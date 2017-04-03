2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

I’ve found over the years that most people who can make it through three days have the stamina to keep poeming for 30. So let’s get through this together!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) of Love,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Water Bottle of Love,” “Smart Phone of Love,” “Toothbrush of Love,” “Tweet of Love,” or any number of blanks of love. I actually kind of love this prompt and am surprised I’ve never done it before.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank of Love Poem:

“antiperspirant of love”

she warns me against setting
words of love down at her feet
because words can be revised

she’s more interested in things
that make a real impact like
the dinner & movie of love

or the spending time alone
of love or her all-time favorite
the antiperspirant of love

because she likes boys who
know how to work up a sweat
& still manage to smell sweet

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in the power of love (that strong, sudden, and sometimes cruel force of nature described by Huey Lewis & the News).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

506 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

  1. stepstep

    FREE OF LOVE

    In this Universe, are we
    free of love?
    Do we have the responsibility to be
    free of love?
    Some say to live freely you must
    give love, secure love
    But does this really make us
    free of love?

    In this Universe, everyone is
    searching for love;
    Looking in diverse places, Seeking
    in all domains
    We drive ourselves crazy, yet we
    give it away without
    actually being
    Free of Love.

    LaSteph

  2. Ency Peterson

    Blanks of Love

    There is so much unknown
    Even within its romance
    Do not fret though
    When you get asked to dance

    For love is a blank in and of itself
    with no specific rhyme or beat
    a song with no melody
    a story with no plot

  3. jennfel

    ‘Perils of Love’

    It often feels
    Like hanging
    By one toe
    From the bar
    Of a madly
    Swinging trapeze
    Arms outstretched
    Not quite
    Long enough
    To touch
    Sometimes we catch
    And hold on tight
    In mutual safety
    Grateful for
    A short reprieve
    From the dizzying fear
    Of falling

  4. mayboy

    Emotion of Love

    Feel love in the same dimension,
    find no excuse to surrender it to the tension.
    Feel it in every nation, in every living being
    put in the cradle for generations.
    Feel the pain and desperation,
    find the strength to raise above the Earth.
    Feel it in every cell, not created for hibernation.
    Feel it in every way, let emotions to play in
    the current of Love, don’t let them drift you away.

  5. fayina

    Ruins of Love

    It’s early April so the hillside
    is covered by tiny dots of color.
    They surround the fallen pillars
    and broken mosaics with a fleeting sense of finality.
    I’ve never been good at picking up pieces,
    but the light hit your hair in such a shocking way
    that time on Rainbow Street. (At one point
    I took a wrong street and ended up in a new district.)
    And then the end was both sudden and subtle
    and even the hills tried to forget.

