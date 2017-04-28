2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:
“fabric softener”
fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For better or worse, he does like the smell of most fabric softeners.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a “skeltonic” verse. You can look it up. 😉
Odiferous
Now what the hell?
What is that smell?
We know it well.
It’s really vile
and gross as bile,
and lasts a while
and spreads a mile.
You stripy ghost,
unwilling host,
who lifts his trunk
and sprays his junk
at any punk
who gives you bunk,
then we must dunk
ourselves and sluice
tomato juice,
head to caboose,
to try and loose
the stink that’s in
our hair and skin.
You black-and-white
child of the night,
we will not fight
lest we lose sight
of your foul might,
and your alacrity
with unsatisfactory
things olfactory.
Pepe Le Pew,
we don’t hate you,
but for now, adieu.
You do have spunk –
don’t be in a funk,
or we’ll be sunk
and get a chunk
of eau de skunk.
THE STENCH OF SASQUATCH
In the scheme of our evolution
I’m not sure of your ranking,
but rest assured that you
certainly are quite rank.
You stink. (You always stank.)
you need a bath, a coiffeur and a shave.
Never a slave to fashion,
(you have no clothes)
or guided by your passion,
(YOU HAVE NO CLOTHES!)
Be you Bigfoot, or be you a yeti,
you better be ready, Freddie!
They’re planning a Sasquatch get together.
There’s going to be a stench* tonight! Whew!
* A group of Sasquatch is called a “stench”!
~films for headcase~
i.
amnesia
the perfume
of a dead
ghost
ii.
sleepwalkers
for a more
christ-like
hand signal
iii.
blue hound at a pilot’s grave
smell
shrub on my balcony
rosemaries the rising sun
as I snip away