2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

It’s time for that final two-for-Tuesday prompt of April. Regulars probably already know what the prompt is.

Here are the two prompts for today:

  • Write a love poem. The poem could be about lovers, but also the love of family, love between friends, or even loving your job, chocolate, or music. Or…
  • Write an anti-love poem. Maybe you’re a hater; that’s fine. We’ve got the anti-love poem prompt for you.

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-love Poem:

“deal or no deal”

i’ll fold all the laundry
& put it away too
if i can only get
one more sweet kiss from you

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He folds laundry, washes dishes, and writes poems about getting kisses.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

192 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

  1. Rie Sheridan Rose

    Love and Hate

    Love is such a little word
    Often overlooked and
    Valued either too much or too little
    Ever to be understood

    and

    Hate, while still four letters
    Asks an entirely different set of questions
    To those who live within its
    Evil shadow…

  2. MET

    The Last Poem of Hate I Will Write about You….

    Three years should be enough time to hate someone
    Especially someone we all trusted, but
    You were so good in your deception.
    Twenty-one thousand dollars you made
    In lies that the cats were doing well;
    We sent you more not knowing.
    They were locked in a house with no food or water,
    Who can be that brutal. You smiled and told us
    Nightingale is doing well, but that lie
    You put out as a truth was your betrayal.
    The elderly people who rented their homes
    Were meant to supplement their incomes
    Instead you broke their hearts, and
    Destroyed what was theirs, not yours.
    I was there as you confessed your guilt,
    While telling the court more lies
    And the smirk on your face told the truth
    More than the words that were spoken.
    I have seen us all hurt deeply
    For all those hundreds of lives lost
    In your greed and possibly hate.
    Some uncaring folks said the words
    Why should it matter
    They are just cats after all.
    It mattered because
    You betrayed both human and felines.
    You took most of their lives, and
    Left us all broken.

    No one should ever instill such hate in another.
    I will tell you this, if that was your plan
    You are a master,
    But one thing about hate
    I can always purge it.
    I have done it before by those
    That once hurt me.
    It will take me some time, but
    One day it will be gone,
    And you will still be a criminal.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 25, 2017

  3. leatherdykeuk

    Pinterest

    I used to keep a picture of you
    in my wallet, among my credit cards
    and loyalty tickets.
    I never realised how appropriate it was
    to have you next to my organ donation
    until you extracted my heart
    and chewed it up
    like a broken timing belt in a speeding car
    waiting for the wreck to happen.
    Your image faded with time,
    years passing with the loss of reds, of blues
    until only the yellows were left
    a voodoo doll to your jaundiced heart.

  4. saymwaHolly

    I love
    early morning darkness
    before the greeting of the first bird
    or the distant train.

    I don’t love
    soggy shoes
    overdressed
    salads
    overdone houses,
    steaks, or fish
    small talk
    endless
    spewing forth
    about one’s own grandeur
    picking up dog dirt.

  5. De Jackson

    love potion number 9
    {a magic 9 poem}

    spell me a love song
    syllabled in your smile,
    a place to trace my long
    -ing, hold my rain.
    potion me a bright tongue
    to help me sing your beat.
    cauldron me a full strong
    moon to bid me stay awhile,
    some light to hold till dawn.

  6. timphilippart

    Nutmeg Whispers

    Foreheads nearly touch as
    we touch without touching.

    Brown hair shakes me,
    as it brushes my face.

    Blue eyes seek no escape
    from green captors.

    Her reassuring hand holds mine then,
    I am sure of nothing.

    Lost where I love to be,
    I toss the compass.

COMMENT