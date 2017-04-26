2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).

Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:

“oil change”

after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one

430 thoughts on "2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

  1. artifiswords

    REGRETS…QUITE A FEW

    We’ve heard the song
    Old Blue Eyes said
    He did it his way
    With few regrets
    But didn’t he have
    A great life that
    Most would prefer
    Over what they get?
    Riches, fame, and
    Beautiful dames…
    Not everyone can
    Score the same…
    Face the facts, folks
    If, like me, you try to
    Make it sunny side up
    Don’t you usually
    Break the yolks?
    Too many regrets
    Have come my way…
    Please…no more…okay?
    I’m looking forward to the day

  2. Jane Shlensky

    Regret

    Could have Should have
    When Then If
    Sooner Later
    One Day Yet
    No time is left
    For words unsaid
    That choke us with
    their hope

COMMENT