2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

By: |

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:

  • pest
  • crack
  • ramble
  • hiccup
  • wince
  • festoon

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:

“cubs win”

i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

2 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    HOW THEY KNEW HIM

    Said in jest
    He was a pest

    Offering a wise crack
    Rarely coming back

    Often, he’d just ramble
    On cold days, simply amble

    Once dropped a teacup
    Due to an unfortunate hiccup

    Yet he never stopped, hence
    Making even strangers wince

    No merriment or space festooned
    Although his body soon ballooned

    He became known to be a jolly sort
    Stopping for a drink at a nearby resort

    But once he’d open his vulgar mouth
    People wished to usher him south

    A fact no one ever knew
    He was kinder to animals

    Then he’d ever be to you!

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    WHY SPOIL THE DECORATIONS

    The room was festooned, ballooned
    Making a common person wince
    Every nook, cranny and crack
    Smack full of the best
    Kind of pest, rambling up to the door
    Excessive, obsessive noise,
    Sneezes as you please,
    Hiccups, teacups, plaster coming off the wall
    Not one noble moment was there
    Except for one chair
    Rocking without knocking
    Anything in its way
    Just another day
    Wacky without reason
    Still odd
    In every season

