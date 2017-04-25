2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

It’s time for that final two-for-Tuesday prompt of April. Regulars probably already know what the prompt is.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a love poem. The poem could be about lovers, but also the love of family, love between friends, or even loving your job, chocolate, or music. Or…
- Write an anti-love poem. Maybe you’re a hater; that’s fine. We’ve got the anti-love poem prompt for you.
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-love Poem:
“deal or no deal”
i’ll fold all the laundry
& put it away too
if i can only get
one more sweet kiss from you
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He folds laundry, washes dishes, and writes poems about getting kisses.
I love the mountains of my youth…
I fell in love the first time
My toddler bare feet touched
The dark loam soil of the mountains.
The soil made of centuries of dead leaves that fell
Deep within a forest.
I remember running on paths barefoot
Where bear and deer found their dwelling
And crossing on slippery rocks
Resting in some ice water cold mountain river, and
Knowing it was in this earth
That my strength came
For when I stand upon that earth
Of the Appalachians I am rooted
Like the balsam firs.
I may have had a rocky path, but
My roots like the balsam tree
Have grown strong on those rocks.
Standing high on a mountain ridge
Before the fog mists have lifted,
The balsam fir scents the air, and
My heart beats slowly as I am cloaked
Into the mists of the mountains.
As the vapors into innocent aura disappear,
I can see the vastness and majesty, and
Looking across the old forests,
I weep for the loss of the chestnut trees.
I weep for the loss of the old, old trees
Cut before those wealthy lumber mills
Could no longer rob the forests.
I love the mountains at midnight
On a winter night with the air so cold
It will freeze your breath in your lungs
If your heart wasn’t so warm to stop it.
Up there on a mountain ridge
Where no human lights can harm it,
The sky is clear and crystal, and
The stars tingling like tiny bells ringing, and
Those balsam firs stand as your silent guardians.
Ever watchful in the night.
The moon rides quietly across the night.
Somehow you just know you belong there.
I have loved the deep dark loam
Of the Appalachians, all my days.
My roots grew strong, and some how
I know no matter where this wanderer may go
It is there I call home.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 25, 2017
You know you’re in Paris when
Say you’ve had a cold, or maybe an allergy, and you wake up with your head thick as pudding, common sense nebulous as thoughts scatter in slow motion in the galaxy of you mind and you know that you have things you must do like small planets rotating light years away so you pull on your shoes and the dog pulls you out the door and presto, you’re in another universe where you can breathe and the world sparkles like Christmas just bustin’ out happy to be alive and the streets suspend gravity, so you run and jump for no reason, and the trash looks cute as popcorn as you skip between crosswalk lines and those young men who took your money with your blessing, well just maybe they’ll turn out okay and the chestnut flowers hold back giggles in a sunset so rosy it feels holy as the dog leaps onto the lip of the fountain yet doesn’t fall in and the whole world is waiting, watching, because this day is here.
