2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a regret poem. Most people regret some action they’ve taken over the years, whether it’s saying the wrong thing, making the wrong choice, or putting off something for a tomorrow that never comes. Write about your own regrets, or the regrets of others (this is a great opportunity to write a persona poem).
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Regret Poem:
“oil change”
after spending a month
bumming rides from friends
riding the bus & walking
to get everywhere you can bet
i wish i’d paid twenty dollars
to have one
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s found that investing in car maintenance is often worth it in the long run (if you need one in the first place).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
No Regrets
I’ve lived long enough
to know
that living with regrets
is not really living
in a way that
won’t just bring
more regrets.
REAL REGRET . . . I sincerely wish I could have had more time to read other poetic voices and the words and choices you all selected this month! I enjoy doing that but this April has been particularly tight on time. In any case, what a delight to write with all of you again! No regrets there, ever! 🙂
HOLDING ON
Such joy when they were children
Enjoyed endless play with them
Manifesting fun, always
As they matured
I still saw children
I regret not realizing
Someday, they’d just be themselves
On their own
NO REGRET YET
Sometimes the quirk
Becomes true work
We start with a goal
Give it some soul
Our drivers take full stock
We’re driven by shock
Grabbing onto the dream
Riding the beam
Fueled by what could maybe be
Blowing big bubbles we can see
Until one day it pops
Pulls out all the stops
We stop and pause
After supporting the cause
Maybe sit and gasp
Put it in a box, shut the clasp
Feel the disappointment
All the tired time spent
Yet not wise to regret
You hedged your bet
You gambled it all
Never let it stall
Actual outcomes maybe didn’t occur
You applied yourself for sure
Give it another chance
After some song and dance
If it doesn’t take then
Let it go once again
Just don’t regret that you tried
Even if you silently cried
Just be glad that nobody died!!