2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

I’ve found over the years that most people who can make it through three days have the stamina to keep poeming for 30. So let’s get through this together!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) of Love,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Water Bottle of Love,” “Smart Phone of Love,” “Toothbrush of Love,” “Tweet of Love,” or any number of blanks of love. I actually kind of love this prompt and am surprised I’ve never done it before.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank of Love Poem:
“antiperspirant of love”
she warns me against setting
words of love down at her feet
because words can be revised
she’s more interested in things
that make a real impact like
the dinner & movie of love
or the spending time alone
of love or her all-time favorite
the antiperspirant of love
because she likes boys who
know how to work up a sweat
& still manage to smell sweet
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in the power of love (that strong, sudden, and sometimes cruel force of nature described by Huey Lewis & the News).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
WINGS OF LOVE
G. Smith (BMI)
I’m lifted up by wings of love,
Wings of love, wings of love,
Flying like that snow white dove;
Lifted up by love.
There was a time when I was down,
No one around, no one found;
Loneliness was all I could see,
Till love lifted me.
And I’m lifted up by wings of love,
Wings of love, wings of love,
Flying like that snow white dove;
Lifted up by love.
Who’d’ve thought my life could change?
It feels so strange, because of a Name;
A Carpenter in Galilee;
His love lifted me.
Now I’m lifted up by wings of love,
Wings of love, wings of love,
Flying like that snow white dove;
Lifted up by love.
What I’ve done is in the past,
It won’t last, because I asked,
He said I would be set free,
His love lifted me.
And I’m lifted up by wings of love,
Wings of love, wings of love,
Flying like that snow white dove;
Lifted up by love,
Flying like that snow white dove;
Lifted up by love.
Ahhh, bringing me back to age seven in a small town church pew. Love lifted me.
Table of Love
Crumbs speckle the table, the residue
of the evening’s dinner with friends,
bread broken, wine sipped, drops left
in a claret fingerprint. I wipe
the remains of laughter
into the walnut grain, where they swirl
with ghosts of countless encounters in
this kitchen, at this massive farm table,
its legs bearing the weight of eighteen
years of memories. I feel it waiting for another
generation of stories to be waxed
into the wood, the fine patina ready to
absorb all we bring to its place,
fine food, friends, family,
promises of love kept,
of life indulged
Loved, loved this. Such a hearty use of the prompt.
The Story of Love
The story of love
from before time began
God created it all, he has a master plan
First he made you, my love
Then he made me
Knit us in our mothers wombs
from His love, for all to see
We lived our young lives
without even knowing the other was out there
until God brought you to me,
satisfied with this pair.
We fell in love, got married, started a family
Now here we are raising 3 boys
in a home filled with love and lot of noise
In our story of love
“Rhythm of Love”
My heart, a metronome
beats set the pace
when your hands
envelop my
hot blushing face.
You glance,
I look away
staccato notes
of my heart beat
in double time sway
Our hands touch
fingers intertwine
the metronome
picks up speed
as your lips caress mine
The crescendo, Vivace
A fit like a glove
We stumble
and fall in
to the rhythm of love
The Parts of Love Only He Sees
(A Quatern)
To him, she’ll always be sixteen
Styled in adventure and sun
The loveliest knobby-kneed sprite
Laughing secrets into the sky
He gave her soul its first dark wish
To him, she’ll always be sixteen
He whispers to her in the trees
Breathes her shadow onto the light
She still fears who she might become
Sews her daydreams into his seams
To him, she’ll always be sixteen
Caught fast between promise and dare
Held in the folds of his two palms
Her lips taste the salt of her words
Carefully he carves each in air
To him, she’ll always be sixteen
“I love you as certain dark things are to be loved,
in secret, between the shadow and the soul.”
― Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets
MY TEN FAVORITES TODAY, FROM THOSE I READ:
1. Beverly Deirocini’s Bed of Love. My heart pounds on every thought of the lifetime of love Beverly was able to capture in so few words. Wow.
2. Paula Wanken’s untitled Opposite of Love is a spot-on, punch of revelation in only five words. FIVE WORDS. Simply brilliant.
