2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:

“fabric softener”

fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For better or worse, he does like the smell of most fabric softeners.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

314 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

  1. Imelda

    If souls have a scent
    what will mine be?

    Will it smell of lavender
    like clean laundry

    or will it smell fetid
    like a corpse flower

    how badly have my sins
    spoiled the brand-new smell
    of my new-born soul

    I am curious

    one can hide behind good works
    or the semblance of the good life
    as defined by the world

    but the scent
    the scent betrays
    what rots in hidden places

