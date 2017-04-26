2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).
Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:
“oil change”
after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one
REGRETS…QUITE A FEW
We’ve heard the song
Old Blue Eyes said
He did it his way
With few regrets
But didn’t he have
A great life that
Most would prefer
Over what they get?
Riches, fame, and
Beautiful dames…
Not everyone can
Score the same…
Face the facts, folks
If, like me, you try to
Make it sunny side up
Don’t you usually
Break the yolks?
Too many regrets
Have come my way…
Please…no more…okay?
I’m looking forward to the day
© 2017 Robert Mihaly
Regret
Could have Should have
When Then If
Sooner Later
One Day Yet
No time is left
For words unsaid
That choke us with
their hope