3. michaelharty’s Aftertaste of Love. Unique take on the prompt packs a powerful punch.
4. Jane Shlensky’s Price of Love. Oh my, her pain splayed in wonder of phrase. WOW.
5. Anthony94s Game of Love. I got a kick out of this one. Just read it. 😉
6. Uma’s Knife Edge of Love. One poet said, “making art out of the darkness and doing it so exquisitely.” Another said, “This hurts, almost viscerally.” I’m not one drawn to dark poems, but Uma has a way of drawing me in with her depth of beauty in pain. Amazing.
7. Powerunit’s Laws of Love. Excellent.
8. J.lynn Sheridan’s Tanka is pure love, poetically penned.
9. De Jackson’s Petaled Pages (and, well, anything De) made me read it over and over, like a spell being cast.
10. Oh my goodness the back-and-forth poetry of De and Walt is ASTOUNDING in fast-penned excellence. BLOWS. ME. AWAY.
Thank you for including me in this list.. which is a great idea!
Look of Love
On this gridlocked street, I see her
through the windshield of the car
headed in the opposite direction—
her smile on another plane,
head cupped in hand,
eyes filled with starshine.
I can’t see the driver’s face,
but I imagine him stroking
her knee, wrapping his sweet
talk in a smooth baritone.
The traffic crawls a few inches forward.
The open window reveals the man—
his thinned mouth and absent stare,
his hands clutching 10 and 2.
The radio blasts “Trouble Man” and she nods
in slow motion to Marvin’s siren song.
Origin of Love
So one day God’s doing laundry and he throws
his clothes into the dryer. He’s got a lot more style
than we give him credit for – it’s not just white on
white flowy garments – so the load’s a lot bigger
than you’d expect. He also doesn’t understand where
we got this whole idea of him being barefoot all
time or wearing sandals. Jesus, it’s not like he’s
a child thrust into an unfamiliar world having
to fend for himself. He loves wearing socks. So
after it’s all done drying, he snaps a finger
to miraculously have all his clothes folded
and put away. Then he notices the problem.
All his socks have their pair but one. He has
one lone sock third-wheeling on all the others
in the drawer. He searches the dryer, his legs
dangling out the large round opening in a rather
comical way, but comes up empty. So much
for omniscience. Did I mention that God
has a touch of OCD? So he needs that sock.
Basically, he turns the entire universe upside-
down searching for this footwear undergarment,
and he finds it clinging to a bent metal rod
sticking from inside his hamper. What a relief!
God felt great about finding his sock, and it
gave him an idea. What if he’s been doing
this soulmate thing wrong? Side note: we were
always meant to be born knowing our soulmate.
Think Adam and Eve. God was going to take
the rib out of every guy and build a mate
and you were supposed to walk hand in hand
out into the world. Don’t ask why he wouldn’t
take the rib out of a woman every once in awhile –
I wouldn’t really try calling him out on his double
standard. But anyway, he thinks that soulmates
should be like a pair of socks missing their pair.
Spending a lifetime flipping the proverbial coffee
tables and stones unturned looking for the one.
How much sweeter, he thinks, will it be when
they finally find each other? Well, I’ve got a problem.
No, I’ve found my sock – it fits snug and warm
and only snores slightly when I have insomnia
at two in the morning. I’m luckier than most.
But I’d like God to think of me as the IRS looking
to collect on my nineteen years of back taxes.
charming & creative!
Totally great.
Thank you, Beth and qbit!
Devoid of love
Except they come, Mondays
Are devoid of love, split
As they do our ideal
Selves from that which we must
Be, chaining us to
A perpetual act
Of malicious contempt.
Stitches of Love (for Kairi)
I can prove to you that I love you –
this mermaid blanket will keep you warm;
use this pillow to rest your pretty head in comfort…
hold this whale close to your heart as he guards your dreams.
Hide your secret treasures in this little teal conch shell
and don’t forget the fishy, he is friends with the whale.
I cannot be there each night to hold you, granddaughter,
but each one of these stitches I made with my hands –
are for you alone and for you forever –
and we can touch each other’s hearts through the soft yarn
knowing that every stitch stands for an “I love you.”
Off prompt, but here is mine for today:
An Elegy for my Sister Red and Her Elegant Pistil
My Sister Red never was one to wait.
She had to blush bloom first
with pistil out and waving.
She was beautiful and brash
in the daunting daytime February sun,
and later that night
her pistil taunting the snow moon’s
scintillating breath.
We weep in the garden remembering you,
Sister Red, and your shiny
elegant pistil.
“Stories of Love”
Stories flowed through him
On to the paper. Typewriter clinking
Through the dead of night.
His love did not dare to care
About his admissions of love,
Strong as they were in the words he used
A recluse he was, writing his stories,
Meeting his end in a small wooden hut.
Her blond and blue eyes before his own;
She still did not dare to care
The Bouquet of Love
–:–
Only the flowers are real to me, heavy
scent of stargazer lilies in the overheated air.
I stare straight ahead, not meeting
those eyes, the sympathy, the judgment,
the cloudy gaze of those who wonder
why.
Those flowers, their fragrance an anchor
holding me in place, a moorage, a focus
secure enough for now. Soon enough
we return to a semblance of reality,
the daily tasks I can’t yet bear to face.
But for now
*the rest is dreamed, the lamp,
the good white cloth on the table
their bodies.* (Oh God, their bodies, no longer
to be nourished by the love I bore them, bodies
in small white caskets, starlit in the fragrant
night.)
This poem was written in response to three separate 4/3 prompts for April Poetry month. The title comes from Poetic Asides, asking for a poem titled The _____ of Love. NaPoWriMo 2017 asked for an elegy and Apiary Lit suggested that we borrow lines or vocabulary from another poet. I chose an elegy from Louise Gluck called The Drowned Children, with the lines in italics taken directly from that lovely poem.
All the props to you, Barb. I indeed felt sickened (in the best way) as I read, unable to shake the scent you strung throughout.
“rule of love” by Arcadia Maria
is there a rule of love?
we sometimes pretend
there is and we can
make love bend to
our will and desires
but like the clouds
love is free to roam
and may go in
whatever direction
it desires
because there is
no rule about love
AFRAID OF LOVE
I have my reasons
to stay
away
from love.
rejection
jealousy
heartbreak
breakup
never makeup
My fears
betray
my tears.
I only see
one reason to
see it through.
That reason..?
You.
Mixing NaPoWriMo.net’s elegy prompt with the “(blank) of Love” title.
Love of Country? Or Country of Love?
Right now, I’m afraid it’s neither, my friends,
talking about the country’s overall climate.
Not the weather, not the season, but
how everything is done now for selfish ends.
Love of country is missing in action, and country
of love . . . forget it. Those days of service are gone.
Americans, this is an elegy for our country:
that land where a boy raised in a log cabin
could become President. That’s what made us
unique. Now you’ve got to be born with a gold
golf club in your hand. A hand that grabs
whatever it wants, everything it can hold.
Not love. Not country. Nothing but me, me, me.
Trump towers from sea to shining sea.
— Vince Gotera
http://vincegotera.blogspot.com/2017/04/day-three-napowrimo-poem-day-2017_3.html
Powerful piece Vince.
Well-done, Vince.
Chills with those last four lines.
RULES OF LOVE
G. Smith (BMI)
—–
Big Mama was saintly,
‘Bout as saintly as could be,
She knew her Bible, and
Shared it with me.
David and Goliath,
Noah and his ark,
So many stories,
She knew by heart.
The Babe in the manger,
The stone rolled away,
That great crowd of witnesses
On that glorious day.
But the verses most cherished,
Passed down from above,
Written by Paul, she called,
Her rules of love.
Be patient, be kind,
Don’t look for trouble, but still don’t be blind.
Don’t envy, don’t brag;
Don’t be proud, and don’t nag,
Don’t get angry easily,
Always hope and hang on
Always trust and protect,
And you’ll always love long.
I’ve learned since those days,
Not all were Paul’s words,
Big Mama’s translation,
Is the one that I that I heard.
In spite of King James,
To this very day,
I give thanks that I have it,
Each time that I pray.
Be patient, be kind,
Don’t look for trouble, but still don’t be blind.
Don’t envy, don’t brag;
Don’t be proud, and don’t nag,
Don’t get angry easily,
Always hope and hang on
Always trust and protect,
And you’ll always love long.
——-///——
(2 Corinthians 13:4-8 REALLY says:
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. – NIV)
Great poem!
One year for Lent I wrote on this chapter…I was a Bible major partially because in my college I also got to study ancient history (and also a behavioral science major precursor to social work major.. which I did for 28 years as a foster care worker)…. but the beginning of verse four stuck with me… and so this year for Lent… I am writing on kind acts that I have witness… or read….I am not Catholic…Methodist and just take this time to ponder over goodness… very nice poem…
“Marshmallow of love”
by Greta Walraven
Sticky heart shaped
Sent as a gift
Always yummy and
always kind
It’s my favorite
Valentine
and here is mine:
“Moments of Love”
We think in big moments,
eyes meeting across the room–
and the world
melting
away . . .
and truth
in truth,
those moments exist
(but pass)
and life
is moments
and moments
and moments,
stacked,
and spindled,
hung out to dry,
carried in when the rain comes,
or left soaking in the wind,
and the only answer
is that you are here
holding my hand
and listening
and listening
Book of Love
Song sinks a talon
into my side
remembering by injection
my ribs, my knees,
and that place on the
side of my neck.
If it were a book, I could
close myself off from it.
But music lingers in my blood
a sickly poison
on and on.
Tentacles of Love
Squid-ly strong,
squishy feelings
creeping up and into
my tender parts,
(mind)
(heart)
(imagination)
gripping firmly
with a tentacled hold,
certain, now,
there is no escaping
your methods,
working your
determined
way
past
my
better
judgment.
by: Karen Wilson
Paws of Love
Cruelties to animals give some a cause
compassion in action is what they teach
rescue and healing creatures with paws
a cat purring proves love is the need
Forest of Love
The storm rages down thru the hollow, and
The winds blow the old trees forward and backward.
There is a report of a tornado watch.
I am worried, but not for me.
It is the trees of the forest
That worry me.
I am the guardian
Of this old stand of trees
In this small forest.
Forty-four years
Watching them grow, and
Watching some fall to spring storms,
Have given me the job
I love most,
Caring for my trees.
I love the blood root that blooms in spring,
The trillium I can find at the roots of a tree, or
Deep in the dark soil of the deep forest
Pipsissewa, a Native American name,
Can be found waiting to be gathered
To make a tea.
In the heat of summer the flame azalea will bloom.
Colors of autumn will come, and the winds will chill.
In winter the forest is a fortress’ grey wall, and
The hemlocks dark and green are sentries.
Love grows deep in the soul of a forest;
It blows the smells of the forest to me,
And it is the sweetest of scents of loam,
And spring water, cold from the earth’s core.
My heart sings back the love,
For I rejoice of being the guardian of the trees.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 3, 2017
A Song of Love
The blue birds chirp along the trail
The children chatter playfully
Miss Kathy stops to tell a tale
The blue birds chirp along the trail
Inside their houses all is well
She shares her land most graciously
The blue birds chirp along the trail
The children chatter playfully
Basket of Love
Chocolate
Rose bouquet
Poetry
Earthen mug
Flavored tea
Pink ribbon
Greeting card
Well wishes
Dear Grandma
Pictures of Love
Daddy holding me
on his lap,
listening to me
count to 100,
missing his TV show.
Mom washing Waggles,
my stuffed puppy that I vomited
on in the middle of the night,
drying it on the register
so I could go back to sleep.
Pappap whistling up the driveway
with his pockets full of candy.
And giving us hay rides,
pulling us along in a wagon
with his big red tractor.
My mother-in-law having
a closet-full of toys for my kids
and hot tea and stories of
growing up on Wyoming ranch
for me, after driving all day.
