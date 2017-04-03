2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

By: |

I’ve found over the years that most people who can make it through three days have the stamina to keep poeming for 30. So let’s get through this together!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) of Love,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Water Bottle of Love,” “Smart Phone of Love,” “Toothbrush of Love,” “Tweet of Love,” or any number of blanks of love. I actually kind of love this prompt and am surprised I’ve never done it before.

*****

writers_digest_guide_to_poetic_forms_robert_lee_brewerMaster Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank of Love Poem:

“antiperspirant of love”

she warns me against setting
words of love down at her feet
because words can be revised

she’s more interested in things
that make a real impact like
the dinner & movie of love

or the spending time alone
of love or her all-time favorite
the antiperspirant of love

because she likes boys who
know how to work up a sweat
& still manage to smell sweet

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in the power of love (that strong, sudden, and sometimes cruel force of nature described by Huey Lewis & the News).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

509 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

  1. tunesmiff

    WINGS OF LOVE
    G. Smith (BMI)

    I’m lifted up by wings of love,
    Wings of love, wings of love,
    Flying like that snow white dove;
    Lifted up by love.

    There was a time when I was down,
    No one around, no one found;
    Loneliness was all I could see,
    Till love lifted me.

    And I’m lifted up by wings of love,
    Wings of love, wings of love,
    Flying like that snow white dove;
    Lifted up by love.

    Who’d’ve thought my life could change?
    It feels so strange, because of a Name;
    A Carpenter in Galilee;
    His love lifted me.

    Now I’m lifted up by wings of love,
    Wings of love, wings of love,
    Flying like that snow white dove;
    Lifted up by love.

    What I’ve done is in the past,
    It won’t last, because I asked,
    He said I would be set free,
    His love lifted me.

    And I’m lifted up by wings of love,
    Wings of love, wings of love,
    Flying like that snow white dove;
    Lifted up by love,

    Flying like that snow white dove;
    Lifted up by love.

  2. lsteadly

    Table of Love

    Crumbs speckle the table, the residue
    of the evening’s dinner with friends,
    bread broken, wine sipped, drops left
    in a claret fingerprint. I wipe
    the remains of laughter
    into the walnut grain, where they swirl
    with ghosts of countless encounters in
    this kitchen, at this massive farm table,
    its legs bearing the weight of eighteen
    years of memories. I feel it waiting for another
    generation of stories to be waxed
    into the wood, the fine patina ready to
    absorb all we bring to its place,
    fine food, friends, family,
    promises of love kept,
    of life indulged

  3. cari.resnick07

    The Story of Love

    The story of love
    from before time began
    God created it all, he has a master plan

    First he made you, my love
    Then he made me
    Knit us in our mothers wombs
    from His love, for all to see

    We lived our young lives
    without even knowing the other was out there
    until God brought you to me,
    satisfied with this pair.

    We fell in love, got married, started a family
    Now here we are raising 3 boys
    in a home filled with love and lot of noise

    In our story of love

  4. bookworm0341

    “Rhythm of Love”

    My heart, a metronome
    beats set the pace
    when your hands
    envelop my
    hot blushing face.

    You glance,
    I look away
    staccato notes
    of my heart beat
    in double time sway

    Our hands touch
    fingers intertwine
    the metronome
    picks up speed
    as your lips caress mine

    The crescendo, Vivace
    A fit like a glove
    We stumble
    and fall in
    to the rhythm of love

  5. Ivy_Lane

    The Parts of Love Only He Sees
    (A Quatern)

    To him, she’ll always be sixteen
    Styled in adventure and sun
    The loveliest knobby-kneed sprite
    Laughing secrets into the sky

    He gave her soul its first dark wish
    To him, she’ll always be sixteen
    He whispers to her in the trees
    Breathes her shadow onto the light

    She still fears who she might become
    Sews her daydreams into his seams
    To him, she’ll always be sixteen
    Caught fast between promise and dare

    Held in the folds of his two palms
    Her lips taste the salt of her words
    Carefully he carves each in air
    To him, she’ll always be sixteen

    “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved,
    in secret, between the shadow and the soul.”
    ― Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets

