2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

I’ve found over the years that most people who can make it through three days have the stamina to keep poeming for 30. So let’s get through this together!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) of Love,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Water Bottle of Love,” “Smart Phone of Love,” “Toothbrush of Love,” “Tweet of Love,” or any number of blanks of love. I actually kind of love this prompt and am surprised I’ve never done it before.
Here’s my attempt at a Blank of Love Poem:
“antiperspirant of love”
she warns me against setting
words of love down at her feet
because words can be revised
she’s more interested in things
that make a real impact like
the dinner & movie of love
or the spending time alone
of love or her all-time favorite
the antiperspirant of love
because she likes boys who
know how to work up a sweat
& still manage to smell sweet
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in the power of love (that strong, sudden, and sometimes cruel force of nature described by Huey Lewis & the News).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
FREE OF LOVE
In this Universe, are we
free of love?
Do we have the responsibility to be
free of love?
Some say to live freely you must
give love, secure love
But does this really make us
free of love?
In this Universe, everyone is
searching for love;
Looking in diverse places, Seeking
in all domains
We drive ourselves crazy, yet we
give it away without
actually being
Free of Love.
LaSteph
Blanks of Love
There is so much unknown
Even within its romance
Do not fret though
When you get asked to dance
For love is a blank in and of itself
with no specific rhyme or beat
a song with no melody
a story with no plot
‘Perils of Love’
It often feels
Like hanging
By one toe
From the bar
Of a madly
Swinging trapeze
Arms outstretched
Not quite
Long enough
To touch
Sometimes we catch
And hold on tight
In mutual safety
Grateful for
A short reprieve
From the dizzying fear
Of falling
Emotion of Love
Feel love in the same dimension,
find no excuse to surrender it to the tension.
Feel it in every nation, in every living being
put in the cradle for generations.
Feel the pain and desperation,
find the strength to raise above the Earth.
Feel it in every cell, not created for hibernation.
Feel it in every way, let emotions to play in
the current of Love, don’t let them drift you away.
Ruins of Love
It’s early April so the hillside
is covered by tiny dots of color.
They surround the fallen pillars
and broken mosaics with a fleeting sense of finality.
I’ve never been good at picking up pieces,
but the light hit your hair in such a shocking way
that time on Rainbow Street. (At one point
I took a wrong street and ended up in a new district.)
And then the end was both sudden and subtle
and even the hills tried to forget.