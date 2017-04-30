2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Poets,” “The Good Guys,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Last Thing She Said,” and so on.
Here’s my attempt at a The Blank Poem:
“the end”
there is only one end
& i have yet
to find it
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s content with continuing on and on without end.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
PAD #30
The Way,
made
The Truth,
told
The Life,
eternal
The Savior,
mine.
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
The Trauma
The first skin that covers the gaping hole
– the first time you find you are still alive-
shows you
the contours
of the rest of your life
the hard, odd shape of your hope
of your endurance
and your endurance to be.
The end
is here
it’s time to go,
the ink is dried
the paper’s full.
Pat yourself
on the back,
you wrote a few
you wrote a stack.
We’ll meet again
on this street next year
or even next week
if you’re near.
Good luck to you
throughout the year,
get more ink
never let your paper be clear!
The Last Word
The sad poet wiped her wet eyes
since April’s last night was so nigh.
She wrote one last time–
a poem with rhyme;
its last word was simply “goodbye.”
Courtney O’Banion Smith
@cobanionsmith
“The Frog Farts”
Five hundred identical glass jars housing five hundred various substances
stand on a shelf at eye-height that runs around all sides of the dank lab,
which admits little daylight and no express permission to enter, yet the boy
desperate to impress his new neighbor, who just moved in, a girl
with a lithe body and friendly face brings her in from the side door and
stealthily takes the folding stepladder from its place beside the tall equipment rack.
He sets it near the shelf and they climb up together to see the labels
he’s come to prize for their mystery: Dendritic Dust, Denizens of Karn,
Dissipating Powder, Dog Oil (Chinese), Donovan’s Answer, Dung of Aphid.
Their voices blend in whisper with a harmonics that thrills him to the heel
and nearly takes away his footing. Dung of Isopod, Dung of Lineworm,
Dung of Mordred, Dung of Spittlebug, Earwig Pincer (Powdered), Eel Eggs…
They climb down to move the stepladder, and her shoe lands so hard,
the sound bounces his heart into his skull with sudden apprehension.
He looks at the door they came in that leads to the yard, still ajar, and
the door that leads to the house, still solidly shut. They climb again.
Elephantine Mitochondria, Emu Oil, Emulsified Soil (Black), Ent Cider,
Euphonic Particles (Sickle), Everywhere And Nowhere, Fatima Non Ultima,
Fenugreek Seed, Frog Farts. They fall, feet already spinning to the door
in the force of their explosive laughter, and run outside, over the fence
and into the forest. Later that afternoon, she tells him secrets she knows.
The Last April Poem
At the beginning,
the trees were puny
and bare.
A few stems
had pushed
past the thaw.
I was still 44.
One day, the tulips
lifted their heads.
The next day,
their faces fell
wide open.
Except I’m sure
there were more
days between
those days I noticed.
People ran and rolled
through the streets
as other people cheered.
I do remember that.
I don’t know how
I got to the end.
I’m tired
of forgetting.
The Birth of a Poem
Pondering a dry spell,
I wonder how poems are born.
Words and ideas mix and mingle
seeking a fit in rhythm and rhyme.
Does the muse finally sound a signal?
How does a poem know that it’s time?
For me, the process proceeds
from concept through phrasing to style.
Searching for words to convey a truth
or an image to make someone smile.
Viewing the world through an open mind
making love and life all seem worthwhile.
Frost chose his road most eloquently,
and Poe loved Annabelle by the sea.
From pen to page did these flow free?
Walt Whitman mourned his Captain’s dead,
and Burns’ love was pure rose red.
How did their verse escape their head?
Studying this, it seems perfectly clear
The process is actually the problem here.
Don’t block the joy, use words from your heart
Verse is not science, its essence is art.
For a poem to truly be all that it’s worth
The poet must yield to labor less birth.
For each and every one of you who wrote this month, commented this month, spilled your heart this month…THANK YOU.
The Way We Spill
We fill
ourselves with ink and sighs,
pull parchment from the nearest tree.
Clack keys.
Please:
here’s my heart.
Can you read it?
Hold it softly. It tears.
It’s salty and sometimes
it swears. It’s got cracks.
See the light?
We fight
in black and white.
Press quill to page and words
to heart. Start somewhere. End
someplace we’ve never been.
We hold
it all out with shaking
hand; hope someone under
-stands up for what our stories say.
We play
with words. With lines. With space.
We kern-dance and we lead
ourselves to wandered wonder.
We gather
and we read. Feed off of each other’s
feast of phrase. Drink in reverence,
awe.
Call ourselves poets.
Know it’s true.
::
The Only Thing We Have to Fear
is this dark sky. The way
it folds us, holds us down,
spills us loose like shattered
stars.
is our own dark hearts. The fray
of their edges that say we cannot
stay. The roots that know we
cannot go.
Oooooooo. This, I love. Love, love.
this is kind of a perfect thing.
so very wonderful.
thank you.
The Masks
Beneath his sleazy, inconsiderate demeanor
Is a man who laughs cynically at the world.
Beneath her sweet expression and charm
Is a girl who was taught to be seen, not heard.
Beneath his preppy shirt and boyish smile
Is a boy who never had a mother’s love
Every villain wears a mask
Even if nobody ever sees them
Evil is never born, but it’s created
It’s the product of a broken world.
What separates heroes from villains?
The reason why they wear their masks.
POW. The wisdom and punch of this is brilliant.
this is sadly so true… every truly evil person I have met has appeared to be totally opposite until the mask comes down and then usually you find out they have done something totally evil…