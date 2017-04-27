2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:

  • pest
  • crack
  • ramble
  • hiccup
  • wince
  • festoon

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:

“cubs win”

i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

295 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

  1. Jrentler

    The Pest

    puts his arm around
    crack!
    A festoon of
    dumbells
    clacks like pearls
    around her neck
    a wince
    into a
    hiccup
    into a
    shudder

    as we ramble by

  2. serenevannoy

    They took a walk most evenings,
    long, rambling,
    down Shattuck, up Strawberry Creek,
    to Upper Sproul, sometimes
    down Telegraph a ways,
    with head shops and hipster record stores
    and that great Chinese bakery,
    where you could crack open a baked bun
    and find green onions,
    or pork floss,
    or maybe a hot dog and some corn.

    Their first day in Berkeley had been magical,
    the way it was supposed to be:
    they stepped off the BART train and right into
    the Saturday market,
    drum circle pounding,
    brown-skinned women festooned with fringe and
    floating in a cloud of sticky-sweet smoke,
    up to heaven.
    Berkeley was being Berkeley, and it seduced them,
    and even after ten years in this no-longer-new place,
    after floods and pests and that time they found
    bullets
    in their Oakland driveway,
    they walked together, in daylight or dark,
    fearless,
    fresh-faced,
    alive.

  3. Catherine Conley

    A Ramble Through the Park

    A cool spring evening–
    The trees festooned with buds–
    A new season beginning–
    New life, new hope, new love–
    Off you go, to ramble
    Through the park
    Amid the green and pink and purple and yellow
    The white and red–
    The cracks in the pavement
    Showing signs of winter’s stress
    Are but a small hiccup to the
    Peace of the day, of the season–
    Don’t let the pests of spring blind you
    And cause you to wince
    And miss the beauty of the world
    Waking up to a new day.