  6. Marie Elena

    MY TEN FAVORITES TODAY, FROM THOSE I READ:

    1. Beverly Deirocini’s Bed of Love. My heart pounds on every thought of the lifetime of love Beverly was able to capture in so few words. Wow.
    2. Paula Wanken’s untitled Opposite of Love is a spot-on, punch of revelation in only five words. FIVE WORDS. Simply brilliant.
    3. michaelharty’s Aftertaste of Love. Unique take on the prompt packs a powerful punch.
    4. Jane Shlensky’s Price of Love. Oh my, her pain splayed in wonder of phrase. WOW.
    5. Anthony94s Game of Love. I got a kick out of this one. Just read it. 😉
    6. Uma’s Knife Edge of Love. One poet said, “making art out of the darkness and doing it so exquisitely.” Another said, “This hurts, almost viscerally.” I’m not one drawn to dark poems, but Uma has a way of drawing me in with her depth of beauty in pain. Amazing.
    7. Powerunit’s Laws of Love. Excellent.
    8. J.lynn Sheridan’s Tanka is pure love, poetically penned.
    9. De Jackson’s Petaled Pages (and, well, anything De) made me read it over and over, like a spell being cast.
    10. Oh my goodness the back-and-forth poetry of De and Walt is ASTOUNDING in fast-penned excellence. BLOWS. ME. AWAY.

  7. pamelaraw

    Look of Love

    On this gridlocked street, I see her
    through the windshield of the car
    headed in the opposite direction—
    her smile on another plane,
    head cupped in hand,
    eyes filled with starshine.
    I can’t see the driver’s face,
    but I imagine him stroking
    her knee, wrapping his sweet
    talk in a smooth baritone.
    The traffic crawls a few inches forward.
    The open window reveals the man—
    his thinned mouth and absent stare,
    his hands clutching 10 and 2.
    The radio blasts “Trouble Man” and she nods
    in slow motion to Marvin’s siren song.

  8. David Walker

    Origin of Love

    So one day God’s doing laundry and he throws
    his clothes into the dryer. He’s got a lot more style
    than we give him credit for – it’s not just white on
    white flowy garments – so the load’s a lot bigger
    than you’d expect. He also doesn’t understand where
    we got this whole idea of him being barefoot all
    time or wearing sandals. Jesus, it’s not like he’s
    a child thrust into an unfamiliar world having
    to fend for himself. He loves wearing socks. So
    after it’s all done drying, he snaps a finger
    to miraculously have all his clothes folded
    and put away. Then he notices the problem.
    All his socks have their pair but one. He has
    one lone sock third-wheeling on all the others
    in the drawer. He searches the dryer, his legs
    dangling out the large round opening in a rather
    comical way, but comes up empty. So much
    for omniscience. Did I mention that God
    has a touch of OCD? So he needs that sock.
    Basically, he turns the entire universe upside-
    down searching for this footwear undergarment,
    and he finds it clinging to a bent metal rod
    sticking from inside his hamper. What a relief!
    God felt great about finding his sock, and it
    gave him an idea. What if he’s been doing
    this soulmate thing wrong? Side note: we were
    always meant to be born knowing our soulmate.
    Think Adam and Eve. God was going to take
    the rib out of every guy and build a mate
    and you were supposed to walk hand in hand
    out into the world. Don’t ask why he wouldn’t
    take the rib out of a woman every once in awhile –
    I wouldn’t really try calling him out on his double
    standard. But anyway, he thinks that soulmates
    should be like a pair of socks missing their pair.
    Spending a lifetime flipping the proverbial coffee
    tables and stones unturned looking for the one.
    How much sweeter, he thinks, will it be when
    they finally find each other? Well, I’ve got a problem.
    No, I’ve found my sock – it fits snug and warm
    and only snores slightly when I have insomnia
    at two in the morning. I’m luckier than most.
    But I’d like God to think of me as the IRS looking
    to collect on my nineteen years of back taxes.

