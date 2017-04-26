2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:

“oil change”

after spending a month

bumming rides from friends

riding the bus & walking

to get everywhere you can bet

i wish i’d paid twenty dollars

to have one

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: