2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

For today’s prompt, write a metric poem. Most of the world uses the metric system to measure things out; not so much in the States. But there are meters and liters, and the occasional millimeters. Also, poetry uses metrics (the study of meter in poetry). And metrics, in a general sense, can measure various things by a common denominator–even inches and/or teaspoons.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Metric Poem:

“when”

when i run

i run eight

hundred meters

when i drink

i drink one

& two liters

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Ironically, he strained his hamstring earlier this month and is currently not running, and he’s also sworn off soda, which is what he used to guzzle (as one and two liters).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

