2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day; so carry around a poem in your pocket today. Or roll like me and carry a poem in your pocket every day.
For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem (using a word or two in your title is fine); for extra credit, try using all 6:
- pest
- crack
- ramble
- hiccup
- wince
- festoon
Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:
“cubs win”
i don’t want to be a pest
with my little baseball ramble
but your festoon makes me wince
with every crack of the bat
a mere hiccup between one title
& the next for my cincinnati reds
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s glad the Cubs broke their curse last year, but he’s ready to see his Reds get back to winning titles again.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
HOW THEY KNEW HIM
Said in jest
He was a pest
Offering a wise crack
Rarely coming back
Often, he’d just ramble
On cold days, simply amble
Once dropped a teacup
Due to an unfortunate hiccup
Yet he never stopped, hence
Making even strangers wince
No merriment or space festooned
Although his body soon ballooned
He became known to be a jolly sort
Stopping for a drink at a nearby resort
But once he’d open his vulgar mouth
People wished to usher him south
A fact no one ever knew
He was kinder to animals
Then he’d ever be to you!
WHY SPOIL THE DECORATIONS
The room was festooned, ballooned
Making a common person wince
Every nook, cranny and crack
Smack full of the best
Kind of pest, rambling up to the door
Excessive, obsessive noise,
Sneezes as you please,
Hiccups, teacups, plaster coming off the wall
Not one noble moment was there
Except for one chair
Rocking without knocking
Anything in its way
Just another day
Wacky without reason
Still odd
In every season