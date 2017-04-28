2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:
“fabric softener”
fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For better or worse, he does like the smell of most fabric softeners.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
If souls have a scent
what will mine be?
Will it smell of lavender
like clean laundry
or will it smell fetid
like a corpse flower
how badly have my sins
spoiled the brand-new smell
of my new-born soul
I am curious
one can hide behind good works
or the semblance of the good life
as defined by the world
but the scent
the scent betrays
what rots in hidden places
Ugh!
Her armpits emitted an odor
of perspiration and something bolder.
Garlic discharged from pores;
she had no social mores
and wondered why they did not promote her.