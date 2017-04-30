2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Poets,” “The Good Guys,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Last Thing She Said,” and so on.

Here’s my attempt at a The Blank Poem:

“the end”

there is only one end
& i have yet
to find it

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s content with continuing on and on without end.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

471 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

  2. hohlwein

    The Trauma

    The first skin that covers the gaping hole
    – the first time you find you are still alive-
    shows you
    the contours
    of the rest of your life
    the hard, odd shape of your hope
    of your endurance
    and your endurance to be.

  3. Michelle Hed

    The end

    is here
    it’s time to go,
    the ink is dried
    the paper’s full.

    Pat yourself
    on the back,
    you wrote a few
    you wrote a stack.

    We’ll meet again
    on this street next year
    or even next week
    if you’re near.

    Good luck to you
    throughout the year,
    get more ink
    never let your paper be clear!

  4. cobanionsmith

    The Last Word

    The sad poet wiped her wet eyes
    since April’s last night was so nigh.
    She wrote one last time–
    a poem with rhyme;
    its last word was simply “goodbye.”

    Courtney O’Banion Smith
    @cobanionsmith

  5. DanielAri

    “The Frog Farts”

    Five hundred identical glass jars housing five hundred various substances
    stand on a shelf at eye-height that runs around all sides of the dank lab,
    which admits little daylight and no express permission to enter, yet the boy
    desperate to impress his new neighbor, who just moved in, a girl
    with a lithe body and friendly face brings her in from the side door and
    stealthily takes the folding stepladder from its place beside the tall equipment rack.
    He sets it near the shelf and they climb up together to see the labels
    he’s come to prize for their mystery: Dendritic Dust, Denizens of Karn,
    Dissipating Powder, Dog Oil (Chinese), Donovan’s Answer, Dung of Aphid.
    Their voices blend in whisper with a harmonics that thrills him to the heel
    and nearly takes away his footing. Dung of Isopod, Dung of Lineworm,
    Dung of Mordred, Dung of Spittlebug, Earwig Pincer (Powdered), Eel Eggs…
    They climb down to move the stepladder, and her shoe lands so hard,
    the sound bounces his heart into his skull with sudden apprehension.
    He looks at the door they came in that leads to the yard, still ajar, and
    the door that leads to the house, still solidly shut. They climb again.
    Elephantine Mitochondria, Emu Oil, Emulsified Soil (Black), Ent Cider,
    Euphonic Particles (Sickle), Everywhere And Nowhere, Fatima Non Ultima,
    Fenugreek Seed, Frog Farts. They fall, feet already spinning to the door
    in the force of their explosive laughter, and run outside, over the fence
    and into the forest. Later that afternoon, she tells him secrets she knows.

  6. pamelaraw

    The Last April Poem

    At the beginning,
    the trees were puny
    and bare.
    A few stems
    had pushed
    past the thaw.
    I was still 44.
    One day, the tulips
    lifted their heads.
    The next day,
    their faces fell
    wide open.
    Except I’m sure
    there were more
    days between
    those days I noticed.
    People ran and rolled
    through the streets
    as other people cheered.
    I do remember that.
    I don’t know how
    I got to the end.
    I’m tired
    of forgetting.

  7. Tom Hayes

    The Birth of a Poem

    Pondering a dry spell,
    I wonder how poems are born.
    Words and ideas mix and mingle
    seeking a fit in rhythm and rhyme.
    Does the muse finally sound a signal?
    How does a poem know that it’s time?

    For me, the process proceeds
    from concept through phrasing to style.
    Searching for words to convey a truth
    or an image to make someone smile.
    Viewing the world through an open mind
    making love and life all seem worthwhile.

    Frost chose his road most eloquently,
    and Poe loved Annabelle by the sea.
    From pen to page did these flow free?
    Walt Whitman mourned his Captain’s dead,
    and Burns’ love was pure rose red.
    How did their verse escape their head?

    Studying this, it seems perfectly clear
    The process is actually the problem here.
    Don’t block the joy, use words from your heart
    Verse is not science, its essence is art.
    For a poem to truly be all that it’s worth
    The poet must yield to labor less birth.

  8. De Jackson

    For each and every one of you who wrote this month, commented this month, spilled your heart this month…THANK YOU.

    The Way We Spill

    We fill
    ourselves with ink and sighs,
    pull parchment from the nearest tree.

    Clack keys.

    Please:
    here’s my heart.
    Can you read it?

    Hold it softly. It tears.
    It’s salty and sometimes
    it swears. It’s got cracks.
    See the light?

    We fight
    in black and white.
    Press quill to page and words
    to heart. Start somewhere. End
    someplace we’ve never been.

    We hold
    it all out with shaking
    hand; hope someone under
    -stands up for what our stories say.

    We play
    with words. With lines. With space.
    We kern-dance and we lead
    ourselves to wandered wonder.

    We gather
    and we read. Feed off of each other’s
    feast of phrase. Drink in reverence,
    awe.

    Call ourselves poets.
    Know it’s true.

    ::

  9. De Jackson

    The Only Thing We Have to Fear

    is this dark sky. The way
    it folds us, holds us down,
    spills us loose like shattered
    stars.

    is our own dark hearts. The fray
    of their edges that say we cannot
    stay. The roots that know we
    cannot go.

  10. Monique

    The Masks

    Beneath his sleazy, inconsiderate demeanor
    Is a man who laughs cynically at the world.
    Beneath her sweet expression and charm
    Is a girl who was taught to be seen, not heard.
    Beneath his preppy shirt and boyish smile
    Is a boy who never had a mother’s love

    Every villain wears a mask
    Even if nobody ever sees them
    Evil is never born, but it’s created
    It’s the product of a broken world.
    What separates heroes from villains?
    The reason why they wear their masks.

    2. MET

      this is sadly so true… every truly evil person I have met has appeared to be totally opposite until the mask comes down and then usually you find out they have done something totally evil…

