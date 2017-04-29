2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

For today’s prompt, write a metric poem. Most of the world uses the metric system to measure things out; not so much in the States. But there are meters and liters, and the occasional millimeters. Also, poetry uses metrics (the study of meter in poetry). And metrics, in a general sense, can measure various things by a common denominator–even inches and/or teaspoons.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Metric Poem:
“when”
when i run
i run eight
hundred meters
when i drink
i drink one
& two liters
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Ironically, he strained his hamstring earlier this month and is currently not running, and he’s also sworn off soda, which is what he used to guzzle (as one and two liters).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Going metric
By Patrick J. Walsh
they may use it in France
but if you perchance
ask someone here
for a liter of beer
he’s apt to view you askance
Politics confuses me
Left versus right
Votes determine the might
of those setting new standards
and measures
of success?
But how do we know when we get there?
What yardstick can we use
to keep from getting lost
in the dark night?
CONFUSION
I’m still trying to get used to meters
instead of an inch, a foot and a yard
I know a meter’s a yard and a bit
but smaller measurements are very hard.
I learned measurements
way back in school
I can picture an inch,
about as big as a pinch,
and as a rule
a foot is about
as big as my dad’s.
A yard wide
would be a wide stride
and a mile to me
is as far as I can see.
But millimeters, centimeters
and meters just confuse.
They really are not much use.
Eighteen hundred mm
were shorter than my six foot
fence panel. Hmmm!
Six hundred mm were
short of two feet,
the width of my
kitchen cabinets
which then did not meet.
When they were changed
there was a gap.
And what on earth
does a kilometer
look like on a map?
But whether we Brexit or not
we’re stuck with most of these measurements
over here
and if they vote to change miles to kilometers
I hope the powers that be say
“No fear!”
When hicks talk in klicks
you can bet they’ll accuse
the country of Bolshevik
influence and interference
calling the president a lunatic
and march on Capital Hill
with night sticks and booze.
Ladies’ Night at Kelly’s
He looks at the list
orders a litre,
sends to her table
hoping to meet her.