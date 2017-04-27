2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.
For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:
- pest
- crack
- ramble
- hiccup
- wince
- festoon
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:
“cubs win”
i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
Save
Save
The Pest
puts his arm around
crack!
A festoon of
dumbells
clacks like pearls
around her neck
a wince
into a
hiccup
into a
shudder
as we ramble by
They took a walk most evenings,
long, rambling,
down Shattuck, up Strawberry Creek,
to Upper Sproul, sometimes
down Telegraph a ways,
with head shops and hipster record stores
and that great Chinese bakery,
where you could crack open a baked bun
and find green onions,
or pork floss,
or maybe a hot dog and some corn.
Their first day in Berkeley had been magical,
the way it was supposed to be:
they stepped off the BART train and right into
the Saturday market,
drum circle pounding,
brown-skinned women festooned with fringe and
floating in a cloud of sticky-sweet smoke,
up to heaven.
Berkeley was being Berkeley, and it seduced them,
and even after ten years in this no-longer-new place,
after floods and pests and that time they found
bullets
in their Oakland driveway,
they walked together, in daylight or dark,
fearless,
fresh-faced,
alive.
A Ramble Through the Park
A cool spring evening–
The trees festooned with buds–
A new season beginning–
New life, new hope, new love–
Off you go, to ramble
Through the park
Amid the green and pink and purple and yellow
The white and red–
The cracks in the pavement
Showing signs of winter’s stress
Are but a small hiccup to the
Peace of the day, of the season–
Don’t let the pests of spring blind you
And cause you to wince
And miss the beauty of the world
Waking up to a new day.
https://crcreateaday.wordpress.com/
Good job!