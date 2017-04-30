2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Poets,” “The Good Guys,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Last Thing She Said,” and so on.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a The Blank Poem:

“the end”

there is only one end
& i have yet
to find it

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s content with continuing on and on without end.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

2 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

  1. PowerUnit

    The he77 you say
    as if your comments matter,
    as if they’ll swing,
    because of mindless natter

    They don’t want to play
    with the idi0ts you favor;
    they want to stay
    on the channel of their flavor.

    They don’t believe your spin;
    it’s the color of the foe.
    They’ sure they’ll win
    once they convert you from your woe.

  2. L. Anne Wooley

    Thank you Robert for posting the prompts once again. I enjoyed participating again, though I’m behind on writing them.

    Here is my rough attempt today. Strange words are just popping out of my head today…cray cray 🙂

    The Daffodils Broken Dreams

    The Last thing she said to me,
    Were that daffodils were broken dreams.
    I had no idea what she meant,
    But dreams are not daffodils,
    Broken or otherwise.

    So I told her such,
    And more was the pity
    I never liked her anyway.

COMMENT