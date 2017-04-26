2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:
“oil change”
after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Regret
I wish I hadn’t hurt you
I wish I hadn’t let you down.
When you were trying to retain my love
I was hoping you’d reject it.
We didn’t understand
relationships.
We were both too young to say
for sure.
The taunting of the other boys
became too much–
I didn’t want to be that way.
You were proud to be the person you were
but I could never be the same.
Perhaps we could be happy
if I hadn’t been a coward.
I should have seen my self from your eyes
(at least the one you still retained.)
I still have that piece of art you gave to me
I’ll never let it go again.
Wherever you go
a piece of me will follow –
a shadow of my past
desecrated ground will sprout again.
Rewind
I really need to stop blaming myself.
Why do I always think it’s my fault?
How was I supposed to know
the kind of person you really were?
When we met, I was surprised
Then I was scared of falling
I was so scared, that I ran off
thinking I’d never see you again.
I think I fell more in love
with all of our coincidences.
I was in love with the idea of you
blissfully unaware of the reality.
At some point, I convinced myself
this time it would be different.
Swept up in all the romantic gestures
that I couldn’t see the darkness ahead.
I thought that I was flying
In reality, I was carried on an updraft.
Then the wind died and lightning struck.
We both flew too high on an Icarus complex.
They say “It’s better to have loved and lost,”
and maybe I would’ve wondered “What if?”
We might’ve been something wonderful,
but right now, I’m too burned to regret that.
When all this began, I was surprised and scared
Love is always unexpected and it’s terrifying
Back then, I was scared of my inadequacy
Now I realized I should’ve listened to my instincts.
I wish I could rewind back to that moment
And erase “us” from the narrative of my life.
I don’t blame myself for how it ended
I hate myself for starting all of this.
Almond Pistachio
So I was sitting in the car with my daughter,
the secondhand light from the windshield
warming my face,
even as the breeze from the open windows
cooled it,
waiting for my husband to return with his
self-medicating bourbon,
all the while planning Easter dinner,
trying to think of springy foods,
thinking a pistachio dessert would be just that,
being green.
And it was then,
like a flash of lightning,
I remembered Joey had loved
almond pistachio ice cream,
for we had went to the parlor once,
where I always got chocolate mint,
which was unnaturally green.
Overcome, I was, with this memory,
which fails me often,
for people will come up to me,
and I will walk with them in stores,
not knowing who they are.
Seven years too late,
seven years too late I waited,
to tell this boy,
now a man,
how sorry I was
for shamelessly using his glorious body,
well-endowed by our Creator,
to forget the man whose heart
was cold to me
because I fit not the Molly Mormon mold.
Seven years gone from this earth,
and I never even knew,
thinking, every once in a great while,
that we would run into each other someday,
and I could love him as a friend,
as I hadn’t been able to love him as a boyfriend.
My Joey—
with the Elvis sideburns and
the smile that would cause women of all ages
to throw piles of money on the tables he waited—
this boy whose love for me was lusty and pure,
who could’ve given me lots of children,
but I wouldn’t have had the one who is in the back seat,
chattering away in echolalia,
because the love I have for the one I have
is priceless against the ones I could have had.
Because of her,
I’ve no regrets,
save for a kindness owed.
This ice cream memory
struck me like lightning.
I pray it will strike twice,
for I am torn apart with grief
for this boy I know now
I could have loved.
I ask God
to tell Joey I am sorry—
to tell him that I had cared
and not known it
after all.
Herstory almost repeated itself,
for I almost lost my second chance
at a Joey-like love,
because I was in love with another man
when I met my husband,
and time was running out;
for what, I did not know,
but I married the man who loved me back,
just as I should have done
all those years ago.
Can’t post this one. Have tweaked some words and still can’t post it.
https://whimsygizmo.wordpress.com/2017/04/26/regrets-get-your-regrets/
the line
it’s hard to know
how far back I’d go
to draw the line
between beauty
and disaster
between believing
and leaving
between perfection
and regret
Gesso
Making mistakes on paintings
is what artists call happy accidents.
That blob of blue can turn into a bird.
That smear of yellow can blend
into the grasses as sunlight.
Regrets are like those blobs,
but when they get too much
for the mind’s canvas,
you just get gesso and begin again.
Unique
Regrets: the things you wish you could do differently.
We all like to be different, right?
So why do we feel bad about it when we are?
