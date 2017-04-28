2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:

“fabric softener”

fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For better or worse, he does like the smell of most fabric softeners.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

3 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

  2. bxpoetlover

    Cinnamon

    Sometimes I lift the lid
    to my 12 inch tall container
    of cinnamon
    and inhale,
    conjure our nuzzles by the fire,
    my feet in the warmth of your hand.
    That’s why I do not use
    my teaspoons to measure
    my sprinkles of it in my
    tea
    oatmeal
    banana smoothies,
    banana pudding.
    I’d baptize you
    with it,
    if you’d let me.

  3. Jezzie

    SENSE OF SMELL

    My mother lost her sense of smell
    neither could she taste very well
    which was awful as she loved food
    and nothing to her tasted good.

    My dad never had sense of smell
    neither could he hear very well.
    He wasn’t bothered what he ate
    but he would eat all on his plate.

    Like Jack Sprat my father was lean,
    mother once much slimmer had been.
    Dad did crosswords, did rarely talk,
    Mum liked gardens and her dog walk.

    I inherited mother’s looks
    and both my parents’ love of books
    I do crosswords, but talk a lot,
    I walk my dog, garden my plot.

    As older I get more I find
    traits in me that serve to remind
    of my parents, both good and bad.
    It seems I’m like both Mum and Dad.

    Like Dad, I find it hard to hear
    my eyesight’s getting worse, it’s clear.
    I wonder if in years to come
    I’ll lose my sense of smell, like Mum.

