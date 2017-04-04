2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

Quick note on commenting: I’ve been receiving reports of comments not taking, but today appears to be worse than normal. Always feel free to contact me at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com to report this stuff. Our tech team will try to figure it out, but in the meantime, one possible “workaround” suggested by Marie Elena Good is to reply to another post. I know it’s not ideal, but if you’re one of the poets having problems, this might help in the short term.
Today is our first Tuesday of the month. If this is your first poem-a-day rodeo, then I have a special treat for you today, because I do Two-for-Tuesday prompts for these challenges. You can write to one prompt; write to the other; or try to do both. Totally up to you.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a beginning poem. And, of course, when something begins, it often signals something else ending. Soooo, the other prompt is to…
- Write an ending poem. Poem about something ending.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Beginning and/or Ending Poem:
“crushing”
when the day ends
the night begins
to take the shape
of a love letter
that begins & ends
without a name
where desire begins
reason ends
up becoming
an obstacle
between one heart
beat & the next
love song makes it
begin again
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s always been a teenager at heart.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Sijo #4: Beginning, Ending
You showered and shaved then cooked us old-fashioned oatmeal.
We tots hid toast crusts around our bowls, away from your eyes—ha!
Still in your old age: a table for one, hot cereal, gold bread.
LAST LOVE
It started quietly
Understanding not yet
That she wasn’t teasing
My love she sought
It took awhile
To see the handwriting
On the wall…
Just a minor detail?
No, not quite…
Life gets in the way
Even past life…
I’ll get past the past
In time…
Just wishing that
Certain parts of time
WOULD fly by…
As love waits patiently
© 2017 Robert Mihaly
Posted to:
https://artifiswordpresscom.wordpress.com/2017/04/21/last-love/
BEGINNING
Beginning is like duct tape.
It stays where it’s put,
its mission secure,
steadfast,
binds the now to future.
Even if pulled,
its residue remains,
changes the terrain forever.
Always leaves a mark.
Barbara Montes
ENDING
Ending is like masking tape.
Pliable and pleasant,
it’s easily moved.
Sticks, sticks, sticks,
til it gets a little tired.
No one expected much.
If it weren’t attached
to duct tape on the other end,
it would have blown away long ago.
Now its edges are loose.
Rained-on and dried,
it’s gotten stiff,
lies atop the destiny,
not really holding on.
Barbara Montes
Growing Up
Once upon a time
our worst worry was
the time for bed
or taking a much-hated bath
we screamed for a scrape
and cried when we lost
our favorite book bear or toy
we laughed much easier though
we made fools of ourselves and
relied on each other
but then we realized
things change
we grew into worries
having to meet expectations
and forced to forget
our most prized dreams
now we go about
worries creasing our faces
the time for constant play
has completely ended
there are responsibilities
new trials to face
scheduling time for fun
childhood has ended; welcome to being an adult
We purchased
New townhouse
In a different state
Traded one dream
For another
THE BEGINNING OF THE END
It starts someday, somewhere,
it grows as fast as it can,
it spreads its volume everywhere,
from the soil to the rocks of Universe.
Like the invasive plant outgrows
the artifacts of past, offering you
it’s seed to bloom or poison
the inhale of your breath.
When the eternal shadow covers
fields and meadows, no sunshine
warms up the growing petal,
except for the seed under the saddle.
Last Night at the Universe
And yet
I find
It to be
of some
comfort
to imagine
each star
slowly
extinguishing
against
the black
velvet background
we all
grew up with
Oops…posted the previous day’s by mistake. Here’s the beginning\ending poem:
Beginning/Ending
The beginning…
Stolen moments,
Whispered secrets.
A passionate,
Unwavering,
Longing,
Unaware
That one day
It would
Fall apart,
One harsh word
After another
Until it led to
The ending.
“Food of Love”
Day’s end.
They come together
As they always do,
To renew a nightly ritual.
Sunlight
From the kitchen window
Casts a golden glow.
The rhythmic dance begins.
Knives chop,
A skillet sizzles,
Sweet aromas rise and
Feed their anticipation.
They stir and taste,
And talk about the day,
Sharing stories while
Dinner bubbles away.
At the table
They eat the meal
So lovingly prepared
By their own hands.
