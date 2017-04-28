2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a smell. Similar to Day 6’s prompt about writing a poem about a sound, today’s prompt involves thinking about the various good and bad smells that fill the world. Pick one smell (or a variety, I suppose), and write a poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Poem About a Smell:
“fabric softener”
fold me into your subtle waves of
cationic softeners & perfume
knowing you won’t need hung out to dry
*****
*****
Thumping rhythms
of a long-blade knife,
as my tears fall
on chopped onions.
ℳ
[American Sentence: 17-syll]
Cinnamon
Sometimes I lift the lid
to my 12 inch tall container
of cinnamon
and inhale,
conjure our nuzzles by the fire,
my feet in the warmth of your hand.
That’s why I do not use
my teaspoons to measure
my sprinkles of it in my
tea
oatmeal
banana smoothies,
banana pudding.
I’d baptize you
with it,
if you’d let me.
SENSE OF SMELL
My mother lost her sense of smell
neither could she taste very well
which was awful as she loved food
and nothing to her tasted good.
My dad never had sense of smell
neither could he hear very well.
He wasn’t bothered what he ate
but he would eat all on his plate.
Like Jack Sprat my father was lean,
mother once much slimmer had been.
Dad did crosswords, did rarely talk,
Mum liked gardens and her dog walk.
I inherited mother’s looks
and both my parents’ love of books
I do crosswords, but talk a lot,
I walk my dog, garden my plot.
As older I get more I find
traits in me that serve to remind
of my parents, both good and bad.
It seems I’m like both Mum and Dad.
Like Dad, I find it hard to hear
my eyesight’s getting worse, it’s clear.
I wonder if in years to come
I’ll lose my sense of smell, like Mum.