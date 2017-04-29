2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a metric poem. Most of the world uses the metric system to measure things out; not so much in the States. But there are meters and liters, and the occasional millimeters. Also, poetry uses metrics (the study of meter in poetry). And metrics, in a general sense, can measure various things by a common denominator–even inches and/or teaspoons.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Metric Poem:

“when”

when i run
i run eight
hundred meters

when i drink
i drink one
& two liters

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Ironically, he strained his hamstring earlier this month and is currently not running, and he’s also sworn off soda, which is what he used to guzzle (as one and two liters).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

5 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

  2. PowerUnit

    Politics confuses me
    Left versus right
    Votes determine the might
    of those setting new standards
    and measures
    of success?

    But how do we know when we get there?
    What yardstick can we use
    to keep from getting lost
    in the dark night?

  3. Jezzie

    CONFUSION

    I’m still trying to get used to meters
    instead of an inch, a foot and a yard
    I know a meter’s a yard and a bit
    but smaller measurements are very hard.

    I learned measurements
    way back in school
    I can picture an inch,
    about as big as a pinch,
    and as a rule
    a foot is about
    as big as my dad’s.
    A yard wide
    would be a wide stride
    and a mile to me
    is as far as I can see.

    But millimeters, centimeters
    and meters just confuse.
    They really are not much use.
    Eighteen hundred mm
    were shorter than my six foot
    fence panel. Hmmm!
    Six hundred mm were
    short of two feet,
    the width of my
    kitchen cabinets
    which then did not meet.
    When they were changed
    there was a gap.
    And what on earth
    does a kilometer
    look like on a map?

    But whether we Brexit or not
    we’re stuck with most of these measurements
    over here
    and if they vote to change miles to kilometers
    I hope the powers that be say
    “No fear!”

  4. PowerUnit

    When hicks talk in klicks
    you can bet they’ll accuse
    the country of Bolshevik
    influence and interference
    calling the president a lunatic
    and march on Capital Hill
    with night sticks and booze.

COMMENT