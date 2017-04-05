2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

This is the 10th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge. During the first one, Tammy and I had to hunt down (and pay for) Internet access in a “cyber cafe” (located in an arcade) to post the prompt and poem. Now, we’re in New Orleans (on our way to Austin for the Austin International Poetry Festival), and we have free wifi. We’ve come a long way since 2008. Now, let’s poem!

For today’s prompt, pick an element (like from the periodic table), make it the title of your poem (or part of the title), and then, write the poem. Anything goes from hydrogen to oganesson.

Here’s my attempt at an Element Poem:

“oxygen”

you could say oxygen is great

& there’s no way i would argue

for instance its number is 8

which means that oxygen is great

& there’s very little debate

by anyone who’s not a fool

you could say oxygen is great

& there’s no way i would argue

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes oxygen, triolets, and the number 8.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

