
Geiger-ghost,
they bombarded you in Darmstadt,
existence
a mere flash of atoms gone before
the second hand
swept past six. They couldn’t find you
on the road
winding between Xi’an and Damascus,
though they say
you would be silver if they had.
More precious?
The dream of you weighted in a table
among elements
as if you are always somewhere, failing
to be seen.
debris of explosions
under our skin
stardust reactions
contained within
soul connections
multiverse hidden
gravity collection
consciousness riven
internal combustion
hearts burn hydrogen
elemental fusion
copies in carbon
divine inspiration
clay breaths oxygen
dual creation
molded and begotten
molecular evolution
God’s artwork: human
Courtney O’Banion Smith
Excitement fills the warm air
In anticipation of a beautiful show.
Slicing the dark aquatic home
Of the phosphorus filled dinos,
We ooh and ah at the wonder
That such beauty comes in the form
Of a pre-historic defense mechanism.
I wonder now if you will find me beautiful And wondrous when I am stirred into a blue frenzy.
Will the nature of self preservation be as admired.
The largest of creatures protect themselves with tooth and claw, devouring what threatens them.
These tiny creatures protect themselves by startling their predators with beautiful color.
I hope that I can be bio-luminous when I am startled into protection mode,
But I fear I am too tiger, to wolf, to bear
To ever light up the dark night with blue
AN ELEMENT OF DEGREES
He begged me to marry him
but I refused, so
he promised me gold rings for my fingers
silver bracelets for my wrists
platinum earrings for my ears
diamonds and pearls
a big house in the country
with a Mercedes in the drive
He knew I was a gold-digger,
but he married me anyway
He begged me to marry him
he thought love would change me
but what he gave me was
a gold plated wedding ring
copper bracelets for my wrists
nickel earrings for my ears
a one bedroom apartment in the city
a rusted out 1960 Mercury Comet
and a carbon copy of our divorce decree
With gold-digger highlighted in neon ink
Signs
All night the neon pulses red and green
staining his tangled sheets in stop and go
his mattress cornered in the room
where strains of jazz lift from below
to tell him what he’s missing now.
High Life. That’s what the neon says,
reminding him that he is down
to a dollar twenty-nine and two
cigarettes, one canvas, and partially
used tubes of titanium white, black,
ochre, cadmium red, and cobalt blue.
Maybe still enough to make a world.
Beautiful
This is amazing.
COPPER SKY, OBSIDIAN NIGHT
A golden sun
in a copper sky
fades
to a silver moon
in obsidian night
Nice imagery.
Elemental
March babies gravitate to threes,
But lithium is a conundrum.
The least dense of the solid elements,
It speaks of your substance
And perception,
But it is also highly reactive and flammable
Which portends a negative reception
Of this poem,
But since it usually occurs in compounds,
Perhaps you will stick with me yet.
Though lithium itself verges on instability,
It balances others’ anxiety
Just as you bring a calming presence with you.
But your bright lustre shines
Whether or not you are broken,
Nor does it corrode quickly, and so essentially
You rise above your element.
Einsteinium (periodic number 99)
I can’t help but wonder
How Einstein must have felt about this naming,
And if he was flattered.
It’s all so easy to admire an object famous,
Better dead.
I always wonder how Einstein must have felt…
Carbonite, by Han Solo
If I never see
That stuff again
I’ll be content
I’ll never spend
Another second
In a frozen shell
As Jabba’s trophy
In sheer living hell.
–ShennonDoah
Antimony
It’s the sniveling plea
of her fauna and flora,
her sky and loam,
and bounteous waters
that ought to pause
the thoughtless thoughts
of thieves of blight
who steal the first frost
and maternal glow
from her identity…
deplete her coal
and antimony…
pollute her breath to
a gasp and wheeze.
Does she not erode,
crack, and bleed?
It should ne’er be
beyond the wise to see
and follow the lead of
her ants in harmony:
how they reform and sculpt
their bridges and mounds,
and protect their queen
collectively from esteemed ground…
just as Queen Earth
ought to be cherished
and spin delightfully
around her axis.
Dulling Our Edges
For years, the river and I,
its surface like chipped obsidian,
would ramble side by side
along its banks, carrying on
the kind of harbor-deep and
meaningful conversation
I, with my carbon-black hair
and moods, wished I could enjoy
with a human companion.
