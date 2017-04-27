2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

By: |

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:

  • pest
  • crack
  • ramble
  • hiccup
  • wince
  • festoon

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:

“cubs win”

i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

137 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

  2. leatherdykeuk

    Sometimes

    Sunlight in the window attest
    to rainbows jumping from scattered prisms
    hung on nylon strings and plucked
    in off-key melodies dancing upon the crack
    of an eye.

    She sleeps fitfully, a scramble
    amongst dreams that leap and twist like a mandrake
    on a hot griddle. The frogs don’t care
    but move their feet among the sausages
    and mushrooms
    wondering why they came.

    Tadpoles have no conscience. They hiccup
    from memory to prescience. Mayfly larvae prown
    the depths. A wince of pain
    hungry mouths beget hunger
    while water spider watches close; fies
    of embarrassment – blushes festoon
    the rough walls of her life.
    It matters little.
    When everybody dies.

  3. KM

    Couldn’t find a way to get “hiccup” in there, but think I got the rest. I took inspiration from the NaPoWriMo prompt to use the sense of taste in a poem.

    Picking Saskatoons

    We leave as soon as there’s a crack in the cloud cover.
    I don’t have a rain jacket, but Auntie’s offered me
    an old windbreaker, bright orange and smeared with
    mud on the front. It hangs loose on my ten-year-old
    frame, and I push the baggy sleeves up past my elbows,
    exposing summer tanned skin to the ravenous pest
    mosquitoes. We ramble up the hill behind the house,
    Auntie and Mom walking side-by-side through
    ankle-high grass and scrubby weeds. I watch
    small splashes of mud dot the backs of their bare
    calves with each step. Oh! A deer! Mom says, voice
    excited but quiet, as she points to a doe, munching
    clover by a barbed wire fence. Every lean muscle
    on the animal goes stiff and Auntie says, Better not tell
    the boys or they’ll run right out here with the rifle.
    I wince, thinking of this reticent creature, turned into
    the red, meaty cubes I’ve seen Uncle press into
    the sausage grinder. The doe jolts across the field,
    into a thicket of trees, and I exhale loudly.
    Just a half a click more, Kimmy, Auntie says and smiles,
    because she knows I don’t mind when she calls me that.
    I knock the empty ice cream pail against my thigh
    as we walk, and think of how the thin metal handle
    will cut into my palm on the way back, when the pail’s
    heavy with berries. The grass is a little taller here.
    We high-step our way up to the saskatoon bushes,
    their short branches festooned with lush,
    purple-blue berries. Auntie and Mom chatter about
    some cousin’s husband’s accident, He’ll be better in time
    for harvest, thankfully as their quick hands pluck-pluck
    and plop-plop the berries into their buckets. I pull two
    matching clumps off the bush, five-berries on each,
    dangling like jewels and hold them up to my ears
    when Mom looks over, trying to get a laugh. But she
    only smiles and says Get busy, young lady, and don’t
    eat more than you keep. I like them better in pie anyway,
    or in sweet purple-black jam I can spread on my buttery toast
    on cold November mornings. But there’s always something
    tempting about the fat, ripe ones, when all the green’s gone
    from the skin, and you know if you pull too hard, the juicy berry
    will squish between your fingers. Those ones I pop into my
    mouth, pressing them between my tongue and the back of
    my front teeth. Savouring the tangy taste of right now.

    – Kim Mannix
    www,makesmesodigress.com

  4. JRSimmang

    THE STREET OPENS UP TO US WHO ASK

    When he spoke, it was mostly a gravelly ramble,
    and he walked with an ambling gait, his smile a crack
    that stretched way back, indistinguishable from a wince.
    He couldn’t remember how long since (memories were a pest
    now and something best to begrudgingly festoon
    to a red balloon and watch them stumble and hiccup

    their way to the uppermost clouds) his last boozy hiccup
    drove him out and up into the wet breeze on a ramble-
    dam*ed pathway, shamble-button up, rue and daisies festoon-
    ed to his lampooned pants cuffs. He settled on a crack
    in the street, the black asphalt top gripping, pest-
    ‘ring him, arresting him as he wept and kept a wince

    ready in his pocket, glints of sunlight making him wince
    from realization that this moment hence was no more a hiccup,
    but his new teacup reality. Sobriety, the desire, the pest,
    wanted to break and crest over his blind ramble
    dandy heart. It was a gamble, he knew, and the crack
    opened wider. And wider still, wider still, shadows festoon-

    ed to the edges of the moon, until the halo, a fast festoon,
    fell miles and shattered, light spewn, his half-smile wince
    torn from his face, hints that this ominous crack
    with the neverending black, would burp and hiccup
    and devour and lick up what’s left, a sad old ramble
    of a matchstick man. He was scrambled, wand’ring (tem)pest,

    constantly on the verge of wrestling in the (dee)pest
    catacombs. He is the matchstick man, Sulfur a festoon
    upon his noon-day crown, and one wooden foot to ramble
    through the brambles of his way back wince.
    He relented since he was destined to blink and hiccup
    down, down, down this chaliced maw, rip crack

    with no chance to hack and claw back up the crack.
    He fell slack, and tumbled through past the pest
    of his past, the rest of his mistakes and the hiccup
    of attempt at a makeup, the rosemary and daisy festoon,
    the love over too soon, the mem’ries that made him wince,
    and the limp, and twist, and speaking ramble.

    One final stumbling hiccup, one final spirit crack,
    a helter-skelter ramble, and he’ll be no more a pest.
    Upon his lapel, a grimace festooned. The matchstick man: a winding wince.

    -JR Simmang

  5. RJ Clarken

    A Poem in Bad Taste

    Having hiccups always makes me wince.
    Like burps and farts, they seem to evince
    a rumbling-rambling digestive track,
    a system festooned with bacteria-crack.
    Oh what a humbling, disgusting symptom-pest
    which seeks revenge on what I ingest.

    But hiccups. Croooooooaaaaak! My diaphragm doth heave.
    What magic trick will, for sooth, give a reprieve?

    ###

  6. deringer1

    YESTERDAY

    Up at the crack of dawn,
    he winced as he recalled
    the prior evening when he

    allowed his defenses to crumble
    and rambled on about himself.
    Now he could only hope

    she would not think he was
    a pest if he called her again.
    Yesterday was gone,

    now he’d make coffee,
    pull himself together,
    and try to forget.

