2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Poets,” “The Good Guys,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Last Thing She Said,” and so on.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a The Blank Poem:

“the end”

there is only one end
& i have yet
to find it

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s content with continuing on and on without end.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

147 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

  1. Anthony94

    The Morning Service

    Was sparsely attended, familiar
    faces absent, the cantor stranded
    on the other side of the 152
    closed now by rising water.

    Everywhere flooding creeks were out
    newly sprung cornfields, inland seas
    pocked with eager gulls yet
    dimpled by raindrops, a roaring
    river tossing trees below the bridge
    west of the railroad tracks, white
    water foaming to show the rise.

    Tanglewood faithful stranded by
    the backwater, Linn Valley and
    Pleasanton folk east of the big rise.
    Dexter and Beagle trickling in
    while others are turned back
    by the county’s flashing lights
    and always ready barricades.
    There are few to buy eggs
    brought by the visiting preacher.

    Daylilies raise limey leaves from a
    swirl of water and mulch has drifted
    down the driveway to gutter below the curb.
    But above the soft playing of the organ
    robins chant morning song with the
    hardiest, ardent voices, few but strong.

  2. mapoet

    The Last Day

    came too quickly.
    I was not ready,
    but then, are we ever?
    Anticipation of the
    next day was gone
    and of the day after
    that and so on.
    I no longer had a reason
    to share my thoughts.
    My daily ritual had changed.
    Who will prompt me now?

    By Michelle Pond

  3. JRSimmang

    THE WAY SHE SAYS

    She pronounces it ehent,
    then waits for me to waggle my arm
    in front of my face and
    scream loose an elephant’s trumpet.

    She calls lizards and dinosaurs
    dragons
    because magic is still real
    and knights still fight
    for valiant’s sake.

    Her songs belong to her
    because they are new,
    though they might be in
    time with the radio.

    But when she says,
    “I love you,”
    every syllable comes out
    crystal clear.

    – JR Simmang

  5. MET

    The Farewell

    Goodbye seems so final;
    Farewell seems to say
    There will be another day to meet you.
    So, farewell for now.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 30, 2017

    And with that poem I am done for this month…

  6. carolemt87

    The Fall

    Tripping on the lip
    of sidewalk tumbling
    choir folder somersaults
    ahead of me and I try and
    slow my forward motion
    right hand and knee slam
    on the hard cement
    all of my breath crashes out
    and I’m pretty sure something
    must be broken
    arm ankle rib, wrist
    something.

    It happens so fast and
    I roll over on my back.
    My God, it hurts to breathe
    then check my ribs
    blood mixes with dirt scraped skin
    fingers and toes wiggle and
    after a few seconds I can breath.

    I sit up, still afraid to rise
    but okay, not fractured
    just scrapes and bruises
    a hard reminder of
    my age and mortality where
    getting up is often times
    much harder than
    falling down.

  7. MET

    The Colors on the Artist Palate

    Just what color is that sky…
    It is blue but what shade of blue
    Does it go from the dark line
    That edges the horizon and
    Fading fast into pale ethereal blue of dreams
    Into the mid-day blue of hours upon hours,
    And just as the blue goes into out of sight
    There is that blue of twilight.

    Is that the green of the thin grass mirrors
    Reflecting the sun’s rays
    And is the forest a pale green of spring,
    Growing fast into the marching army green of summer.
    How green grows brighter as the night approaches,
    While red grows darker…
    Makes green the color that lasts longest.
    Is that vase holding the flowers I picked
    From this morning’s garden,
    Bottle green or is it teal with a touch of blue, and
    Doesn’t the light shadow that brighter green
    Upon my white table.
    I think even Monet would approve.

    I think this red is like Matisse,
    Bright, cheery, and bold,
    But I think the darker red of the shadow
    Of an old barn provokes memories long hidden.
    Or maybe the sparkling, dancing red
    Of my dancing shoes
    I can almost hear the beat again
    Beating fast like my red heart.

    I love the brightness of yellow,
    And Vincent did also…
    I can always tell his happier days
    When yellow is in his painting.
    But yellow is such a wonderful color
    That can do such magic things
    Such as turn red into shades of orange,
    And blue into shades of green, and
    Mix all three you have brown.
    Vincent is right, yellow is a happy color.

    Purple the color of twilight skies,
    And flowers of the kudzu
    Which has a glorious smell of grapes
    And spices melded.
    I love the purple in stain glass
    For on the floor it emotes
    A regal specter of the light passing through it.

    How can I forget those three bold ones
    Grey, black and white
    That so often describe our world, and as
    We pass our judgements.
    The black that casts a darkness
    On once bright colors,
    And white which lightens them
    On the other side of the spectrum.
    While grey or gray and there are two
    One is for the lighter tones,
    While the other for the darker,
    Gives more than just a middle ground to stand
    Or give colors a dullness.
    Gray or grey gives a blue sky
    A winter’s day or a storm approaching
    In the west, or speaks of death
    When the skin wears its pallor.

    Such wonderful colors
    And so many more to see, and
    To try to recreate with my artist’s palate.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 30, 2017

  8. timphilippart

    The Last Day of School

    Some of us pack away the tools of poetry for another year.
    Maybe, the next time PAD convenes we will all be there but
    poetry dropouts drop like leaves when autumn is ripe.

    Some of you skilled in the art of poetry and
    those more concerned with the heart of poetry
    will write, rhyme and free verse on.

    Somewhere down the line, I will read your work.
    I’ll smile and say with pride, “There was a day,
    my poem sat next to hers and he let me write with him.”

