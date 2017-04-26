2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).

Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:

“oil change”

after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

156 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

  1. leatherdykeuk

    Regret

    I wish I hadn’t hurt you
    I wish I hadn’t let you down.
    When you were trying to retain my love
    I was hoping you’d reject it.
    We didn’t understand
    relationships.
    We were both too young to say
    for sure.
    The taunting of the other boys
    became too much–
    I didn’t want to be that way.
    You were proud to be the person you were
    but I could never be the same.
    Perhaps we could be happy
    if I hadn’t been a coward.
    I should have seen my self from your eyes
    (at least the one you still retained.)
    I still have that piece of art you gave to me
    I’ll never let it go again.
    Wherever you go
    a piece of me will follow –
    a shadow of my past
    desecrated ground will sprout again.

  2. Monique

    Rewind

    I really need to stop blaming myself.
    Why do I always think it’s my fault?
    How was I supposed to know
    the kind of person you really were?

    When we met, I was surprised
    Then I was scared of falling
    I was so scared, that I ran off
    thinking I’d never see you again.

    I think I fell more in love
    with all of our coincidences.
    I was in love with the idea of you
    blissfully unaware of the reality.

    At some point, I convinced myself
    this time it would be different.
    Swept up in all the romantic gestures
    that I couldn’t see the darkness ahead.

    I thought that I was flying
    In reality, I was carried on an updraft.
    Then the wind died and lightning struck.
    We both flew too high on an Icarus complex.

    They say “It’s better to have loved and lost,”
    and maybe I would’ve wondered “What if?”
    We might’ve been something wonderful,
    but right now, I’m too burned to regret that.

    When all this began, I was surprised and scared
    Love is always unexpected and it’s terrifying
    Back then, I was scared of my inadequacy
    Now I realized I should’ve listened to my instincts.

    I wish I could rewind back to that moment
    And erase “us” from the narrative of my life.
    I don’t blame myself for how it ended
    I hate myself for starting all of this.

  3. SarahLeaSales

    Almond Pistachio

    So I was sitting in the car with my daughter,
    the secondhand light from the windshield
    warming my face,
    even as the breeze from the open windows
    cooled it,
    waiting for my husband to return with his
    self-medicating bourbon,
    all the while planning Easter dinner,
    trying to think of springy foods,
    thinking a pistachio dessert would be just that,
    being green.

    And it was then,
    like a flash of lightning,
    I remembered Joey had loved
    almond pistachio ice cream,
    for we had went to the parlor once,
    where I always got chocolate mint,
    which was unnaturally green.

    Overcome, I was, with this memory,
    which fails me often,
    for people will come up to me,
    and I will walk with them in stores,
    not knowing who they are.

    Seven years too late,
    seven years too late I waited,
    to tell this boy,
    now a man,
    how sorry I was
    for shamelessly using his glorious body,
    well-endowed by our Creator,
    to forget the man whose heart
    was cold to me
    because I fit not the Molly Mormon mold.

    Seven years gone from this earth,
    and I never even knew,
    thinking, every once in a great while,
    that we would run into each other someday,
    and I could love him as a friend,
    as I hadn’t been able to love him as a boyfriend.

    My Joey—
    with the Elvis sideburns and
    the smile that would cause women of all ages
    to throw piles of money on the tables he waited—
    this boy whose love for me was lusty and pure,
    who could’ve given me lots of children,
    but I wouldn’t have had the one who is in the back seat,
    chattering away in echolalia,
    because the love I have for the one I have
    is priceless against the ones I could have had.

    Because of her,
    I’ve no regrets,
    save for a kindness owed.

    This ice cream memory
    struck me like lightning.
    I pray it will strike twice,
    for I am torn apart with grief
    for this boy I know now
    I could have loved.

    I ask God
    to tell Joey I am sorry—
    to tell him that I had cared
    and not known it
    after all.

    Herstory almost repeated itself,
    for I almost lost my second chance
    at a Joey-like love,
    because I was in love with another man
    when I met my husband,
    and time was running out;
    for what, I did not know,
    but I married the man who loved me back,
    just as I should have done
    all those years ago.

