2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:

“oil change”

after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

275 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

  1. DanielAri

    The only thing we have to regret

    When they chose someone else, I got so upset,
    but bile is what I most regret
    because it stayed in
    my skin—

    it still makes me angry to think back three years.
    It clings to my belly like fear
    of unfairness in
    merit,

    unrecognized talent—my ego was bruised.
    Unfortunately I’ve grown used
    to feeling the slight
    and might

    that not ruin the chances ahead of me?
    Fearing further inequity
    could make all laurels
    quarrels.

  3. Missy

    No Regrets

    Maybe like a “smart”
    college kid I should have

    got rid of you like that
    girl in The Quad did

    her freshmen year. But I wanted you.
    Scared when I saw blood

    and thought you weren’t
    true, just a late period.

    Scared, too, of the abortion
    stories I heard like bleeding

    to death in your own bed.
    More scared of what

    my father would do.
    Still I kept you.

  4. Amaria

    “regret”

    I should have held
    onto you a bit longer
    I should have told
    you what I felt
    I should have laid
    my heart on the table
    I should have spoken
    the words on my tongue

    But I was too afraid
    of your rejection
    I was too afraid that
    you would laugh at me
    I was too afraid you
    wouldn’t love me back
    I was too afraid to release
    those words on my tongue

    And now I am full of regret
    that I let you slip away
    and now I wonder about
    what could have been
    and now I sit here pondering
    on how to move on
    and now I write love poems
    instead of living them

    By Arcadia Maria 4/26/17

  5. charmuse

    Sigh

    Oh to be a chanteuse, “je ne regrette rien”,
    Edith Piaf my stumbles shall triumphant rend.
    Many a busker has sung my tune by the case
    of a guitar gaping for coins or dollars. Disgrace
    is not in the telling, the selling of a malady
    recovered by melody. But in their infancy
    my pitfalls are not wistful, they are foreign
    to the sweet language of retrospection.

    ~ Charise M. Hoge
    http://www.mixandmosspoetry.com

  7. MET

    True Story of on my way back from buying cat food

    I wonder why the purple gift bag with the orange string
    Was hanging up high in a tree.
    I must not have wondered much
    Because I did not stop to figure it out.
    I doubt I will regret not doing that tomorrow.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 17, 2017

COMMENT