Now, those are what you call wonderful family moments!
pf
Such simple, awesome memories showed to us in a straightforward manner. You make me jealous of those memories, though we each have our own.
Exhibits of Love
by Arash
Gloved hands probing deepest of wounds,
Valiant hearts and committed minds
Wrestling with death each moonless hour;
The mud-caked faces, bloodied claws,
Of the firemen that dig and scour
Through charred rubble for silent bones;
The voices that uphold such laws
Protecting every assortment known
Of skin or faith, of age or kind;
Are truest exhibits of love.
Love this
when it all goes a rye; the comfort of an old favored shirt or chair
the need, the hopelessness of needs care
what is left for the wondering
the miracles only seen through the faithfulness of love
steadfast a way when none other can be seen
protection from life’s daily mean
the faithfulness of abiding love
comfort with pajamas on
when all else is gone
April Fools of Love
by Rie Sheridan Rose
Fourteen years ago—
So appropriate it seemed…
our choice of wedding day.
Two crazy not-so-kids
who went on a blind date
and haven’t been apart since.
A concert with our favorite bards…
on a day that will live in infamy
for more than Japan bombing
Pearl Harbor.
Two distinct dates…
one solemn,
one silly,
encapsulate our romance
like calendar bookends.
THE CRUCIFICTION OF LOVE
It only took three hours
to undo thirty-three years of good.
And it took three days to restore
all that came before and more.
It was a sin to have Him surrender
a life that was rife with compassion.
But He had given to us great gifts.
He had instilled within us a burning faith,
a chance to believe what we cannot see.
It was He that through His life had given us hope,
and through His dying had showed us His love,
the greatest of these gifts. No greater gift
could a man give than to lay down His life
for His friends. God so loved the world
and we should be grateful for his gifts.
© Walter J. Wojtanik
the perfect sentiment to express at this time
pf
This is simply beautiful.
wonderful poem
A huge amen for this truth so beautifully expressed.
The perfect example of love! 🙂
Walt at his best.
lovely
Drum love
Beneath it all
was souvenir
skirts of ti
frenetic drums
hips vibrating
knees butterflying
crowns of tiare
leis of shells
slack-stringed guitars
tikis, topless fishing
laughing pink sunsets
innocent food fights drinking
at Quinn’s and Tahara’a
falling to bed in a
coconut hut goodbye
où est la maison des Tahitiens?
Sounds like fun!
pf
Really liked this. Great use of language and image.
The look of love
Winks at me
Then smiles that smile
And my heart melts.
That’s love
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Aww!
pf
Nothing But Words of Love
Softly, softly
speak in soft tones
whisper gently in my ear
as I lie next to you
tonight
But know
your eyes betray you—
for I know your words
are only words
to you
And tomorrow
I’ll awake
to face the mirror
and the faded marks
you’ve put there
I’ll remember
that you use words
as weapons
just as surely
as you use fists
Christina Perry
Ah, Christina, so devastating with those fists as last word!
edit
Nothing But Words of Love
Softly, softly
speak in soft tones
whisper gently in my ear
as I lie next to you
tonight
But know
your eyes betray you—
for I know words
are only words
to you
And tomorrow
I’ll see
my face in the mirror
and the faded marks
you’ve put there
I’ll remember
that you use words
as weapons
just as surely
as you use fists
Wow. Packed with emotion and image. Excellent.
Illusion of Love
Is it love or an illusion?
Is it love or infatuation?
Is it love or loneliness?
Is it love or lust?
Is it love?
What became of Love
think back. there. in that tiny crevice it hides.
tucked between cheerios and gum wrappers.
too tired. now. picking up things sprawled across
floors and time. spread thin. nearly transparent.
once though. it thrived. blossomed like a newly
planted seed. watered and tenderly cared for.
seasons change. quickly. it could regrow after
worlds settle. dynamics shift. like tectonic plates.
An extinction? evolution. More likely to become
another version of two. multiplied too many times.
-Kelli Schmidt-Bultena
I love “it could regrow after words settle.” hopeful, yet maybe not.
