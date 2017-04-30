2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Poets,” “The Good Guys,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Last Thing She Said,” and so on.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a The Blank Poem:
“the end”
there is only one end
& i have yet
to find it
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s content with continuing on and on without end.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
The Morning Service
Was sparsely attended, familiar
faces absent, the cantor stranded
on the other side of the 152
closed now by rising water.
Everywhere flooding creeks were out
newly sprung cornfields, inland seas
pocked with eager gulls yet
dimpled by raindrops, a roaring
river tossing trees below the bridge
west of the railroad tracks, white
water foaming to show the rise.
Tanglewood faithful stranded by
the backwater, Linn Valley and
Pleasanton folk east of the big rise.
Dexter and Beagle trickling in
while others are turned back
by the county’s flashing lights
and always ready barricades.
There are few to buy eggs
brought by the visiting preacher.
Daylilies raise limey leaves from a
swirl of water and mulch has drifted
down the driveway to gutter below the curb.
But above the soft playing of the organ
robins chant morning song with the
hardiest, ardent voices, few but strong.
The Last Day
came too quickly.
I was not ready,
but then, are we ever?
Anticipation of the
next day was gone
and of the day after
that and so on.
I no longer had a reason
to share my thoughts.
My daily ritual had changed.
Who will prompt me now?
By Michelle Pond
THE WAY SHE SAYS
She pronounces it ehent,
then waits for me to waggle my arm
in front of my face and
scream loose an elephant’s trumpet.
She calls lizards and dinosaurs
dragons
because magic is still real
and knights still fight
for valiant’s sake.
Her songs belong to her
because they are new,
though they might be in
time with the radio.
But when she says,
“I love you,”
every syllable comes out
crystal clear.
– JR Simmang
The Hour of Zen
Ten-thirty p.m.
I wonder if it matters
to the cat nestled on my body
that I read a poem out loud.
He is quiet, warming.
How fortunate to have
this audience.
~ Charise M. Hoge
http://www.mixandmosspoetry.com
The Farewell
Goodbye seems so final;
Farewell seems to say
There will be another day to meet you.
So, farewell for now.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 30, 2017
And with that poem I am done for this month…
The Fall
Tripping on the lip
of sidewalk tumbling
choir folder somersaults
ahead of me and I try and
slow my forward motion
right hand and knee slam
on the hard cement
all of my breath crashes out
and I’m pretty sure something
must be broken
arm ankle rib, wrist
something.
It happens so fast and
I roll over on my back.
My God, it hurts to breathe
then check my ribs
blood mixes with dirt scraped skin
fingers and toes wiggle and
after a few seconds I can breath.
I sit up, still afraid to rise
but okay, not fractured
just scrapes and bruises
a hard reminder of
my age and mortality where
getting up is often times
much harder than
falling down.
The Colors on the Artist Palate
Just what color is that sky…
It is blue but what shade of blue
Does it go from the dark line
That edges the horizon and
Fading fast into pale ethereal blue of dreams
Into the mid-day blue of hours upon hours,
And just as the blue goes into out of sight
There is that blue of twilight.
Is that the green of the thin grass mirrors
Reflecting the sun’s rays
And is the forest a pale green of spring,
Growing fast into the marching army green of summer.
How green grows brighter as the night approaches,
While red grows darker…
Makes green the color that lasts longest.
Is that vase holding the flowers I picked
From this morning’s garden,
Bottle green or is it teal with a touch of blue, and
Doesn’t the light shadow that brighter green
Upon my white table.
I think even Monet would approve.
I think this red is like Matisse,
Bright, cheery, and bold,
But I think the darker red of the shadow
Of an old barn provokes memories long hidden.
Or maybe the sparkling, dancing red
Of my dancing shoes
I can almost hear the beat again
Beating fast like my red heart.
I love the brightness of yellow,
And Vincent did also…
I can always tell his happier days
When yellow is in his painting.
But yellow is such a wonderful color
That can do such magic things
Such as turn red into shades of orange,
And blue into shades of green, and
Mix all three you have brown.
Vincent is right, yellow is a happy color.
Purple the color of twilight skies,
And flowers of the kudzu
Which has a glorious smell of grapes
And spices melded.
I love the purple in stain glass
For on the floor it emotes
A regal specter of the light passing through it.
How can I forget those three bold ones
Grey, black and white
That so often describe our world, and as
We pass our judgements.
The black that casts a darkness
On once bright colors,
And white which lightens them
On the other side of the spectrum.
While grey or gray and there are two
One is for the lighter tones,
While the other for the darker,
Gives more than just a middle ground to stand
Or give colors a dullness.
Gray or grey gives a blue sky
A winter’s day or a storm approaching
In the west, or speaks of death
When the skin wears its pallor.
Such wonderful colors
And so many more to see, and
To try to recreate with my artist’s palate.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 30, 2017
The Last Day of School
Some of us pack away the tools of poetry for another year.
Maybe, the next time PAD convenes we will all be there but
poetry dropouts drop like leaves when autumn is ripe.
Some of you skilled in the art of poetry and
those more concerned with the heart of poetry
will write, rhyme and free verse on.
Somewhere down the line, I will read your work.
I’ll smile and say with pride, “There was a day,
my poem sat next to hers and he let me write with him.”
♥