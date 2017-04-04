2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

Quick note on commenting: I’ve been receiving reports of comments not taking, but today appears to be worse than normal. Always feel free to contact me at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com to report this stuff. Our tech team will try to figure it out, but in the meantime, one possible “workaround” suggested by Marie Elena Good is to reply to another post. I know it’s not ideal, but if you’re one of the poets having problems, this might help in the short term.

Today is our first Tuesday of the month. If this is your first poem-a-day rodeo, then I have a special treat for you today, because I do Two-for-Tuesday prompts for these challenges. You can write to one prompt; write to the other; or try to do both. Totally up to you.

Here are the two prompts for today:

Write a beginning poem. And, of course, when something begins, it often signals something else ending. Soooo, the other prompt is to…

And, of course, when something begins, it often signals something else ending. Soooo, the other prompt is to… Write an ending poem. Poem about something ending.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Beginning and/or Ending Poem:

“crushing”

when the day ends

the night begins

to take the shape

of a love letter

that begins & ends

without a name

where desire begins

reason ends

up becoming

an obstacle

between one heart

beat & the next

love song makes it

begin again

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s always been a teenager at heart.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

