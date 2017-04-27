2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.
For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:
- pest
- crack
- ramble
- hiccup
- wince
- festoon
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:
“cubs win”
i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
Save
Save
Don Manatee
He liked to ramble on the airwaves
his CliffsNotes of journalism,
which made his listeners
crack up but never wise up,
froth and wince,
but never convince.
Sometimes
Sunlight in the window attest
to rainbows jumping from scattered prisms
hung on nylon strings and plucked
in off-key melodies dancing upon the crack
of an eye.
She sleeps fitfully, a scramble
amongst dreams that leap and twist like a mandrake
on a hot griddle. The frogs don’t care
but move their feet among the sausages
and mushrooms
wondering why they came.
Tadpoles have no conscience. They hiccup
from memory to prescience. Mayfly larvae prown
the depths. A wince of pain
hungry mouths beget hunger
while water spider watches close; fies
of embarrassment – blushes festoon
the rough walls of her life.
It matters little.
When everybody dies.
Couldn’t find a way to get “hiccup” in there, but think I got the rest. I took inspiration from the NaPoWriMo prompt to use the sense of taste in a poem.
Picking Saskatoons
We leave as soon as there’s a crack in the cloud cover.
I don’t have a rain jacket, but Auntie’s offered me
an old windbreaker, bright orange and smeared with
mud on the front. It hangs loose on my ten-year-old
frame, and I push the baggy sleeves up past my elbows,
exposing summer tanned skin to the ravenous pest
mosquitoes. We ramble up the hill behind the house,
Auntie and Mom walking side-by-side through
ankle-high grass and scrubby weeds. I watch
small splashes of mud dot the backs of their bare
calves with each step. Oh! A deer! Mom says, voice
excited but quiet, as she points to a doe, munching
clover by a barbed wire fence. Every lean muscle
on the animal goes stiff and Auntie says, Better not tell
the boys or they’ll run right out here with the rifle.
I wince, thinking of this reticent creature, turned into
the red, meaty cubes I’ve seen Uncle press into
the sausage grinder. The doe jolts across the field,
into a thicket of trees, and I exhale loudly.
Just a half a click more, Kimmy, Auntie says and smiles,
because she knows I don’t mind when she calls me that.
I knock the empty ice cream pail against my thigh
as we walk, and think of how the thin metal handle
will cut into my palm on the way back, when the pail’s
heavy with berries. The grass is a little taller here.
We high-step our way up to the saskatoon bushes,
their short branches festooned with lush,
purple-blue berries. Auntie and Mom chatter about
some cousin’s husband’s accident, He’ll be better in time
for harvest, thankfully as their quick hands pluck-pluck
and plop-plop the berries into their buckets. I pull two
matching clumps off the bush, five-berries on each,
dangling like jewels and hold them up to my ears
when Mom looks over, trying to get a laugh. But she
only smiles and says Get busy, young lady, and don’t
eat more than you keep. I like them better in pie anyway,
or in sweet purple-black jam I can spread on my buttery toast
on cold November mornings. But there’s always something
tempting about the fat, ripe ones, when all the green’s gone
from the skin, and you know if you pull too hard, the juicy berry
will squish between your fingers. Those ones I pop into my
mouth, pressing them between my tongue and the back of
my front teeth. Savouring the tangy taste of right now.
– Kim Mannix
www,makesmesodigress.com
THE STREET OPENS UP TO US WHO ASK
When he spoke, it was mostly a gravelly ramble,
and he walked with an ambling gait, his smile a crack
that stretched way back, indistinguishable from a wince.
He couldn’t remember how long since (memories were a pest
now and something best to begrudgingly festoon
to a red balloon and watch them stumble and hiccup
their way to the uppermost clouds) his last boozy hiccup
drove him out and up into the wet breeze on a ramble-
dam*ed pathway, shamble-button up, rue and daisies festoon-
ed to his lampooned pants cuffs. He settled on a crack
in the street, the black asphalt top gripping, pest-
‘ring him, arresting him as he wept and kept a wince
ready in his pocket, glints of sunlight making him wince
from realization that this moment hence was no more a hiccup,
but his new teacup reality. Sobriety, the desire, the pest,
wanted to break and crest over his blind ramble
dandy heart. It was a gamble, he knew, and the crack
opened wider. And wider still, wider still, shadows festoon-
ed to the edges of the moon, until the halo, a fast festoon,
fell miles and shattered, light spewn, his half-smile wince
torn from his face, hints that this ominous crack
with the neverending black, would burp and hiccup
and devour and lick up what’s left, a sad old ramble
of a matchstick man. He was scrambled, wand’ring (tem)pest,
constantly on the verge of wrestling in the (dee)pest
catacombs. He is the matchstick man, Sulfur a festoon
upon his noon-day crown, and one wooden foot to ramble
through the brambles of his way back wince.
He relented since he was destined to blink and hiccup
down, down, down this chaliced maw, rip crack
with no chance to hack and claw back up the crack.
He fell slack, and tumbled through past the pest
of his past, the rest of his mistakes and the hiccup
of attempt at a makeup, the rosemary and daisy festoon,
the love over too soon, the mem’ries that made him wince,
and the limp, and twist, and speaking ramble.
One final stumbling hiccup, one final spirit crack,
a helter-skelter ramble, and he’ll be no more a pest.
Upon his lapel, a grimace festooned. The matchstick man: a winding wince.
-JR Simmang
A Poem in Bad Taste
Having hiccups always makes me wince.
Like burps and farts, they seem to evince
a rumbling-rambling digestive track,
a system festooned with bacteria-crack.
Oh what a humbling, disgusting symptom-pest
which seeks revenge on what I ingest.
But hiccups. Croooooooaaaaak! My diaphragm doth heave.
What magic trick will, for sooth, give a reprieve?
###
YESTERDAY
Up at the crack of dawn,
he winced as he recalled
the prior evening when he
allowed his defenses to crumble
and rambled on about himself.
Now he could only hope
she would not think he was
a pest if he called her again.
Yesterday was gone,
now he’d make coffee,
pull himself together,
and try to forget.