Roller Coaster of Love
I should have read the rules
before I handed over my ticket
face forward – don’t look back
hold on tight
it starts out so slowly
chugging along util
suddenly
I feel weightless, slightly
nauseous, a little dizzy
upside down and going in
loop-de-loops
screaming in joyful terror
eyes closed, breath held
heart beating in my throat
then coasting to a stop
no one told me falling in love
would be like this
if you know of some set of rules… do tell!
pf
fun poem
Hatchback of Love
lost it totally lost
it flat on her back
with the pick-up boy
on the carpeted floor
amid the pistol array
fresh off the firing range
enveloped by stifling smell of gun
oil sweat and the linger
of another’s chanel under the head-
tapping low roof
that he ignored
as he scored
another bullseye in his girl-
friend’s hatchback ford.
By Sharon Louise Howard
I love scored, ignored and hatchback Ford. Great rhymes>
and no one ever admits to these experiences… but you know they happen…
pf
A Tanka
“The Secret of Love”
A tumble of rain
Soft samba on the river
from midnight to dawn
The secret of love is to
just listen a cappella
beautiful!
pf
Love this minimal form. Great take on it!
TAILS OF LOVE
speaking without howl
up curved tail making circles
Husky sign language
not quite tail just nub
wagging an entire backside
a Schnauzer sonnet
Wiener tail thumping
rhythm beats on my lap drum
such a happy tune
red tail plumes streaming
bounding red dog comes running
my lively greeting
Much more than spoken words convey,
these tails send love in their own way.
As the human “mom” to a (mostly) husky mix, you’ve certainly hit my soft spot!
pf
Great representations of your puppy loves…
THREADS of LOVE
There it is, our winter bedspread, quilted flat on one side
And frilly on the other. The package read “shabby chic”,
Referring to the print and the frills, I guess. Although
Why anyone would aspire to shabbiness in the
Bedroom is beyond me.
Did you realize that there are decorating styles,
Which reflect your inner sensibilities about
What is beautiful and what is calming and what
Stirs your interests and what slows you down and –
Well, it’s a long, long list.
Suffice to say that mine is cottage and his is minimal –
Which means that never the twain shall meet. Except
At our pale-patterned shabby chic bedspread and shams
Which are reversible.
We make up the bed each morning, straightening
The sheets, plumping the pillows,
and aligning the spread
with love in our hands from our hearts.
Reversible shabby chic—perfect for opposite personalities that complement each other! (Added bonus, keeps you both warm at night!)
pf
Nice work. The bedspread between is a great metaphor in so many ways.
WHAT OF LOVE? by Ken Bentz
The great oak looms as a reminder
of the days the park was just a field
and birds didn’t know the GPS
coordinates of their thatch-worn nests;
When the stream bent left instead of right
and the playground was a lonely swamp;
when lovers carved initials in a heart
because they didn’t have emojis.
good old days … great old poem
I hope we never reach a time when personal face-to-face interactions are a thing of the past…
pf
The Coffee of Love
The coffee brought to you in bed. The coffee
on the porch, as you listen to the day progress
from dove-song to starlings to sparrows
as you watch the steam rise from the grazing horses’
backs. The eight ounces a day you’re allowed
when pregnant. The dinner party pick-me-up
you know will keep you awake all night. The first
time a new lover asks how you take your coffee,
promises to remember. The grounds and banana peels
you save for the roses of the widow next door.
The camping trip coffee, made with water filtered
from the river. The late-night project coffee you pray
will see you through to morning. The fellowship hall
coffee after a funeral, the cup you hope will be waiting
for you on the other side—
For me, there’s nothing quite like the first cup of coffee, made from freshly ground beans, to start off my Saturday mornings… a special treat to celebrate the weekend. Usually, it’s pre-ground Nabob (dark roast) ’cause it’s a little quicker on a work day.
pf
That sounds amazing 🙂
I love your creative take on this prompt, Shaindel. One of my absolute favorites among the beautiful poems posted thus far. Magnificently penned.
Wonderful. Ended with a smile.