  10. Valkyri

    Stitches of Love (for Kairi)

    I can prove to you that I love you –
    this mermaid blanket will keep you warm;
    use this pillow to rest your pretty head in comfort…
    hold this whale close to your heart as he guards your dreams.
    Hide your secret treasures in this little teal conch shell
    and don’t forget the fishy, he is friends with the whale.
    I cannot be there each night to hold you, granddaughter,
    but each one of these stitches I made with my hands –
    are for you alone and for you forever –
    and we can touch each other’s hearts through the soft yarn
    knowing that every stitch stands for an “I love you.”

  11. amaranthe

    Off prompt, but here is mine for today:

    An Elegy for my Sister Red and Her Elegant Pistil

    My Sister Red never was one to wait.
    She had to blush bloom first
    with pistil out and waving.
    She was beautiful and brash
    in the daunting daytime February sun,
    and later that night
    her pistil taunting the snow moon’s
    scintillating breath.
    We weep in the garden remembering you,
    Sister Red, and your shiny
    elegant pistil.

  12. Agata

    “Stories of Love”

    Stories flowed through him
    On to the paper. Typewriter clinking
    Through the dead of night.
    His love did not dare to care
    About his admissions of love,
    Strong as they were in the words he used
    A recluse he was, writing his stories,
    Meeting his end in a small wooden hut.
    Her blond and blue eyes before his own;
    She still did not dare to care

  13. barbc

    The Bouquet of Love
    –:–

    Only the flowers are real to me, heavy
    scent of stargazer lilies in the overheated air.
    I stare straight ahead, not meeting
    those eyes, the sympathy, the judgment,
    the cloudy gaze of those who wonder
    why.

    Those flowers, their fragrance an anchor
    holding me in place, a moorage, a focus
    secure enough for now. Soon enough
    we return to a semblance of reality,
    the daily tasks I can’t yet bear to face.

    But for now
    *the rest is dreamed, the lamp,
    the good white cloth on the table
    their bodies.* (Oh God, their bodies, no longer
    to be nourished by the love I bore them, bodies
    in small white caskets, starlit in the fragrant
    night.)

    This poem was written in response to three separate 4/3 prompts for April Poetry month. The title comes from Poetic Asides, asking for a poem titled The _____ of Love. NaPoWriMo 2017 asked for an elegy and Apiary Lit suggested that we borrow lines or vocabulary from another poet. I chose an elegy from Louise Gluck called The Drowned Children, with the lines in italics taken directly from that lovely poem.

  14. Amaria

    “rule of love” by Arcadia Maria

    is there a rule of love?
    we sometimes pretend
    there is and we can
    make love bend to
    our will and desires

    but like the clouds
    love is free to roam
    and may go in
    whatever direction
    it desires

    because there is
    no rule about love

  15. Tom Hayes

    AFRAID OF LOVE

    I have my reasons
    to stay
    away
    from love.
    rejection
    jealousy
    heartbreak
    breakup
    never makeup
    My fears
    betray
    my tears.
    I only see
    one reason to
    see it through.
    That reason..?
    You.

  16. Vince Gotera

    Mixing NaPoWriMo.net’s elegy prompt with the “(blank) of Love” title.

    Love of Country? Or Country of Love?

    Right now, I’m afraid it’s neither, my friends,
    talking about the country’s overall climate.
    Not the weather, not the season, but
    how everything is done now for selfish ends.

    Love of country is missing in action, and country
    of love . . . forget it. Those days of service are gone.
    Americans, this is an elegy for our country:
    that land where a boy raised in a log cabin

    could become President. That’s what made us
    unique. Now you’ve got to be born with a gold
    golf club in your hand. A hand that grabs
    whatever it wants, everything it can hold.

    Not love. Not country. Nothing but me, me, me.
    Trump towers from sea to shining sea.

    — Vince Gotera
    http://vincegotera.blogspot.com/2017/04/day-three-napowrimo-poem-day-2017_3.html

  17. tunesmiff

    RULES OF LOVE
    G. Smith (BMI)
    —–
    Big Mama was saintly,
    ‘Bout as saintly as could be,
    She knew her Bible, and
    Shared it with me.

    David and Goliath,
    Noah and his ark,
    So many stories,
    She knew by heart.

    The Babe in the manger,
    The stone rolled away,
    That great crowd of witnesses
    On that glorious day.

