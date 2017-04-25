2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

It’s time for that final two-for-Tuesday prompt of April. Regulars probably already know what the prompt is.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a love poem. The poem could be about lovers, but also the love of family, love between friends, or even loving your job, chocolate, or music. Or…
- Write an anti-love poem. Maybe you’re a hater; that’s fine. We’ve got the anti-love poem prompt for you.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-love Poem:
“deal or no deal”
i’ll fold all the laundry
& put it away too
if i can only get
one more sweet kiss from you
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He folds laundry, washes dishes, and writes poems about getting kisses.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Love and Hate
Love is such a little word
Often overlooked and
Valued either too much or too little
Ever to be understood
and
Hate, while still four letters
Asks an entirely different set of questions
To those who live within its
Evil shadow…
The Last Poem of Hate I Will Write about You….
Three years should be enough time to hate someone
Especially someone we all trusted, but
You were so good in your deception.
Twenty-one thousand dollars you made
In lies that the cats were doing well;
We sent you more not knowing.
They were locked in a house with no food or water,
Who can be that brutal. You smiled and told us
Nightingale is doing well, but that lie
You put out as a truth was your betrayal.
The elderly people who rented their homes
Were meant to supplement their incomes
Instead you broke their hearts, and
Destroyed what was theirs, not yours.
I was there as you confessed your guilt,
While telling the court more lies
And the smirk on your face told the truth
More than the words that were spoken.
I have seen us all hurt deeply
For all those hundreds of lives lost
In your greed and possibly hate.
Some uncaring folks said the words
Why should it matter
They are just cats after all.
It mattered because
You betrayed both human and felines.
You took most of their lives, and
Left us all broken.
No one should ever instill such hate in another.
I will tell you this, if that was your plan
You are a master,
But one thing about hate
I can always purge it.
I have done it before by those
That once hurt me.
It will take me some time, but
One day it will be gone,
And you will still be a criminal.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 25, 2017
I used to keep a picture of you
in my wallet, among my credit cards
and loyalty tickets.
I never realised how appropriate it was
to have you next to my organ donation
until you extracted my heart
and chewed it up
like a broken timing belt in a speeding car
waiting for the wreck to happen.
Your image faded with time,
years passing with the loss of reds, of blues
until only the yellows were left
a voodoo doll to your jaundiced heart.
I love
early morning darkness
before the greeting of the first bird
or the distant train.
I don’t love
soggy shoes
overdressed
salads
overdone houses,
steaks, or fish
small talk
endless
spewing forth
about one’s own grandeur
picking up dog dirt.
love potion number 9
{a magic 9 poem}
spell me a love song
syllabled in your smile,
a place to trace my long
-ing, hold my rain.
potion me a bright tongue
to help me sing your beat.
cauldron me a full strong
moon to bid me stay awhile,
some light to hold till dawn.
Nutmeg Whispers
Foreheads nearly touch as
we touch without touching.
Brown hair shakes me,
as it brushes my face.
Blue eyes seek no escape
from green captors.
Her reassuring hand holds mine then,
I am sure of nothing.
Lost where I love to be,
I toss the compass.
This is simply beautiful.