2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).

Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:

“oil change”

after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

4 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    REAL REGRET . . . I sincerely wish I could have had more time to read other poetic voices and the words and choices you all selected this month! I enjoy doing that but this April has been particularly tight on time. In any case, what a delight to write with all of you again! No regrets there, ever! 🙂

  4. Janet Rice Carnahan

    NO REGRET YET

    Sometimes the quirk
    Becomes true work

    We start with a goal
    Give it some soul

    Our drivers take full stock
    We’re driven by shock

    Grabbing onto the dream
    Riding the beam

    Fueled by what could maybe be
    Blowing big bubbles we can see

    Until one day it pops
    Pulls out all the stops

    We stop and pause
    After supporting the cause

    Maybe sit and gasp
    Put it in a box, shut the clasp

    Feel the disappointment
    All the tired time spent

    Yet not wise to regret
    You hedged your bet

    You gambled it all
    Never let it stall

    Actual outcomes maybe didn’t occur
    You applied yourself for sure

    Give it another chance
    After some song and dance

    If it doesn’t take then
    Let it go once again

    Just don’t regret that you tried
    Even if you silently cried

    Just be glad that nobody died!!