    But the verses most cherished,
    Passed down from above,
    Written by Paul, she called,
    Her rules of love.

    Be patient, be kind,
    Don’t look for trouble, but still don’t be blind.
    Don’t envy, don’t brag;
    Don’t be proud, and don’t nag,
    Don’t get angry easily,
    Always hope and hang on
    Always trust and protect,
    And you’ll always love long.

    I’ve learned since those days,
    Not all were Paul’s words,
    Big Mama’s translation,
    Is the one that I that I heard.

    In spite of King James,
    To this very day,
    I give thanks that I have it,
    Each time that I pray.

    Be patient, be kind,
    Don’t look for trouble, but still don’t be blind.
    Don’t envy, don’t brag;
    Don’t be proud, and don’t nag,
    Don’t get angry easily,
    Always hope and hang on
    Always trust and protect,
    And you’ll always love long.

    ——-///——
    (2 Corinthians 13:4-8 REALLY says:
    4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
    8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. – NIV)

    2. MET

      One year for Lent I wrote on this chapter…I was a Bible major partially because in my college I also got to study ancient history (and also a behavioral science major precursor to social work major.. which I did for 28 years as a foster care worker)…. but the beginning of verse four stuck with me… and so this year for Lent… I am writing on kind acts that I have witness… or read….I am not Catholic…Methodist and just take this time to ponder over goodness… very nice poem…

  18. Jerry Walraven

    “Marshmallow of love”
    by Greta Walraven

    Sticky heart shaped
    Sent as a gift
    Always yummy and
    always kind
    It’s my favorite
    Valentine

    and here is mine:

    “Moments of Love”

    We think in big moments,
    eyes meeting across the room–
    and the world
    melting
    away . . .

    and truth

    in truth,
    those moments exist
    (but pass)
    and life
    is moments
         and moments
              and moments,
    stacked,
    and spindled,
    hung out to dry,
    carried in when the rain comes,
    or left soaking in the wind,
    and the only answer
    is that you are here
    holding my hand
    and listening
         and listening

  19. ina

    Book of Love

    Song sinks a talon
    into my side
    remembering by injection
    my ribs, my knees,
    and that place on the
    side of my neck.
    If it were a book, I could
    close myself off from it.
    But music lingers in my blood
    a sickly poison
    on and on.

  20. Domino

    Tentacles of Love

    Squid-ly strong,
    squishy feelings
    creeping up and into
    my tender parts,
    (mind)
    (heart)
    (imagination)
    gripping firmly
    with a tentacled hold,
    certain, now,
    there is no escaping
    your methods,
    working your
    determined
    way
    past
    my
    better
    judgment.

  21. Karen

    by: Karen Wilson

    Paws of Love

    Cruelties to animals give some a cause
    compassion in action is what they teach
    rescue and healing creatures with paws
    a cat purring proves love is the need

  22. MET

    Forest of Love

    The storm rages down thru the hollow, and
    The winds blow the old trees forward and backward.
    There is a report of a tornado watch.
    I am worried, but not for me.
    It is the trees of the forest
    That worry me.

    I am the guardian
    Of this old stand of trees
    In this small forest.

    Forty-four years
    Watching them grow, and
    Watching some fall to spring storms,
    Have given me the job
    I love most,
    Caring for my trees.

    I love the blood root that blooms in spring,
    The trillium I can find at the roots of a tree, or
    Deep in the dark soil of the deep forest
    Pipsissewa, a Native American name,
    Can be found waiting to be gathered
    To make a tea.
    In the heat of summer the flame azalea will bloom.
    Colors of autumn will come, and the winds will chill.
    In winter the forest is a fortress’ grey wall, and
    The hemlocks dark and green are sentries.
    Love grows deep in the soul of a forest;
    It blows the smells of the forest to me,
    And it is the sweetest of scents of loam,
    And spring water, cold from the earth’s core.
    My heart sings back the love,
    For I rejoice of being the guardian of the trees.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 3, 2017

  23. Connie Peters

    A Song of Love

    The blue birds chirp along the trail
    The children chatter playfully
    Miss Kathy stops to tell a tale
    The blue birds chirp along the trail
    Inside their houses all is well
    She shares her land most graciously
    The blue birds chirp along the trail
    The children chatter playfully

  25. Connie Peters

    Pictures of Love

    Daddy holding me
    on his lap,
    listening to me
    count to 100,
    missing his TV show.