But when a fellow Homo sapiens
would join me (and river)
on one of our midday sojourns,
they’d seem as shallow as
the Hudson’s shoreline
tidal pools whenever
the Atlantic would steal
from me its fluvial profundity.
It drained me, as well,
sending me away from
the river and it from me,
Instead, I’d limp round
and round a small pond,
which, while framed in
arboreal beauty, sat like
a vapid coquette, basking
in any compliments sun
and sky would shower upon
her jejune mien. Its placid,
flaccid demeanor, bereft
of any downstream gravity,
not only reflected how life
dulled since sharing black edges
with the Hudson, but how much
I’d turned pond-like, round,
soft-sided and silver on top.
An Elemental Story
Mercury moved swiftly to Californium.
Berkelium to be exact. Escaping
Bohrium and a Tungsten lashing
From Rutherfordium
Who thought he was Einsteinum.
Also he wanted to avoid paying Antimony
And as he learned from Polonium
Never a borrower
He ended up in Silicon Valley
Thinking of fleeing to Europium
But he would miss Americium
And leaving would be a Hassium
Which Lead to his stealing a Nickel
From an Iron vault
Someone pressed a Neon his chest
Alas,
Taken in by a Copper.
Elemental
My son is obsessed with the science of life
and death. His six-year-old brain is sure
he can live forever if he asks the right
questions. After he asks what the blood
does in our bodies, we practice saying,
Ox-y-gen because he says, Osk-y-gen.
He lists everyone he knows who at one
time had oxygen carried to their cells
and now doesn’t. He recites the litany
of pets we’ve lost; then, he comes to
my grandpa, dead long before my son
was born, but still a fascinating figure
to his child-mind – that I had a grandpa
once, and now I don’t.
I remember
my disbelief that other kids could memorize
the periodic table. I would sit in Mr. Cooper’s
class and picture myself crawling in and out
of the O. So many letters, it overwhelmed,
but the O seemed designed for mental
gymnastics. It invited, Climb through.
I’m a portal to another world. When
I was a waitress at the sports bar owned
by an NFL player, I felt incredulous
that the shorthand on our tickets for water
had to be H20. Chemistry in the sports bar—
a code for everything. Like computer-
programming, human interaction, everything
where you get one symbol wrong, and nothing
works. I wish life were elemental.
Just
breathing. Just cells carrying what they need
to one another. I think of all the things I’ve
never learned to do—swim, play well with
others, why my brain won’t work like anyone
else’s, why I can never figure out how to save
myself. Don’t mind me. I’m over here—
So beautifully drowning alone.
Powerful and beautiful!
Chemical Transitions
Hair once copper flecked with gold
Has now gone silver.
Muscles once made of iron
Now feel like lead.
Just please don’t let my wit, light as helium
Ever contain an element of boron.
DA Crane
turning gold to carbon
gold won’t provide
much nourishment to sustain
carbon-based life-forms
gpr crane
Mercury/ gold (two for one)
Bringer of life
and the madness of hatters –
tremulous poison.
Impassive, your mask
reflects me in dull etching
on Midas-touched gold.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
Cardamom
This dish calls for cardamom–
That’s not one I grew up with,
Sounds like it’s stashed somewhere
Between the iridium and the osmium
On the Periodic Table, rather than
Shoved behind the saffron and cumin
On the spice rack, rarely called upon
In this land of Lawry’s and BBQ rubs,
Distant as a 9th grade science lesson.
I like this! Nice use of the element prompt.
Love this!
Gold Standard
Wouldn’t life be rich
if kindness were a currency
all spent freely?
Lithium
We are but a network of interlacing nerves
tangled beneath a veneer binding
tendon to bone muscle to mind
the kinetic charge quivers
through blue-veined rivers
and crimson corridors
to spasm in synaptic bliss…
but those of us gifted
with silver-sheathed
neuronal highways
hum along thrum along
rapturous in our super
sensitivities each hedonistic
spark a celebration
an electric riff of zapping
exuberant exaltation
of sentience
unsullied by any
elemental metal
we soar
higher faster
brighter
than
bright
number forty-one
is niobium
myth meets
mineral. Sharp-tongued,
lording her queendom,
Niobe weeps
her seven slain sons.
limestone illusion –
rain seeps
Neon and Nitrogen: A Love Story?