They talk
And laugh.
They break bread
And sip wine.
Having their fill,
Enjoying each other.
Indulging in
The food of love.
CODE IS POETRY
[poem]
[/poem]
Beginning of the End
Life alerted us that you were leaving
We dropped calls and appointments and all
the balls that seemed so important
To surround you with light to guide your way
It is so hard to be a beckon of peace with furrowed brows and deep, creased frowns
We cannot seem to keep the light on long enough for you to find the path to the light
So you come back to us,
Like a child running back from the doors of a new school, you know it is a good place, but you’re scared. We hold your hand, comfort you, and watch as you take tiny steps to the door. It’s hard holding the door for you, but we know it’s best
Do we smile to shine artificial light on your path
To peace
MY BEST FRIEND
She lay all day in her little bed
I pushed in the needle to give her fluids
And coaxed her to eat
but she was too weak
She laid down her little head with a sigh
and looked at me with her soft brown eyes
I stroked her long, warm fur
and whispered tender love words
in her silken ears
Along about noon
She whimpered and looked for me
I lay down beside her
and stroked her long, warm fur
as the light in her eyes faded away
She lay so still
but I just couldn’t stand to leave her
so I stroked her long, warm fur
and whispered tender love words
in her silken ears
A BEGINNING AND AN ENDING
In the beginning
was innocence
broken
corrupted
I walked blindly
in the dark of guilt
then light
showed me truth
led me
to redemption
freedom
restored innocence
a fitting ending
Nothing Lasted Forever
Everything that’s
a thing had a beginning.
They never had one,
never were one, yet
they had something,
just never That thing.
She had no idea
they never had
That, never considered
their’s more than
a friendly, innocuous
(some)thing,
a pleasant, nonspecific
relationship in which
she’d touch him
when they’d laughingly
converse in that
innocuously pleasant
and warmly playful
way people do who might
be beginning one of
Those things. When he
accepted nothing like
That ever began, he
figured at least he’d
never have to suffer
through the pain of
one of Those endings.
But he still does.
Commencing Spring (A Haiku)
Open the windows
Allow the sunshine inside
Spring has just begun
Summer Ends (Haiku)
Turn the heater up
Pull the curtains shut real tight
Summer has ended
It started with a look.
And then you looked back
– with love –
one time,
every time
before you left.
Then you didn’t look at me at all.
cusp
in the beginning
there was me
& you
which equaled us
a Mobius strip
of life & love
& now
there is the space
between breaths
the golden moment
between the end
of a note
& applause
Beginning + Ending, Haikus
You are the end-all
be-all. Alpha, Omega,
ever was, will be.
The infinite space
between zero and one, real,
we cannot calculate,
cannot measure You.
Comprehension elusive,
try our failing words:
mere sparks cast shadows
of Your magnificence, yet
You reward trying.
Courtney O’Banion Smith
@cobanionsmith
The Last Goodbye…an ending
The whirling whine of an ambulance rushing to the scene
a disjointed body, a boy, just sixteen
unable to move in his prison of steel, trapped between the seat
and the steering wheel,
called to his mother in his time of need, as help pressed on
at full speed.
Mother at home, oblivious to his cry, not knowing today her son would die.
A telephone call, she heard someone say, drunk driver, DOA
No No she exclaimed and began to cry, I didn’t get a chance to say good-bye.
Money! Money! He had asked for more, she yelled No as he went out the door.
How could she have known, how could she tell…her angry NO would be her farewell..Judebug
Sweet words taste like rain
Warming my heart like thunder
So here’s to the storm
Cruel words like acid
Your heart burns before it breaks
Bored holes in my chest
The Crazy Cat Lady in the Morning Kitchen
Six dishes out
of the emptied dishwasher.
Six plops of stinky
brown mush smushed
into silver shine.
Six spoons a-mixing
in hip meds, belly pills
while I sing to them,
paraphrasing Cash.
If I didn’t sing, I’d hurl
six dishes, six messes,
slinging kitty hash like it’s trash
and not a morning-whiskered delight
but I haven’t done it yet.
Kimberlee Thompson
Moving
It begins and ends with boxes—
some stuffed and taped, others
flattened and stacked in a corner.