  6. Connie Peters

    Gesso

    Making mistakes on paintings
    is what artists call happy accidents.
    That blob of blue can turn into a bird.
    That smear of yellow can blend
    into the grasses as sunlight.
    Regrets are like those blobs,
    but when they get too much
    for the mind’s canvas,
    you just get gesso and begin again.

  7. Connie Peters

    Unique

    Regrets: the things you wish you could do differently.
    We all like to be different, right?
    So why do we feel bad about it when we are?
    Unique sometimes stinks,
    but it’s always good to experiment,
    discover, and finally make something beautiful.

  8. Connie Peters

    Lemons

    It would be nice
    to live life without regrets,
    but I don’t know how to do that.
    I’m always sorry for the mistakes I’ve made,
    the multitudes of social blunders,
    the intentional sludge of apathy.

    When you grow your own lemons,
    make lemonade, right?
    All those little glitches in my life
    make for good poem and story ingredients.
    Sometimes the sweetest cakes
    call for a little lemon.

  9. bxpoetlover

    No Regrets

    Its blare of horns,
    rushing figures twisting their bodies
    to get past you
    will have you thinking accomplishment
    is the apex
    of the human experience.
    It is why,
    every once in while,
    when the crosstown bus
    takes too long to come
    I walk through Central Park,
    from the Upper West Side
    to the Upper East Side.
    I meander past black tupelos,
    black cherries,
    put my face up to a snowbell,
    let its perfume
    fill my nostrils
    with God’s brilliance.

  10. serenevannoy

    A sonnet for the regretful

    You do not need to wail and gnash your teeth,
    and rip your clothes to show that you would take
    it back. The healing comes from underneath,
    below the wounds you didn’t mean to make.

    A mesh of fibrin forms a scab in place,
    protects the flesh so time can do the rest —
    and not just time, but in the knitting phase,
    the cells rush forth to do what they do best.

    You’ve told the one you love you didn’t want
    to cause the pain that new wounds always bring,
    but new wounds don’t stay new, and loved ones don’t
    (not usually) leave over one hurtful thing.

    So rest, and let the healing do its work,
    And going forward, be less of a jerk.

  12. Kay Butzin

    MISS DORIS

    I grew up during the depression. Dad
    couldn’t afford a car so he walked
    to work every day, in blizzards
    and sunshine alike, lucky to have a job.

    But I never had pretty clothes like the rich
    girls—the Morleys and the Drapers
    and the like. In the sixth grade class photo
    they wear filly dresses and curls and I

    have on a too-big woman’s brown dress
    my mother made over from church rummage.
    Brown oxfords and hair in a bowl cut, also Mother’s
    handiwork, complete the sad ensemble.

    And then Dad bought a car and we moved
    out to the middle of nowhere. I stayed in town
    with my sour-faced grandmother to finish
    tenth grade. But when the math teacher treated

    me so mean and I lost all that weight,
    Mother and Dad gave in. I’m ninety-three
    years old now, but I will regret till the day I die
    that I didn’t graduate high school.

    1. serenevannoy

      I really love your poem. (And if it’s non-fiction I have faith that you can finish high school this year if you want to, and maybe kill off that old regret. 🙂

  13. JRSimmang

    GROWING UP MOSAIC

    We, as children, are taught that
    “if you have nothing nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.”

    What a load of rubbish.

    You told me that my spelling was more
    gibberish
    than English,
    so I took these words and made poetry.

    You told me that my math was more
    pennies and cents
    than calculus,
    so I took these numbers and built a home.

    You told me that my clothes were
    more rags
    than cuffs and links,
    so I took this cloth and stitched a tapestry.

    You would call it conviction,
    and each time you took up your
    double-edged sword, you taught me
    to hold my shield a little higher, to always
    charge forward, and for that, your shame will
    always stay hidden in the treasure trove of your progeny.

    -JR Simmang

  14. pipersfancy

    Entwined

    Mother regretted her barren womb
    unable to produce what she had
    hoped for, so she brought a thrown-

    away child home to be her second-
    hand offspring instead. Never did
    she consider that her hopes were

    not my hopes, nor could I ever dance
    my part in her dreamland. Now that
    she’s gone, there’s no way to know

    who’s disappointment stung loudest
    or who’s regrets weighed heaviest
    and I wonder if she ever thought about

    the legacy she would leave behind.
    —Christina Perry

COMMENT