Unique sometimes stinks,
but it’s always good to experiment,
discover, and finally make something beautiful.
Lemons
It would be nice
to live life without regrets,
but I don’t know how to do that.
I’m always sorry for the mistakes I’ve made,
the multitudes of social blunders,
the intentional sludge of apathy.
When you grow your own lemons,
make lemonade, right?
All those little glitches in my life
make for good poem and story ingredients.
Sometimes the sweetest cakes
call for a little lemon.
“intentional sludge of apathy” is a great line!
No Regrets
Its blare of horns,
rushing figures twisting their bodies
to get past you
will have you thinking accomplishment
is the apex
of the human experience.
It is why,
every once in while,
when the crosstown bus
takes too long to come
I walk through Central Park,
from the Upper West Side
to the Upper East Side.
I meander past black tupelos,
black cherries,
put my face up to a snowbell,
let its perfume
fill my nostrils
with God’s brilliance.
This is gorgeous.
beautiful
A sonnet for the regretful
You do not need to wail and gnash your teeth,
and rip your clothes to show that you would take
it back. The healing comes from underneath,
below the wounds you didn’t mean to make.
A mesh of fibrin forms a scab in place,
protects the flesh so time can do the rest —
and not just time, but in the knitting phase,
the cells rush forth to do what they do best.
You’ve told the one you love you didn’t want
to cause the pain that new wounds always bring,
but new wounds don’t stay new, and loved ones don’t
(not usually) leave over one hurtful thing.
So rest, and let the healing do its work,
And going forward, be less of a jerk.
Last line made me chuckle.
To whom
it may concern,
You can drown yourself in
if only’s, or keep afloat with
What’s next’s.
-JR Simmang
Oh, I like this!
yep
MISS DORIS
I grew up during the depression. Dad
couldn’t afford a car so he walked
to work every day, in blizzards
and sunshine alike, lucky to have a job.
But I never had pretty clothes like the rich
girls—the Morleys and the Drapers
and the like. In the sixth grade class photo
they wear filly dresses and curls and I
have on a too-big woman’s brown dress
my mother made over from church rummage.
Brown oxfords and hair in a bowl cut, also Mother’s
handiwork, complete the sad ensemble.
And then Dad bought a car and we moved
out to the middle of nowhere. I stayed in town
with my sour-faced grandmother to finish
tenth grade. But when the math teacher treated
me so mean and I lost all that weight,
Mother and Dad gave in. I’m ninety-three
years old now, but I will regret till the day I die
that I didn’t graduate high school.
I really love your poem. (And if it’s non-fiction I have faith that you can finish high school this year if you want to, and maybe kill off that old regret. 🙂
It is nonfiction, about my mother,
my attempt at a persona poem as Robert suggested.
Thanks for the compliment.
GROWING UP MOSAIC
We, as children, are taught that
“if you have nothing nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.”
What a load of rubbish.
You told me that my spelling was more
gibberish
than English,
so I took these words and made poetry.
You told me that my math was more
pennies and cents
than calculus,
so I took these numbers and built a home.
You told me that my clothes were
more rags
than cuffs and links,
so I took this cloth and stitched a tapestry.
You would call it conviction,
and each time you took up your
double-edged sword, you taught me
to hold my shield a little higher, to always
charge forward, and for that, your shame will
always stay hidden in the treasure trove of your progeny.
-JR Simmang
Oh, my goodness. I love the defiance of this.
Entwined
Mother regretted her barren womb
unable to produce what she had
hoped for, so she brought a thrown-
away child home to be her second-
hand offspring instead. Never did
she consider that her hopes were
not my hopes, nor could I ever dance
my part in her dreamland. Now that
she’s gone, there’s no way to know
who’s disappointment stung loudest
or who’s regrets weighed heaviest
and I wonder if she ever thought about
the legacy she would leave behind.
—Christina Perry
Ouch. Heartbreaking.
Vicious
Fretting regretting,
Regretting fretting,
Where does the circle stop?
Toot, Toot
This locomotive lumbers
moving boxcars of regret,
always coupling,
never uncoupling,
train gets longer,
cars get older,
engine chugs to death.
Ctrl A
These blues
on repeat
Wishing I could
Ctrl A
then
delete
everything
that happened
in his back seat.
Love this!
Fantastic! So much said in so few words. I love your work!
Wow!
Yes!