“Onion of Love.”
I peel away the layers of you,
Wondering what lies beneath
The scent of you
-that brings tears to my eyes.
The warmth of you.
-that ignite my desires
What your kisses taste like.
-the finest wine or bitter aftertaste.
How I want to get to the bottom of what I feel,
Peeling my own layers of self doubt.
You are MUCH too young for me,
-I must be out of my mind.
But what I feel is real.
-Or is it?
My heart wants what it wants,
-It needs to want something else.
So I will sit here peeling the skin
Exposing the blood and sinew
Until love fades away.
-or bleeds into the soil beneath my feet.
I’m thinking this is how Fiona thought about Shrek… ogres are onions, after all
(I really like your poem, and was a huge fan of the movie Shrek—so I mean this in only a complimentary way!)
pf
Thank you so much 🙂 I just now saw your reply. I like the ones after Number 1 (Shrek wise)…not so much the first for some odd reason. Thanks again for the compliment!
THE ART OF LOVE
Love casts out fear, I heard it said
but I have never been as scared
as when I loved and gave my heart
to love’s power and to its art.
To what folly have I been ensnared?
Alone, I fly free, as a bird
leading its wings to paths it dared
fly, with no one to lose or hurt.
Love casts out fear –
in soothing tones, it calls, I learned
and followed where my soul love steered –
a full life seen from all its parts
as its Maker had planned. His art,
Love, casts out fear.
~ revised version –
Love casts out fear, it has been said
but I have never been as scared
as when I loved and gave my heart
to love’s power and to its art.
To what folly have I been ensnared?
Alone, I fly free, as a bird
leading its wings to paths it dared
fly, with no one to lose or hurt.
Love casts out fear –
in soothing tones, it calls, I learned
and followed where my soul love steered –
a full life seen from all its parts
as its Maker had planned. His art,
Love, casts out fear.
Dust Bunnies of Love
I should have known
To vacuum under the bed
I should always be able
To understand what’s not said
If I loved you I’d know
To wash the dishes in the sink
And to know one step before you
What you are going to think
You may want to equate
My love with each task
But in the end my sweet darling
Why don’t you just ask
The Fibonacci of Love
One
date,
two hands,
three kisses
and five shared coffees…
lead to eight dinners and movies
and thirteen months later a commitment was given
to love and cherish forever
from this day forward…
two hands hold
and say
I
do.
Excellent job with this form! Full story of love. <3
Well done, Michelle.
This made me sigh – just great!
Nice!
Well crafted into the perfect format. 🙂
Cellophane of Love
passes over the noon sun
and casts you in gold.
Or is it a drugstore bag,
aloft, trash eclipsing?
Hahaha! Nice!
You wrote Your Love against the sky
In iron, gall, and Your own red blood.
I turned and left You hanging there –
I thought it no more than my due.
I took in stride the dying words
You wrote in pain with blood and wood.
I mouthed my thanks and walked away
And took no farther thought of you.
But in this Dark Night of the Soul,
I read those love notes, writ in blood.
I know the burden of my choice:
Too late, too little have I loved You.
I LOVE THiS!
Thank you very much.
Nice!
Paint Stains of Love
Forgotten are the dishes and dinner,
the laundry – wet and dry,
the dogs and kids
because in the moment
she was cleaning her brushes with paint thinner
and touching up here and there the spots that cry
out to her and she’s hoping her art brings in some bids
because in the moment
she’s following her passion
to feed, clothe, and spend time with her family.
I do watercolors and I so get this one…
***
A pinch of love
In your daily broth
Will change its taste forever.
Take that pinch instead of salt.
A wisp of love
In the evening breeze
Can lead you to a different route.
Embrace that sailing wisp.
A speck of love
In your eye
Can shift your vision forever.
Or until you take it out.
***
Elegy of Love
Like the small
of an underarm
love can disappear
go below for cover
get buried in dust
its head in puddles
of sad pillow talk
cases soiled in blood
Before things even
get their start
there is already
some discomfort
wrinkles that need
to be spread flat
knots to kneed apart.