2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).
Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:
“oil change”
after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53). He's found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).
The only thing we have to regret
When they chose someone else, I got so upset,
but bile is what I most regret
because it stayed in
my skin—
it still makes me angry to think back three years.
It clings to my belly like fear
of unfairness in
merit,
unrecognized talent—my ego was bruised.
Unfortunately I’ve grown used
to feeling the slight
and might
that not ruin the chances ahead of me?
Fearing further inequity
could make all laurels
quarrels.
dear body…
i let you down
put on pound after pound
and now you’re round, that shape you hate
hope it’s not too late
to accept my apology
give me another chance
don’t quit on me
thank you in advance
me
No Regrets
Maybe like a “smart”
college kid I should have
got rid of you like that
girl in The Quad did
her freshmen year. But I wanted you.
Scared when I saw blood
and thought you weren’t
true, just a late period.
Scared, too, of the abortion
stories I heard like bleeding
to death in your own bed.
More scared of what
my father would do.
Still I kept you.
“regret”
I should have held
onto you a bit longer
I should have told
you what I felt
I should have laid
my heart on the table
I should have spoken
the words on my tongue
But I was too afraid
of your rejection
I was too afraid that
you would laugh at me
I was too afraid you
wouldn’t love me back
I was too afraid to release
those words on my tongue
And now I am full of regret
that I let you slip away
and now I wonder about
what could have been
and now I sit here pondering
on how to move on
and now I write love poems
instead of living them
By Arcadia Maria 4/26/17
Sigh
Oh to be a chanteuse, “je ne regrette rien”,
Edith Piaf my stumbles shall triumphant rend.
Many a busker has sung my tune by the case
of a guitar gaping for coins or dollars. Disgrace
is not in the telling, the selling of a malady
recovered by melody. But in their infancy
my pitfalls are not wistful, they are foreign
to the sweet language of retrospection.
~ Charise M. Hoge
Regret
I have nothing to regret
today,
But I do regret,
That I may regret,
today,
tomorrow.
True Story of on my way back from buying cat food
I wonder why the purple gift bag with the orange string
Was hanging up high in a tree.
I must not have wondered much
Because I did not stop to figure it out.
I doubt I will regret not doing that tomorrow.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 17, 2017
NO joke it was up there…. and if anyone wants to figure out the possibilities of how that bag got there… go to it…