    Mom washing Waggles,
    my stuffed puppy that I vomited
    on in the middle of the night,
    drying it on the register
    so I could go back to sleep.

    Pappap whistling up the driveway
    with his pockets full of candy.
    And giving us hay rides,
    pulling us along in a wagon
    with his big red tractor.

    My mother-in-law having
    a closet-full of toys for my kids
    and hot tea and stories of
    growing up on Wyoming ranch
    for me, after driving all day.

  26. Arash

    Exhibits of Love

    by Arash

    Gloved hands probing deepest of wounds,
    Valiant hearts and committed minds
    Wrestling with death each moonless hour;
    The mud-caked faces, bloodied claws,
    Of the firemen that dig and scour
    Through charred rubble for silent bones;
    The voices that uphold such laws
    Protecting every assortment known
    Of skin or faith, of age or kind;
    Are truest exhibits of love.

  27. DMK

    when it all goes a rye; the comfort of an old favored shirt or chair
    the need, the hopelessness of needs care
    what is left for the wondering
    the miracles only seen through the faithfulness of love
    steadfast a way when none other can be seen
    protection from life’s daily mean
    the faithfulness of abiding love
    comfort with pajamas on
    when all else is gone

  28. Rie Sheridan Rose

    April Fools of Love
    by Rie Sheridan Rose

    Fourteen years ago—

    So appropriate it seemed…
    our choice of wedding day.

    Two crazy not-so-kids
    who went on a blind date
    and haven’t been apart since.

    A concert with our favorite bards…
    on a day that will live in infamy
    for more than Japan bombing
    Pearl Harbor.

    Two distinct dates…
    one solemn,
    one silly,
    encapsulate our romance
    like calendar bookends.

  29. Walter J Wojtanik

    THE CRUCIFICTION OF LOVE

    It only took three hours
    to undo thirty-three years of good.
    And it took three days to restore
    all that came before and more.
    It was a sin to have Him surrender
    a life that was rife with compassion.
    But He had given to us great gifts.
    He had instilled within us a burning faith,
    a chance to believe what we cannot see.
    It was He that through His life had given us hope,
    and through His dying had showed us His love,
    the greatest of these gifts. No greater gift
    could a man give than to lay down His life
    for His friends. God so loved the world
    and we should be grateful for his gifts.

    © Walter J. Wojtanik

  30. Holly York

    Drum love

    Beneath it all
    was souvenir
    skirts of ti
    frenetic drums
    hips vibrating
    knees butterflying
    crowns of tiare
    leis of shells
    slack-stringed guitars
    tikis, topless fishing
    laughing pink sunsets
    innocent food fights drinking
    at Quinn’s and Tahara’a
    falling to bed in a
    coconut hut goodbye
    où est la maison des Tahitiens?

  32. pipersfancy

    Nothing But Words of Love

    Softly, softly
    speak in soft tones
    whisper gently in my ear
    as I lie next to you
    tonight

    But know
    your eyes betray you—
    for I know your words
    are only words
    to you

    And tomorrow
    I’ll awake
    to face the mirror
    and the faded marks
    you’ve put there

    I’ll remember
    that you use words
    as weapons
    just as surely
    as you use fists

    Christina Perry

    2. pipersfancy

      edit

      Nothing But Words of Love

      Softly, softly
      speak in soft tones
      whisper gently in my ear
      as I lie next to you
      tonight

      But know
      your eyes betray you—
      for I know words
      are only words
      to you

      And tomorrow
      I’ll see
      my face in the mirror
      and the faded marks
      you’ve put there

      I’ll remember
      that you use words
      as weapons
      just as surely
      as you use fists

  34. b_kelli

    What became of Love

    think back. there. in that tiny crevice it hides.
    tucked between cheerios and gum wrappers.
    too tired. now. picking up things sprawled across
    floors and time. spread thin. nearly transparent.
    once though. it thrived. blossomed like a newly
    planted seed. watered and tenderly cared for.
    seasons change. quickly. it could regrow after
    worlds settle. dynamics shift. like tectonic plates.
    An extinction? evolution. More likely to become
    another version of two. multiplied too many times.