An empty cupboard or two,
a growing sense of accomplishment,
a gnawing sense of dread.
Either way, you don’t know if the best
will be left behind or is yet to come.
Pamelaraw, having moved many times, this touched me. So many lovely and touching poems today.
Haiku
(for the Nature of Computers)
A new life will start
the blue screen of death appeared
killing my whole work.
RCT
04/04/17
A shadorma for Day 4
***
Beginning
Is when you inhale
And perceive.
Beginning
When the earth feels it’s awkward
To feel its own weight.
***
END OR BEGINNING?
This place has welcomed so many humans taking possession and passing on. Farmhouse walls permeable as rock. Winter collects in the cellar, seeps up into kitchen, bedrooms; the damp dries on curtains at a spring window. A gift, the ghost touching your shoulder lightly by that open pane. Spirit passing through walls. And now, strangers from far away listening to a tale of sadness from this lakeside stone.
in need of healing,
rock breaks in your hands, spirit
passing on – to you?
Lovely…. and some things cut us to our souls…and though many do not view the sorrows of those we do not know…. your poems says that you do… bless you.
Fireflies
Fireflies flicker-flit,
dancing with fierce possession –
too soon extinguished.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
https://carolinehutchinson.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/fireflies/
I AM A FLOWER by Ken Bentz
The day my petals
unfold,
I wince at the brightness
of my future.
half way through
I remember this movie–
autumn equinox
Life
as one ends another begins
and the circle goes.
Life.
Descent
She thought she had
thought of everything,
but she forgot to
warn the girl about the seeds.
“They’ll be plump,”
she should have warned.
“They’ll be juicy,”
she should have said.
The girl learned this on
her own, found
the seeds red and ripe
and the juice ran
and ran.
And then she was a
girl no more.
Now the wife of
dark man in a
dark hole in
the ground
with plenty of rocks
for company.
Read and re-read for meaning. Then read again and again because how sweet these words taste on tongue.
plans for today arrest
migraine beginning assault
ending forcing bed rest set
“In the world, moving”
We enter the world already moving.
Woods are grown seeds fallen from other woods,
and this auspicious day of beginning
is just yesterday’s baby step forward.
Someone bolted up a brass plaque one time.
I noticed it today on the building
where I work, though you have passed from this life
sight unseen. We exit this world moving
into the same elements that made you
and I. It’s wrong to call things start or end.
They’re just vague events thrown by continue,
brass plaques bolted up at the bends in time.
Would we sacrifice ceremony if,
while we live, we could also give up grief?
🙂 I Love this.
Thank you 🙂
Really appreciate this poem!
the end.
On the day the world ends,
my body will be wrapped
in love letters from everyone
I have ever seen.
the sun
the moon
all the dripping honeybees
their tiny little limbs
waggling, the grand dance
to the golden bedchamber—
Meanwhile I bob, just barely above
the water– a pimento
in a mini olive preserver
the last martini tango of the night.
El fin
Das ende
Fine
Finem
We never thought
it would go down like this.
The smell of dirt on cabbage–
a ladybody lifelover
buried just beneath the surface,
now a flower
they could not name or change.
By Brie Huling
Exquisite. Especially: “dripping honeybees” and “a pimento in a mini olive preserver the last martini tango of the night.”
Beautiful!
pf
MY TEN FAVORITES FOR TODAY, OF THOSE I READ:
1. Walt Wojtanik’s Terminal. Walt begins and ends with the title word in a totally unforced and brilliant manner. The meat consists of one outstanding line after another. Man-oh-man this man!
2. Trishwrites’ untitled “they came for new beginnings” … oh my … just beautifully, poetically spilled pain. And if only writing were healing. *sigh*
3. De Jackson’s “the a to z of it” is BRILLIANT. Poetically stunning, and how in the world did you ever manage it??? Oh for such talent …
4. Linda Hatton’s “Private Last Rites” brought me to tears in few words. Wow.
5. Ivy_Lane’s “she laughs, because it could be the end” is so unique. The cadence and phrasing carry me along, and how could one not fall in love with “she blew a kiss to the rain and saluted the storm
then boarded the grumbling plane.” Right?
6. nickbutterfield123@gmail.com’s Happy Birthday is simply a beautifully expressed thought of what is obviously endearing love. Wonderful.
