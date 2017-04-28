2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:

“fabric softener”

fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For better or worse, he does like the smell of most fabric softeners.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

204 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

  1. Bruce Niedt

    Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a “skeltonic” verse. You can look it up. 😉

    Odiferous

    Now what the hell?
    What is that smell?
    We know it well.
    It’s really vile
    and gross as bile,
    and lasts a while
    and spreads a mile.
    You stripy ghost,
    unwilling host,
    who lifts his trunk
    and sprays his junk
    at any punk
    who gives you bunk,
    then we must dunk
    ourselves and sluice
    tomato juice,
    head to caboose,
    to try and loose
    the stink that’s in
    our hair and skin.
    You black-and-white
    child of the night,
    we will not fight
    lest we lose sight
    of your foul might,
    and your alacrity
    with unsatisfactory
    things olfactory.
    Pepe Le Pew,
    we don’t hate you,
    but for now, adieu.
    You do have spunk –
    don’t be in a funk,
    or we’ll be sunk
    and get a chunk
    of eau de skunk.

  2. Walter J Wojtanik

    THE STENCH OF SASQUATCH

    In the scheme of our evolution
    I’m not sure of your ranking,
    but rest assured that you
    certainly are quite rank.
    You stink. (You always stank.)
    you need a bath, a coiffeur and a shave.
    Never a slave to fashion,
    (you have no clothes)
    or guided by your passion,
    (YOU HAVE NO CLOTHES!)
    Be you Bigfoot, or be you a yeti,
    you better be ready, Freddie!
    They’re planning a Sasquatch get together.
    There’s going to be a stench* tonight! Whew!

    * A group of Sasquatch is called a “stench”!

COMMENT