    -Kelli Schmidt-Bultena

  35. candy

    Roller Coaster of Love

    I should have read the rules
    before I handed over my ticket
    face forward – don’t look back
    hold on tight
    it starts out so slowly
    chugging along util
    suddenly
    I feel weightless, slightly
    nauseous, a little dizzy
    upside down and going in
    loop-de-loops
    screaming in joyful terror
    eyes closed, breath held
    heart beating in my throat
    then coasting to a stop
    no one told me falling in love
    would be like this

  36. Sharon

    Hatchback of Love

    lost it totally lost
    it flat on her back
    with the pick-up boy
    on the carpeted floor
    amid the pistol array
    fresh off the firing range
    enveloped by stifling smell of gun
    oil sweat and the linger
    of another’s chanel under the head-
    tapping low roof
    that he ignored
    as he scored
    another bullseye in his girl-
    friend’s hatchback ford.

    By Sharon Louise Howard

  38. Tom Hayes

    TAILS OF LOVE

    speaking without howl
    up curved tail making circles
    Husky sign language

    not quite tail just nub
    wagging an entire backside
    a Schnauzer sonnet

    Wiener tail thumping
    rhythm beats on my lap drum
    such a happy tune

    red tail plumes streaming
    bounding red dog comes running
    my lively greeting

    Much more than spoken words convey,
    these tails send love in their own way.

  39. Anvanya

    THREADS of LOVE

    There it is, our winter bedspread, quilted flat on one side
    And frilly on the other. The package read “shabby chic”,
    Referring to the print and the frills, I guess. Although
    Why anyone would aspire to shabbiness in the
    Bedroom is beyond me.

    Did you realize that there are decorating styles,
    Which reflect your inner sensibilities about
    What is beautiful and what is calming and what
    Stirs your interests and what slows you down and –
    Well, it’s a long, long list.

    Suffice to say that mine is cottage and his is minimal –
    Which means that never the twain shall meet. Except
    At our pale-patterned shabby chic bedspread and shams
    Which are reversible.

    We make up the bed each morning, straightening
    The sheets, plumping the pillows,
    and aligning the spread
    with love in our hands from our hearts.

  40. AsWritten

    WHAT OF LOVE? by Ken Bentz

    The great oak looms as a reminder
    of the days the park was just a field
    and birds didn’t know the GPS
    coordinates of their thatch-worn nests;

    When the stream bent left instead of right
    and the playground was a lonely swamp;
    when lovers carved initials in a heart
    because they didn’t have emojis.

  41. Shaindel Beers

    The Coffee of Love

    The coffee brought to you in bed. The coffee
    on the porch, as you listen to the day progress
    from dove-song to starlings to sparrows

    as you watch the steam rise from the grazing horses’
    backs. The eight ounces a day you’re allowed
    when pregnant. The dinner party pick-me-up

    you know will keep you awake all night. The first
    time a new lover asks how you take your coffee,
    promises to remember. The grounds and banana peels

    you save for the roses of the widow next door.
    The camping trip coffee, made with water filtered
    from the river. The late-night project coffee you pray

    will see you through to morning. The fellowship hall
    coffee after a funeral, the cup you hope will be waiting
    for you on the other side—

    1. pipersfancy

      For me, there’s nothing quite like the first cup of coffee, made from freshly ground beans, to start off my Saturday mornings… a special treat to celebrate the weekend. Usually, it’s pre-ground Nabob (dark roast) ’cause it’s a little quicker on a work day.
      pf

    2. Nurit Israeli

      I love your creative take on this prompt, Shaindel. One of my absolute favorites among the beautiful poems posted thus far. Magnificently penned.

  42. L. Anne Wooley

    “Onion of Love.”