7. Imelda’s “Perspective” is indeed a lesson in perspective. A poetically perfect lesson in perspective.
8. Shaindel Beers’ “Beginnings,” like Trishwrites and like my own, is about Syria’s atrocities. This is a gripping poem that totally hits it out of the park. And again, if only writing were healing.
9. tunesmiff’s Dusk to Dawn reminds me of why I love short-form poetry. The cadence is perfect, and so much is said in so few words. This one paints a picture and warms my heart with it.
10. ToniBee3’s Thirteen Thorns in My Thorax is as different as anything I’ve ever read. Love this unique expression and voice. The line “extinguished the blames” especially got to me.
Honored to make your list. Thanks, Marie.
Thank you Marie and I salute your commitment to reading so many of the beautiful poems penned here.
Thanks for this. This means a lot to me. 🙂
Thank you very much, Marie! This touches my heart.
Thank you, Marie. Very sweet of you. It’s an honor to be on your list.
GOING THE DISTANCE WHEN IT’S NO LONGER AN OPTION
She remembers the start of each of one
The way hope seemed to be born anew and how exhilarating it felt
Completely unexpected – this new lease on life
Granted through the birth of grandsons
Who would have thought?
She joked about being willing to throw herself under a bus for them
But it was true—
She knew she was in it for the long haul
No matter what
There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for those boys
It was with stunned disbelief when they were yanked away
abruptly, and without explanation
She tried to find out why – did everything she could think to do
to get her daughter to speak with her,
to tell her what was wrong
But it mattered not
Her daughter severed all ties as if they had never existed
Took legal steps to ensure the dissolution was total
She couldn’t believe it, but she had to accept it
The family she loved was over, finished.
It was the end.
She went into shock.
Time lost all meaning.
She went into denial.
She began to mourn.
She knew not how to live.
She put one foot in front of the other.
One word after another word
Kept on writing
It was all she could think to do.
Beginners Angst
Beginning is the thing
That gets in the way
Of accomplishing much;
Because, of course, a thing
to be done must first be begun.
And beginning a thing requires
Thinking, goal setting,
Strategic planning –if you want
The thing to succeed, that is;
And why begin something
You don’t expect to succeed?
Risk and re-prioritizing –both are
Required for good beginnings.
“Finish well!” they say.
But before you finish
(Let alone finish well),
You must begin. And therein
Lies the problem.
End Times
It’s all about to end
come crashing down
like some forgotten juggernaut brought back to life
to lurch and push its way across the desert sands that once held back
the frothing thoughts of things I’d rather leave behind
Before
when time kept perfect watch and stopped reality’s advance upon
the stone sarcophagus I built to hide myself in before I died
not realizing there was no place I could go to leave this bitter life behind
They say time heals all wounds—but it’s a lie
I learned to drown within the watery-oneness of my mother’s womb
her stone around my neck, so tightly, tightly, that
even things I’ve done right in life have gone wrong
If silence speaks volumes
I’ve been screaming my whole life
Christina Perry
This is profound, Christina – many layered, also.
Packed FULL of punch. Found myself reading this one forwards and then backwards.
My appreciation, seingraham and Ivy_Lane, for your very encouraging comments!
pf
The In Between Time
Winter is passing
And burning away
Snow lingers only
Where shadows lay.
In the bright morning
I mourn for the loss
Of needle ice
And white hoarfrost.
But the smell of Spring
And Blackbirds’ call;
The tiny greeness,
Impossibly small
The willows budding
And snow-melt rills
Soothe my winter-heart:
There is beauty still.
yes there is beauty still…. part that made me stop and be envious… “In the bring morning….I mourn for the loss … of needle ice… and white hoarfrost.” just lovely for having lived in the mountains I saw the needle ice from my childhood…
Oh, thank you! I live in the mountains too, and needle ice has always delighted me. Autumn and winter are my favourite seasons, and I am not made for hot weather, so I always have mixed feelings about spring.