He took my breath away . . . but he always
thought he was so important—needed (or used)
practically everywhere. I’d always thought
it was flattery when he said I was a noble
gas—a rarity on Earth. Later I heard
he’d referred to me as “Neon the Volatile.”
But really he didn’t know me very well—
non-toxic, illuminating, slow to react.
At least no one could ever call
me burnt air. After we parted ways,
I read in the newspaper, he’d died
from self-asphyxiation. Yes, it turns out,
he also took his own breath away.
Very clever! Love this.
Thank you so much.
Clever indeed! Enjoyed it.
Thank you, Michelle.
Neon Lover
At night,
You shine brighter than the day.
Your fluorescent heart
becomes my disco ball—
I dance rainbows
in memory of your boldness.
Your love is a glow stick
that I wave like a white flag in
your electric field of condruit loving.
And every time you glow me a blink,
I beam too.
Inside,
your plasma illuminates
and gas-up my soul.
Intensely,
I flash psychedelic halos
in the custody of your love —
that burns with desire
in the center of my heart,
for us to glow
through the dark together.
—Danielle C. Robinson
I enjoyed reading this! It made me smile.
PAD Day #5
Brave the elements
GeNiUS
InSaNitY
FINe LiNe
YeS No
YIn Yang
HeRe TheRe
eVErYWHeRe
ONe OThEr BOTh
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
GOLD AND IRIDIUM
For Purchase:
Shaeffer Tuckaway
Lifetime Edition:
White Dot too.
In good condition,
Some slight scuffing:
Prussian Blue.
Fine, gold nib tipped
With Iridium
Nearly New.
(I Buy it, Of Course.)
How strange the wedding
Of two metals
Now at hand:
Softest and densest
Set to one purpose…
I intend
Upon good paper
To set down poetry
From that pen.
Dubnium as a State of Mind
Without my Cracker Jack secret
decoder ring I am lost
when I see a periodic table
I want to read left to right
for sense not status so
Nitrogen plus Oxygen means “No”
Phosphorus plus Sulfur makes “P.S.”
Lithium plus Beryllium spells “Likable Bear”
and so forth
Abbreviations of elements
that form the world I inhabit
appear disguised as aliens
their images blur from solid
to sinuous liquid
then gaseous vapor
as my eyes glaze
over into white noise
switch cognition channels
to penetrate the mystery
so the strangeness might
take a familiar form
my numb brain grows a snout
starts poking around
like an old hound dog
snuffling autumn leaves
to decipher the scent of calculus
when the jonquils of high school algebra
have long since fallen
and confused summer yellows
with dew wrapped plums
quiet in dappled shade
plump and smooth
glistening soft
with promise
on a blue checked cloth
over a worn oak table
Fun poem. I really enjoyed this. And I can relate to the "eyes glaze over into white noise" section.
Thank you, Linda!
Au Ag Fe
Partying wildly, deluded by gold,
quaffing wine from temple vessels old,
praises of gold, silver, and iron spill from Belshazzar’s lips.
Knees and legs tremble, color from his countenance slips
as human hand and fingers write upon the wall
foretelling devastating, unexpected fall.
Gold, silver, and iron all filled his greed.
Yet tonight he’s doomed to lose his life by Darius the Mede.
Fe, mujer de hierro
Tal vez es así por haber nacido
en el medio del ventarrón
su primera palabra era fuerte rugido
Tal vez es así por haber nacido
a dos que nunca se dan por vencido
a un mundo giratorio matalón
Tal vez es así por haber nacido
en el medio del ventarrón
Iron Clad Truth
We humans are plentiful
and common as a populace.
Though we have many
Desirable qualities
Strength isn’t our greatest asset;
But being connected –
In community, in relationship –
Strengthens us like nothing else.
Weakness make us vulnerable,
But hardship begets resilience.
Feet to the fire
We become pliable;
It is there, at our most vulnerable
That those who have been similarly
Challenged shape and
Encourage us to be everything
Our Master Craftsman intended.
Iron sharpens Iron;
One person sharpens another.
(based on Proverbs 27:17)
Silvery Lining
Chromatic moon luminates the night that I wish upon beyond the stars whose lustrous glow lights the way for my incipient desire to find you, among the moon and stars.
By Pamelap