    I peel away the layers of you,
    Wondering what lies beneath
    The scent of you
    -that brings tears to my eyes.
    The warmth of you.
    -that ignite my desires
    What your kisses taste like.
    -the finest wine or bitter aftertaste.

    How I want to get to the bottom of what I feel,
    Peeling my own layers of self doubt.

    You are MUCH too young for me,
    -I must be out of my mind.
    But what I feel is real.
    -Or is it?
    My heart wants what it wants,
    -It needs to want something else.

    So I will sit here peeling the skin
    Exposing the blood and sinew
    Until love fades away.
    -or bleeds into the soil beneath my feet.

    1. pipersfancy

      I’m thinking this is how Fiona thought about Shrek… ogres are onions, after all
      (I really like your poem, and was a huge fan of the movie Shrek—so I mean this in only a complimentary way!)
      pf

      1. L. Anne Wooley

        Thank you so much 🙂 I just now saw your reply. I like the ones after Number 1 (Shrek wise)…not so much the first for some odd reason. Thanks again for the compliment!

  43. Imelda

    THE ART OF LOVE

    Love casts out fear, I heard it said
    but I have never been as scared
    as when I loved and gave my heart
    to love’s power and to its art.
    To what folly have I been ensnared?

    Alone, I fly free, as a bird
    leading its wings to paths it dared
    fly, with no one to lose or hurt.
    Love casts out fear –

    in soothing tones, it calls, I learned
    and followed where my soul love steered –
    a full life seen from all its parts
    as its Maker had planned. His art,
    Love, casts out fear.

    1. Imelda

      ~ revised version –

      Love casts out fear, it has been said
      but I have never been as scared
      as when I loved and gave my heart
      to love’s power and to its art.
      To what folly have I been ensnared?

      Alone, I fly free, as a bird
      leading its wings to paths it dared
      fly, with no one to lose or hurt.
      Love casts out fear –

      in soothing tones, it calls, I learned
      and followed where my soul love steered –
      a full life seen from all its parts
      as its Maker had planned. His art,
      Love, casts out fear.

  44. mswunion1976

    Dust Bunnies of Love

    I should have known
    To vacuum under the bed
    I should always be able
    To understand what’s not said

    If I loved you I’d know
    To wash the dishes in the sink
    And to know one step before you
    What you are going to think

    You may want to equate
    My love with each task
    But in the end my sweet darling
    Why don’t you just ask

  45. Michelle Hed

    The Fibonacci of Love

    One
    date,
    two hands,
    three kisses
    and five shared coffees…
    lead to eight dinners and movies
    and thirteen months later a commitment was given
    to love and cherish forever
    from this day forward…
    two hands hold
    and say
    I
    do.

  47. Maria Grace

    You wrote Your Love against the sky
    In iron, gall, and Your own red blood.
    I turned and left You hanging there –
    I thought it no more than my due.

    I took in stride the dying words
    You wrote in pain with blood and wood.
    I mouthed my thanks and walked away
    And took no farther thought of you.

    But in this Dark Night of the Soul,
    I read those love notes, writ in blood.
    I know the burden of my choice:
    Too late, too little have I loved You.

  48. Michelle Hed

    Paint Stains of Love

    Forgotten are the dishes and dinner,
    the laundry – wet and dry,
    the dogs and kids
    because in the moment
    she was cleaning her brushes with paint thinner
    and touching up here and there the spots that cry
    out to her and she’s hoping her art brings in some bids
    because in the moment
    she’s following her passion
    to feed, clothe, and spend time with her family.

  49. Mariya Koleva

    ***
    A pinch of love
    In your daily broth
    Will change its taste forever.
    Take that pinch instead of salt.

    A wisp of love
    In the evening breeze
    Can lead you to a different route.
    Embrace that sailing wisp.

    A speck of love
    In your eye
    Can shift your vision forever.
    Or until you take it out.
    ***

  50. Margot Suydam

    Elegy of Love

    Like the small
    of an underarm
    love can disappear

    go below for cover
    get buried in dust
    its head in puddles

    of sad pillow talk
    cases soiled in blood
    Before things even

    get their start
    there is already
    some discomfort

    wrinkles that need
    to be spread flat
    knots to kneed apart.

COMMENT