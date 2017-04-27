2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:

pest

crack

ramble

hiccup

wince

festoon

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:

“cubs win”

i don’t want to be a pest

with my little baseball ramble

but your festoon makes me wince

with every crack of the bat

a mere hiccup between one title

& the next for my cincinnati reds

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