December 8, 1980
Strange—
how I think of you now as though I knew you then,
but I guess in a way I did know you, we
all did, just not in a personal sort of way
Strange—
how I remember that night, lying in my bed
overhearing the late night news playing
at the end of a hall on a living room television set
Strange—
how I sat bolt upright in bed when I heard your name
mentioned, how I crept out into the hallway hoping
I had misheard because it was too terrible to be true
Strange—
how my father sat reading his newspaper
and my mother on the divan, sipping her cup of hot tea,
neither of them concerned at all with New York
Strange—
how I returned to bed to weep long hours
into the night, until my eyes were wrung
dry and my pillow salty damp with spent emotions
Strange—
how I played my entire collection of albums the next
afternoon until father shouted, “Enough with the hippy
crap” so I turned off my record player and wept for
a reunion that could never take place
Christina Perry
Now, I must end my poem
and my day
in that order.
Linda Voit
beginnings and endings
By Patrick J. Walsh
she thought of her friends
like she thought of her books:
the mysteries were best
when the end was as important
as how the story had begun
🙂 Nice.
Books are friends, and friends are books. And I completely agree that beginnings are as important as endings.
Private Last Rites for Her Firstborn
Just past ten, wide-awake as the moon,
fingers, long as tongs, reach inside
the plastic storage bin,
retrieving bits of the cherished life
she watched sink down
into the ground earlier that day.
She cranks the pin, observes the fragile
porcelain ballerina spin to “Claire de Lune.”
Darn. I meant to fix that typo before posting. “Clair de Lune.”
Oh, Linda … I’m speechless …
Me too
Linda, oh my. Just that.
oh my! So touching, Linda.
Holding my breath at this.
just lovely and tender…..
CYCLES
CYCLE
Sun painting colors
brightest when saying goodbye
welcoming the stars
stars twinkling afar
inspiring constellations
fading with the night
night dissipating
certain of the breaking dawn
ends with beginning
We seek our independence
For anything that would
Make us dependent.
We claw and naw our way to the top
Ever trying, ever striving
But, eventually it all comes to a stop.
Except for once.
Once the end was truly
The beginning.
SYRIA (Sonnet for the Severed Souls)
The images. The videos. The news.
The view from here is simply that – a view.
For I can just ignore it if I choose –
Not take in what I’ll wish I never knew.
But you? You watch your babies breathe their last
while hospitals are bombed before your eyes,
and lifeless neighbors’ bodies are amassed.
You plead for help to long-obscure allies.
I want to send for you, and beg you come –
To sing soft lullabies to sooth your sleep.
But see, you are a fearsome threat to some.
That takes me to my knees to heave and weep.
While dead and dying lie within your reach,
Your wails are hushed by those whom you beseech.
© Marie Elena Good, 2017
Oh, Marie. I am breathless. The beauty and compassion of your words. Thank you.
Stunning and we had the same thing in our minds today.
Marie, I’m speechless . . .
Ladies, your comments warm my heart. Thank you.
Sometimes I think you are too good, Marie Elena … you have put into words what I’ve been feeling, and so eloquently … I’m with De, breathless and grateful, too.
exquisitely written!
I love the play between distance and intimacy. “I want to send for you” – so personal against “the view”.
Just gutting. Beautiful words for horrible times.
Ending Poem
Erg (Rowing Machine) Racing
Our bodies are sweaty
Our faces are glowing
We’re getting a workout
But we’d rather be rowing
So to ease the pain
Of these hard repetitions
The coaches devised
Some erg competitions
Watch your speed, set your pace
Don’t overextend
To win the whole race
Save some for the end
As the timer ticked down
I could hear her loud cheer
Finish it dammit
Leave it all here
I use those words often
She’s kind of my hero
When you do something, do it
All the way to the zero.
Just Begin
It’s starting again
that inkling I get
that this is the time
to start again. We met,
we met, and I turned
away. I wish I could
shake myself,
wish I could
begin again
my calf, my ankle
turn the right direction
that is not away.
This time,
I swear,
I swear.
This time.
Nice rhythm. The poem makes me want to read it again and again.
You are so kind. Thank you.
begin and then
the dance begins do-wacka-dos converge
they merge dig in perspire then they resurge
go gliding twirling waltz up to the sky
keep dancing swirl a grin a star-crossed sigh
no one can know what footsteps may portend
cavort as though the music might not end
one can’t explain the starting of the dance
but rest assured it isn’t happenstance
gpr crane